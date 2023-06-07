Racing Post logo
'He looks capable of above average improvement' - our expert marks your card

Justin O'HanlonReporter

Sea Singer
Trainer: Tom Mullins
5th, 6f two-year-old maiden, Curragh, May 27

Only six went to post for this Curragh maiden on Irish 2,000 Guineas day but it looks a nice race that some winners will emerge from.

It was interesting to see Tom Mullins with a runner as he is not a trainer to tilt at windmills too often. This son of Sea The Moon was taken off his feet a little in the first half of the race, but in the last furlong he gave a glimpse of ability by running on strongly up the hill to finish fifth, almost six lengths off the winner but only a length and a half off the runner-up.

Published on 7 June 2023Last updated 18:00, 7 June 2023
