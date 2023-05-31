Cromwell juveniles make a statement at Naas barrier trials

The Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Barrier Trials returned for the first of three sessions in 2023, with something of a difference as two of the three dates this year will be on turf. Naas was the venue this week. Plenty of stables were represented and there looked to be plenty of quality on show.

Ascendent

Trainer: Joseph O'Brien

2f Invincible Spirit – Varamini (Siyouni)

This Gigginstown-owned daughter of Invincible Spirit was purchased for just €60,000 at the Goffs Yearling Sales last year and that could prove a bargain.