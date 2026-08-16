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'This opening mark underestimates him' - Harry Wilson has a tip for each of the ELEVEN races on ITV4 on Sunday
Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all seven Sunday Series races at Pontefract on Sunday, plus the four races live on ITV4 from the Curragh.
3.45 Pontefract
Enter ITV7 For Free EBF Novice Stakes, 6f
Harry's tip: Magic Harry
Tom Clover has a 50 per cent strike-rate (2-4) at Pontefract in the last five years and has won with four of his seven juveniles to have run this year, so it could be worth chancing his newcomer Magic Harry, who is a Harry Angel half-brother to a two-year-old winner in France.
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3.55 Curragh
Tote Guarantee, Never Beaten By SP Handicap, 1m2f
Harry's tip: Admiral Will Brown
Admiral Will Brown made a winning stable debut for Patrick Magee in a 1m2f handicap at Navan last month, sweeping into the lead with ease and always doing enough when the runner-up closed late. He wasn't seen to best effect when upped in distance last time and could have more to offer back down in trip.
4.15 Pontefract
Sky Bet For The Fans Fillies' Handicap, 1m
Harry's tip: Si Grass
It was a tough ask for Si Grass to make her handicap debut at Glorious Goodwood after a break, but she acquitted herself well to finish eighth despite racing on the outer throughout and not completely settling. She shaped with promise behind the now 110-rated Inis Mor on her debut and can prove better than a mark of 81.
4.25 Curragh
Newbridge Silverware Royal Whip Stakes (Group 3), 1m2f
Harry's tip: A Boy Named Susie
This should be straightforward for the class-dropping A Boy Named Susie, who has acquitted himself well in the Prix du Jockey Club and Coral-Eclipse since finishing a length behind subsequent Derby winner Christmas Day on his return. He is comfortably clear on figures.
4.45 Pontefract
EBF Sky Bet Club Flying Fillies' Stakes (Listed), 6f
Harry's tip: America Queen
America Queen showed lots of ability as a juvenile, notably finishing a close fourth in the Group 1 Cheveley Park, and proved she'd trained on when beaten just a neck in the Nell Gwyn on her return. She performed well when a close fourth in a Group 3 sprint last time and is a big player down in class.
4.55 Curragh
William Hill Irish EBF Juvenile Sprint Stakes (Listed), 5f
Harry's tip: Armor Supreme
Diego Dias looks to hold a strong hand, and of his trio the pick is Armor Supreme, who has been given a break since finishing ninth in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot. There have been loads of subsequent winners from that contest, and she could be too good for this field.
5.15 Pontefract
Sky Bet Price Boosts Handicap, 1m2f
Harry's tip: Shoof Baeed
Shoof Baeed showed plenty of ability when making all in a 1m2f novice at Redcar on his debut and shaped better than the result suggests under a penalty when upped to 1m4f last time, fading late on after setting a solid pace. The return to this trip looks ideal and an opening mark of 84 might underestimate him.
5.25 Curragh
Bet With Tote On Racing & Sports Handicap, 5f
Harry's tip: Harry's Hill
Harry's Hill ran by far his best race of the season when going down by half a length to the reopposing Mary Shoelaces over course and distance last time. He enjoys a 9lb swing in the weights with that one here, and this two-time course-and-distance winner is a big player off a mark 13lb below his last winning one.
5.45 Pontefract
Sky Bet Build A Bet Handicap, 5f
Harry's tip: Baker Blue
Baker Blue took a big step forward from his return in the Palace of Holyroodhouse when finishing a close second over this course and distance last month, only getting caught late on, and again ran well in a 5f handicap at Glorious Goodwood last time. This is less competitive and another bold bid is likely.
6.15 Pontefract
Sky Bet Extra Places Handicap, 2m1f
Harry's tip: Letsbefrank
Campeona and Sixty Plus arrive on a roll, but I prefer Letsbefrank, who has staged a revival over shorter trips this year and shaped like he would appreciate the longer distance when a staying-on sixth in a steadily run race last time. He won this race off a 2lb lower mark in 2024 and has likely been aimed at this.
6.45 Pontefract
Sky Bet Proud To Support Young Lives Vs Cancer Handicap, 6f
Harry's tip: Rare Change
Rare Change can be a bit inconsistent, but he won a 7f handicap at Goodwood in June and ran with credit after a poor start in a good handicap at York last time. He achieved his career-best Racing Post Rating when bolting up over course and distance last year and looks worth chancing off just 1lb higher on his first visit since.
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Published on inCracking The Puzzle
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- Harry Wilson tipped 13-2 and 5-2 winners in his last column - find out his tips for all the ITV action on Saturday
- Harry Wilson has tipped 13-2 and 5-2 winners after successful 16-1 and 8-1 fancies in his last column
- Harry Wilson fires in 16-1 and 8-1 winners - find out the rest of his tips for every race on day five at Glorious Goodwood
- 'A big player at the weights' - Harry Wilson returns with his tips for every race on day four at Glorious Goodwood
- 'He should be a lot better than this mark' - Harry Wilson was in the winners on Wednesday and has tips for every race on day three at Goodwood
- Harry Wilson tipped 13-2 and 5-2 winners in his last column - find out his tips for all the ITV action on Saturday
- Harry Wilson has tipped 13-2 and 5-2 winners after successful 16-1 and 8-1 fancies in his last column
- Harry Wilson fires in 16-1 and 8-1 winners - find out the rest of his tips for every race on day five at Glorious Goodwood
- 'A big player at the weights' - Harry Wilson returns with his tips for every race on day four at Glorious Goodwood
- 'He should be a lot better than this mark' - Harry Wilson was in the winners on Wednesday and has tips for every race on day three at Goodwood