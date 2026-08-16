'This opening mark underestimates him' - Harry Wilson has a tip for each of the ELEVEN races on ITV4 on Sunday

Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all seven Sunday Series races at Pontefract on Sunday, plus the four races live on ITV4 from the Curragh.

3.45 Pontefract

Enter ITV7 For Free EBF Novice Stakes, 6f

Harry's tip: Magic Harry

Tom Clover has a 50 per cent strike-rate (2-4) at Pontefract in the last five years and has won with four of his seven juveniles to have run this year, so it could be worth chancing his newcomer Magic Harry, who is a Harry Angel half-brother to a two-year-old winner in France.

Magic Harry 15:45 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: Tom Clover

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3.55 Curragh

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Harry's tip: Admiral Will Brown

Admiral Will Brown made a winning stable debut for Patrick Magee in a 1m2f handicap at Navan last month, sweeping into the lead with ease and always doing enough when the runner-up closed late. He wasn't seen to best effect when upped in distance last time and could have more to offer back down in trip.

Admiral Will Brown 15:55 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Wesley Joyce (3lb) Tnr: Patrick Magee

4.15 Pontefract

Sky Bet For The Fans Fillies' Handicap, 1m

Harry's tip: Si Grass

It was a tough ask for Si Grass to make her handicap debut at Glorious Goodwood after a break, but she acquitted herself well to finish eighth despite racing on the outer throughout and not completely settling. She shaped with promise behind the now 110-rated Inis Mor on her debut and can prove better than a mark of 81.

Si Grass 16:15 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: Charlie Johnston

4.25 Curragh

Newbridge Silverware Royal Whip Stakes (Group 3), 1m2f

Harry's tip: A Boy Named Susie

This should be straightforward for the class-dropping A Boy Named Susie, who has acquitted himself well in the Prix du Jockey Club and Coral-Eclipse since finishing a length behind subsequent Derby winner Christmas Day on his return. He is comfortably clear on figures.

A Boy Named Susie 16:25 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Donnacha Aidan O'Brien

4.45 Pontefract

EBF Sky Bet Club Flying Fillies' Stakes (Listed), 6f

Harry's tip: America Queen

America Queen showed lots of ability as a juvenile, notably finishing a close fourth in the Group 1 Cheveley Park, and proved she'd trained on when beaten just a neck in the Nell Gwyn on her return. She performed well when a close fourth in a Group 3 sprint last time and is a big player down in class.

America Queen 16:45 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: Richard Hughes

4.55 Curragh

William Hill Irish EBF Juvenile Sprint Stakes (Listed), 5f

Harry's tip: Armor Supreme

Diego Dias looks to hold a strong hand, and of his trio the pick is Armor Supreme, who has been given a break since finishing ninth in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot. There have been loads of subsequent winners from that contest, and she could be too good for this field.

Armor Supreme 16:55 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Diego Dias

5.15 Pontefract

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Harry's tip: Shoof Baeed

Shoof Baeed showed plenty of ability when making all in a 1m2f novice at Redcar on his debut and shaped better than the result suggests under a penalty when upped to 1m4f last time, fading late on after setting a solid pace. The return to this trip looks ideal and an opening mark of 84 might underestimate him.

Shoof Baeed 17:15 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: Charlie Johnston

5.25 Curragh

Bet With Tote On Racing & Sports Handicap, 5f

Harry's tip: Harry's Hill

Harry's Hill ran by far his best race of the season when going down by half a length to the reopposing Mary Shoelaces over course and distance last time. He enjoys a 9lb swing in the weights with that one here, and this two-time course-and-distance winner is a big player off a mark 13lb below his last winning one.

Harry's Hill 17:25 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Paddy Harnett (5lb) Tnr: Martin Hassett

5.45 Pontefract

Sky Bet Build A Bet Handicap, 5f

Harry's tip: Baker Blue

Baker Blue took a big step forward from his return in the Palace of Holyroodhouse when finishing a close second over this course and distance last month, only getting caught late on, and again ran well in a 5f handicap at Glorious Goodwood last time. This is less competitive and another bold bid is likely.

Baker Blue 17:45 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Dylan Cunha

6.15 Pontefract

Sky Bet Extra Places Handicap, 2m1f

Harry's tip: Letsbefrank

Campeona and Sixty Plus arrive on a roll, but I prefer Letsbefrank, who has staged a revival over shorter trips this year and shaped like he would appreciate the longer distance when a staying-on sixth in a steadily run race last time. He won this race off a 2lb lower mark in 2024 and has likely been aimed at this.

Letsbefrank 18:15 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Lauren Young (5lb) Tnr: Jim Goldie

6.45 Pontefract

Sky Bet Proud To Support Young Lives Vs Cancer Handicap, 6f

Harry's tip: Rare Change

Rare Change can be a bit inconsistent, but he won a 7f handicap at Goodwood in June and ran with credit after a poor start in a good handicap at York last time. He achieved his career-best Racing Post Rating when bolting up over course and distance last year and looks worth chancing off just 1lb higher on his first visit since.

Rare Change 18:45 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: Richard Hughes

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