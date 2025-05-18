Harry Wilson has tipped three winners already as he tackles every race on ITV4

Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all seven races on Newmarket's card - plus the three races live on ITV4 from Naas . . .

3.45 Newmarket

Enter ITV7 For Free Novice Stakes, 6f

Harry's tip: Treanmor

There is no form to go on, but Treanmor, who was bought for €2 million as a yearling, catches the eye, being by Frankel out of a Listed-winning mare.

Treanmor 15:45 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

4.03 Naas

Coolmore Stud Irish EBF Blackbeard Fillies Sprint Stakes (Group 3), 6f

Harry's tip: Lady Iman

Lady Iman has looked electric in two starts over 5f, comfortably following up her debut win at Dundalk with an easy Listed success at the Curragh two weeks ago. She was heavily supported for that debut, a race that is working out well, and was again backed as if defeat was out of the question last time. She's a half-sister to West Acre, who won a Group 2 in Meydan this year, and it's hard to gauge how good she could be.

Lady Iman 16:03 Naas View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: G M Lyons

4.15 Newmarket

Sky Bet Acca Freeze Handicap, 5f

Harry's tip: Spring Bloom

Spring Bloom has run well in all three starts this season but has been dropped 2lb to his last winning mark of 75. He's well suited by Newmarket, having won over course and distance two years ago, and could prove hard to catch if able to get rolling on the front end.

Spring Bloom 16:15 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Robert Eddery

4.33 Naas

Goffs Lacken Stakes (Group 3), 6f

Harry's tip: Babouche

Babouche got the better of Whistlejacket on quick ground in the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes last year and, with her recent reappearance behind her, I don't see any reason for that form being reversed. She was said to have needed that first run and did well considering she was conceding 5lb to all bar one of her rivals, as she was making up ground at the line. This extra half furlong is going to play to her strengths and she'll be hard to beat in receipt of 3lb from her main rival.

Babouche 16:33 Naas View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: G M Lyons

4.45 Newmarket

Sky Bet Extra Places Handicap, 7f

Harry's tip: Flag Of St George

Flag Of St George has run consistently well on the all-weather this year and was just a neck away from adding to his sole win last time. That was a good effort, given he was forced wide into the turn and was the only one of those who raced prominently to feature in the finish. He won a novice on the Rowley Mile as a juvenile, so should have no problem getting back on turf, and looks handicapped to win.

Flag Of St George 16:45 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Jane Chapple-Hyam

5.03 Naas

Sole Power Sprint Stakes (Listed), 5f

Harry's tip: Magnum Force

Bucanero Fuerte won on last year's reappearance and warrants respect, but Magnum Force progressed well as a two-year-old, ending his campaign with victory in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint, and is well treated by the race conditions, given he's rated 2lb higher to his main rival but is in receipt of 3lb. The quick ground will suit and he looks the one to beat.

Magnum Force 17:03 Naas View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: G M Lyons

5.15 Newmarket

Sky Bet Build A Bet Handicap, 1m6f

Harry's tip: Assail

You have to forgive Assail for a tame effort at Meydan in February last time, but he looked progressive before that when following up his comfortable victory on fast ground at Ascot with a win at Kempton. That last win has worked out extremely well, with the second rated 16lb higher after three wins and the third bolting up at Ascot recently, and the Racing Post Rating of 96 he achieved that day suggests this mark should be workable. He's closely related to a 2m½f winner, so he could have untapped potential over this longer trip.

Assail 17:15 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: David Simcock

5.45 Newmarket

Sky Bet Proud To Support RoR Handicap, 6f

Harry's tip: Sixtygeesbaby

Sixtygeesbaby was an impressive winner of a novice over this course and distance in November, when he had the now 88-rated Jolly Roger (looked unlucky at York on Wednesday) five lengths behind in third. He backed that up when winning under a penalty at Doncaster on his reappearance last month. His debut fourth is also strong form, with the winner now rated 90 and the third 87, and with Jack Callan claiming 7lb this time, his mark of 86 looks exploitable.

Sixtygeesbaby 17:45 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Jack Callan (7lb) Tnr: Tom Clover

6.15 Newmarket

Sky Bet For The Fans Handicap, 1m2f

Harry's tip: Terwada

Terwada ran to a good level without winning last year, with his best effort coming when beaten just a neck by Endless Victory at Yarmouth in August on his first go at this trip. He likely found the ground too soft at Doncaster in October on his last start and has now switched to Jamie Osborne, who won a good prize with a newcomer to the stable last weekend. A better showing is expected.

Terwada 18:15 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: William Carver Tnr: Jamie Osborne

6.45 Newmarket

Sky Bet Club Fillies' Handicap, 1m

Harry's tip: Magna Grecia Star

Magna Grecia Star was an eyecatcher on her debut, making a big move over two furlongs out but fading late on, looking as though she just lacked fitness. She has built on that promise in two subsequent starts, bolting up by five lengths next time before not being helped by a sluggish start when finishing a length and a quarter behind Troia at Catterick last month. The winner was rated 95 and was placed in a strong Listed race at York on Friday, so that form looks good, and her pedigree points to her being suited by stepping up to a mile.

Magna Grecia Star 18:45 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: James Tate

