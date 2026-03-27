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'She looks interesting back on a straight track' - Harry Wilson's tips for all the Friday Night Live action
Our tipster marks your card for the free-to-air coverage from Newcastle
Harry Wilson is back with his advice for all nine races from the Friday Night Live meeting at Newcastle.
4.25 Newcastle
Tipping Tom On SBK Bet Feed Handicap (Div I), 1m
Harry's tip: Sea Legend
Sea Legend shaped well in a 7f handicap here last time, staying on for third behind a subsequent two-time winner. He should appreciate stepping back up to a mile and looks well treated off a mark just 2lb higher than when winning over course and distance last month.
5.00 Newcastle
Tipping Tom On SBK Bet Feed Handicap (Div II), 1m
Harry's tip: Concert Boy
Concert Boy has run well at this track on his last two starts, narrowly failing to reel in one who raced more prominently in a 7f handicap before being given too much to do in a race not run to suit back over a mile last time. He shaped as if still in form, finishing strongly, and runs off an unchanged mark.
5.30 Newcastle
Bet Responsibly With SBK Handicap, 7f
Harry's tip: Anthropologist
Anthropologist hasn't had a lot of luck since joining Michael Herrington, finding plenty of trouble in running on a few occasions, but he looked set to put that right at Southwell last time only to be caught by a more patiently ridden rival. He's just 2lb higher here and can go one better.
6.00 Newcastle
SBK: No Casino Just Sports Handicap (Div I), 6f
Harry's tip: Mayo County
Mayo County hasn't look suited by different tactics since splitting Goldmoyne (now 29lb higher) and Yorkshire Glory (won off a 14lb higher mark on Monday) when held up over course and distance in December. She's just 1lb higher here and Ryan Sexton, who was in the saddle for her two wins, takes over for the first time since June.
6.30 Newcastle
SBK: No Casino Just Sports Handicap (Div II), 6f
Harry's tip: Kings Merchant
Sherlock could have more to offer as a sprinter, but a chance is taken on Kings Merchant, who was too keen when likely in need of the run anyway on his reappearance over course and distance two weeks ago. He had gone close at Newcastle on two of his previous three visits and is very well handicapped if sharper now.
7.00 Newcastle
SBK: Betting Without The Bull Handicap, 6f
Harry's tip: Power Fizz
Power Fizz was progressive last year following wind surgery, winning three of his first four starts before finishing fourth from a poor draw in a competitive handicap at Goodwood in May. He goes well fresh, has won at the course and has more to offer this season, with the slight drop in trip likely in his favour.
7.30 Newcastle
Friday Night Live With SBK Handicap, 1m
Harry's tip: Rogue Encore
Rogue Encore has a bit to prove after running below-par at Southwell last time, but he's better suited to this course, as he showed when a close fifth despite likely needing the run on his reappearance in January. That took his form figures over course and distance to 311215 and he returns off a mark just 1lb above his last winning one.
8.00 Newcastle
SBK: Dont Settle For Less Handicap, 7f
Harry's tip: Philanthropist
This may be the time to catch Philanthropist, who recorded his two highest Racing Post Ratings last year after breaks of 210 and 51 days, which included getting the better of Prince Of India, who ended the season rated 27lb higher. He looks well treated off just 1lb higher here and won on his sole visit to Newcastle.
8.30 Newcastle
SBK Betting Podcast Handicap, 5f
Harry's tip: Pixie Diva
Pixie Diva left the impression the outing was needed on her reappearance at Southwell two weeks ago and she looks interesting with that run behind her now getting back on a straight track, given she went close at Doncaster and over course and distance last year. She's well handicapped on that form if fitter this time.
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Published on inCracking The Puzzle
Last updated
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