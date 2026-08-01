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'She is better suited to this course and looks underestimated in the betting' - Harry Wilson has tips for every race on day five at Glorious Goodwood
Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all seven races on day five at Glorious Goodwood on Saturday, plus the two races live on ITV from Newmarket and Thirsk.
1.33 Newmarket
British Stallion Studs EBF Chalice Stakes (Listed), 1m4f
Harry's tip: Francophone
Francophone has shaped on a few occasions as though she would appreciate this longer trip this year, notably staying on from the back in a 1m2f Group 3 at the Curragh last time, and her pedigree offers hope that she will stay. This looks a weak race and she can take advantage of the drop in class.
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1.50 Goodwood
Highclere Castle Gin Summer Handicap, 1m6f
Harry's tip: Incensed
Incensed has shown the benefit of wind surgery this year, shaping well in a 1m4f handicap at Kempton in April before finishing third behind a subsequent Group 2 winner in a Listed contest here next time. She's not been disgraced at Ascot since, but she is better suited to this course and looks underestimated in the betting.
2.08 Thirsk
William Hill Summer Cup Handicap, 1m
Harry's tip: Mirsky
Mirsky hasn't been at his best on his last few starts, but he should enjoy the return here, given he's 2-3 over this course and distance. He has dropped to the same mark as when winning the Thirsk Hunt Cup in May and it looks interesting that connections have opted to go here instead of Goodwood (was declared).
2.25 Goodwood
Coral Glorious Stakes (Group 3), 1m4f
Harry's tip: Enfjaar
Enfjaar fared best of those held up when not beaten far in a 1m2f Listed race here on his return and shaped better than the result suggests in the Wolferton last time, as he took a keen hold and raced on the outside throughout. He deserves plenty of credit for still making late headway, and looks worth a go at this longer trip.
3.00 Goodwood
Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes (Group 2), 1m6f
Harry's tip: Santorini Star
Santorini Star disappointed in first-time cheekpieces at Royal Ascot, but the headgear is quickly dispensed with and she's better judged on her narrow defeat in the Group 1 Prix Vicomtesse Vigier the start before. She's fine on quicker ground and won on her only visit to Goodwood, so everything looks in place for a big run.
3.35 Goodwood
Coral Stewards' Cup, 6f
Harry's tip: Evening Saigon
Evening Saigon has proved progressive since being gelded and shaped better than his seventh suggests in the Wokingham, in which he was hampered at the start and then had to break cover earlier than ideal. He was beaten just a neck over course and distance in May by Far Above Dream, who won next time, and has more to offer.
4.10 Goodwood
Phase Eight Handicap, 7f
Harry's tip: Proud Nation
Proud Nation looked a nice prospect last year, notably beating a stack of subsequent winners in a good time in a 7f maiden in September, and his two handicap efforts suggest he's started on a workable mark. He was up with a solid pace when just denied by a more patiently ridden rival last time and has the scope to do better still.
4.45 Goodwood
British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes, 7f
Harry's tip: Market Leader
Market Leader was well supported on his debut and displayed plenty of promise despite being turned over at odds-on, staying on for third having been awkwardly away and looking in need of the experience. A well-bred sort with plenty of physical scope, he's expected to take a big step forward here.
5.20 Goodwood
Coral Rewards Shaker Handicap, 1m1f
Harry's tip: Spell Master
Spell Master took a big step forward from his stable debut when a close third in a mile handicap at Newmarket last month, an effort that can be marked up given he raced alone on the near rail, and he ran well without convincing with his stamina in the John Smith's last time. The drop in trip and grade looks ideal off an unchanged mark.
Read more Raceday Intel:
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'He’s a real bridle horse so he’s quite fun to ride' - inside the world of Al Aasy, the nine-year-old bidding for a Glorious hat-trick
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Ranked: Billy Loughnane's rides at Newmarket on Saturday after five winners this week
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Published on inCracking The Puzzle
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- Betway Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £40 in free bets for day three
- Claim £40 in Kwiff free bets for the Nassau Stakes at Glorious Goodwood
- 'A big player at the weights' - Harry Wilson returns with his tips for every race on day four at Glorious Goodwood
- 'He should be a lot better than this mark' - Harry Wilson was in the winners on Wednesday and has tips for every race on day three at Goodwood
- Harry Wilson starts day two of Glorious Goodwood with a bang - find out his tips for every race on Wednesday
- Harry Wilson fired in winners at 4-1, 7-2, 100-30 and 11-8 on Saturday - don't miss his tips for every race on day one at Glorious Goodwood
- Harry Wilson has fired in four winners at 4-1, 7-2, 10-3 and 11-8 - find out his remaining Saturday tips
- Glorious Goodwood day five free bets: get £500+ in bookmaker offers for Stewards' Cup day
- Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £40 in free bets with BOYLE Sports for day four
- Paddy Power free bets: Get a £5 free bet with this bonus code for Glorious Goodwood day four
- Betway Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £40 in free bets for day three
- Claim £40 in Kwiff free bets for the Nassau Stakes at Glorious Goodwood