'She is better suited to this course and looks underestimated in the betting' - Harry Wilson has tips for every race on day five at Glorious Goodwood

Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all seven races on day five at Glorious Goodwood on Saturday, plus the two races live on ITV from Newmarket and Thirsk.

1.33 Newmarket

British Stallion Studs EBF Chalice Stakes (Listed), 1m4f

Harry's tip: Francophone

Francophone has shaped on a few occasions as though she would appreciate this longer trip this year, notably staying on from the back in a 1m2f Group 3 at the Curragh last time, and her pedigree offers hope that she will stay. This looks a weak race and she can take advantage of the drop in class.

Francophone 13:33 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Pierre-Louis Jamin Tnr: Charlie Johnston

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1.50 Goodwood

Highclere Castle Gin Summer Handicap, 1m6f

Harry's tip: Incensed

Incensed has shown the benefit of wind surgery this year, shaping well in a 1m4f handicap at Kempton in April before finishing third behind a subsequent Group 2 winner in a Listed contest here next time. She's not been disgraced at Ascot since, but she is better suited to this course and looks underestimated in the betting.

Incensed 13:50 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Amanda Perrett

2.08 Thirsk

William Hill Summer Cup Handicap, 1m

Harry's tip: Mirsky

Mirsky hasn't been at his best on his last few starts, but he should enjoy the return here, given he's 2-3 over this course and distance. He has dropped to the same mark as when winning the Thirsk Hunt Cup in May and it looks interesting that connections have opted to go here instead of Goodwood (was declared).

Mirsky 14:08 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

2.25 Goodwood

Coral Glorious Stakes (Group 3), 1m4f

Harry's tip: Enfjaar

Enfjaar fared best of those held up when not beaten far in a 1m2f Listed race here on his return and shaped better than the result suggests in the Wolferton last time, as he took a keen hold and raced on the outside throughout. He deserves plenty of credit for still making late headway, and looks worth a go at this longer trip.

Enfjaar 14:25 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Ray Dawson Tnr: Roger Varian

3.00 Goodwood

Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes (Group 2), 1m6f

Harry's tip: Santorini Star

Santorini Star disappointed in first-time cheekpieces at Royal Ascot, but the headgear is quickly dispensed with and she's better judged on her narrow defeat in the Group 1 Prix Vicomtesse Vigier the start before. She's fine on quicker ground and won on her only visit to Goodwood, so everything looks in place for a big run.

Santorini Star 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

3.35 Goodwood

Coral Stewards' Cup, 6f

Harry's tip: Evening Saigon

Evening Saigon has proved progressive since being gelded and shaped better than his seventh suggests in the Wokingham, in which he was hampered at the start and then had to break cover earlier than ideal. He was beaten just a neck over course and distance in May by Far Above Dream, who won next time, and has more to offer.

Evening Saigon 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Hamad Al Jehani

4.10 Goodwood

Phase Eight Handicap, 7f

Harry's tip: Proud Nation

Proud Nation looked a nice prospect last year, notably beating a stack of subsequent winners in a good time in a 7f maiden in September, and his two handicap efforts suggest he's started on a workable mark. He was up with a solid pace when just denied by a more patiently ridden rival last time and has the scope to do better still.

Proud Nation 16:10 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Warren Fentiman (3lb) Tnr: Richard & Peter Fahey

4.45 Goodwood

British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes, 7f

Harry's tip: Market Leader

Market Leader was well supported on his debut and displayed plenty of promise despite being turned over at odds-on, staying on for third having been awkwardly away and looking in need of the experience. A well-bred sort with plenty of physical scope, he's expected to take a big step forward here.

Market Leader 16:45 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: K R Burke

5.20 Goodwood

Coral Rewards Shaker Handicap, 1m1f

Harry's tip: Spell Master

Spell Master took a big step forward from his stable debut when a close third in a mile handicap at Newmarket last month, an effort that can be marked up given he raced alone on the near rail, and he ran well without convincing with his stamina in the John Smith's last time. The drop in trip and grade looks ideal off an unchanged mark.

Spell Master 17:20 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Ray Dawson Tnr: Oli Rix

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