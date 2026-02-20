'He's unexposed at the trip and looks a nice prospect' - Harry Wilson's tips for all the Friday Night Live action

Harry Wilson is back with his advice for all nine races from the Friday Night Live meeting at Southwell.

4.26 Southwell

Bet Responsibly With SBK Handicap (Div I), 7f

Harry's tip: Anthropologist

Anthropologist caught the eye at Wolverhampton last month, when he wasn't given a hard time having been denied a clear run for much of the final two furlongs. The race wasn't run to suit when beaten at Newcastle last time, when he also had to challenge furthest from the rail, and he looks worth another chance.

Anthropologist 16:26 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Dylan Hogan Tnr: Michael Herrington

Want to get more from your horse racing bets today? Sign up with Sky Bet and get £60 in free bets when you bet £20 .

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Get £60 in Free Bets When You Place A £20 Bet On Horse Racing NEW CUSTOMER OFFER More extra place horse races than any other bookmaker CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New customers only. First single & E/W bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 6 X £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets for Horse Racing only. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

4.58 Southwell

Bet Responsibly With SBK Handicap (Div II), 7f

Harry's tip: The Caribbean

The Caribbean looked to win with a bit in hand at Wolverhampton in December and backed that up despite defeat there next time, when he was drawn wide and did best of those coming from off the pace. A 1lb drop leaves him on an attractive-looking mark and this is likely to be run to suit.

The Caribbean 16:58 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Heather Main

5.30 Southwell

Tipping Tom On SBK Bet Feed Handicap, 1m4f

Harry's tip: Bystander

This might be the time to catch Bystander, who has form figures of 112 after breaks of 57 days or more. He's won two of his four starts on Tapeta (second otherwise), including a 1m2f handicap at Newcastle off 10lb higher, and returns with his stable in good form.

Bystander 17:30 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Stuart Williams

6.00 Southwell

Friday Night Live With SBK Handicap, 6f

Harry's tip: Blackjack

The return of a visor looks key to the chances of Blackjack, who has a win and a close fourth (denied an uncontested lead) to his name when switching to that headgear. He's 2lb below his last winning mark and shouldn't face as much pressure for the lead here.

Blackjack 18:00 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Alan Brown

6.30 Southwell

SBK: Betting Without The Bull Handicap, 6f

Harry's tip: Vantheman

Vantheman made a winning return in a 5f handicap at Newcastle last month, taking his all-weather record to a perfect 2-2. He's entitled to step forward from that first start in 104 days and looks underestimated by a 4lb rise.

Vantheman 18:30 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Kevin Ryan

7.00 Southwell

SBK: Dont Settle For Less Handicap, 1m

Harry's tip: Dingle

Dingle built on the promise of his narrow defeat to an in-form rival on his reappearance when winning at Newcastle last time, dictating from the front and finding plenty to notch his third win from his last four starts on the all-weather. That earned a career-best Racing Post Rating and he should have more to offer on synthetics.

Dingle 19:00 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jason Watson Tnr: Julie Camacho

7.30 Southwell

SBK Road To Cheltenham Novice Stakes, 1m4f

Harry's tip: Square Necker

All eyes will be on Constitution Hill, but I'd rather favour the Flat form of Square Necker, who was beaten less than a length by the now 104-rated Bedouin Prince on his debut before giving 5lb and an almost four-length beating to the 93-rated Nuit when winning at Dundalk in December. He's unexposed at the trip and looks like a nice prospect.

Square Necker 19:30 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Kevin Philippart De Foy

8.00 Southwell

SBK Betting Podcast Handicap, 5f

Harry's tip: Sam's Hope

A change to more patient tactics has worked well for Sam's Hope, who landed back-to-back handicaps over course and distance before being denied a clear run at Wolverhampton last time. The return to Southwell will suit and she should get a nice tow into the race.

Sam's Hope 20:00 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Martin Dunne

8.30 Southwell

SBK: No Casino Just Sports Handicap, 7f

Harry's tip: Eligible

Eligible has bounced back to his best since returning to Tapeta after a break, notching a hat-trick with wins over course and distance either side of a mile handicap success at Newcastle. A 3lb rise doesn't look excessive and he could be hard to stop if continuing in this form.

Eligible 20:30 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Joanna Mason Tnr: Michael & David Easterby

Read these next:

'He could outrun his price by some way' - Tom Segal has a fancy against Constitution Hill in his Southwell selections

'He's been very well handicapped for a while' - Paul Kealy with four Friday Night Live selections

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Southwell

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.