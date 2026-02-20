- More
'He's unexposed at the trip and looks a nice prospect' - Harry Wilson's tips for all the Friday Night Live action
Our tipster marks your card for the free-to-air coverage from Southwell
Harry Wilson is back with his advice for all nine races from the Friday Night Live meeting at Southwell.
4.26 Southwell
Bet Responsibly With SBK Handicap (Div I), 7f
Harry's tip: Anthropologist
Anthropologist caught the eye at Wolverhampton last month, when he wasn't given a hard time having been denied a clear run for much of the final two furlongs. The race wasn't run to suit when beaten at Newcastle last time, when he also had to challenge furthest from the rail, and he looks worth another chance.
4.58 Southwell
Bet Responsibly With SBK Handicap (Div II), 7f
Harry's tip: The Caribbean
The Caribbean looked to win with a bit in hand at Wolverhampton in December and backed that up despite defeat there next time, when he was drawn wide and did best of those coming from off the pace. A 1lb drop leaves him on an attractive-looking mark and this is likely to be run to suit.
5.30 Southwell
Tipping Tom On SBK Bet Feed Handicap, 1m4f
Harry's tip: Bystander
This might be the time to catch Bystander, who has form figures of 112 after breaks of 57 days or more. He's won two of his four starts on Tapeta (second otherwise), including a 1m2f handicap at Newcastle off 10lb higher, and returns with his stable in good form.
6.00 Southwell
Friday Night Live With SBK Handicap, 6f
Harry's tip: Blackjack
The return of a visor looks key to the chances of Blackjack, who has a win and a close fourth (denied an uncontested lead) to his name when switching to that headgear. He's 2lb below his last winning mark and shouldn't face as much pressure for the lead here.
6.30 Southwell
SBK: Betting Without The Bull Handicap, 6f
Harry's tip: Vantheman
Vantheman made a winning return in a 5f handicap at Newcastle last month, taking his all-weather record to a perfect 2-2. He's entitled to step forward from that first start in 104 days and looks underestimated by a 4lb rise.
7.00 Southwell
SBK: Dont Settle For Less Handicap, 1m
Harry's tip: Dingle
Dingle built on the promise of his narrow defeat to an in-form rival on his reappearance when winning at Newcastle last time, dictating from the front and finding plenty to notch his third win from his last four starts on the all-weather. That earned a career-best Racing Post Rating and he should have more to offer on synthetics.
7.30 Southwell
SBK Road To Cheltenham Novice Stakes, 1m4f
Harry's tip: Square Necker
All eyes will be on Constitution Hill, but I'd rather favour the Flat form of Square Necker, who was beaten less than a length by the now 104-rated Bedouin Prince on his debut before giving 5lb and an almost four-length beating to the 93-rated Nuit when winning at Dundalk in December. He's unexposed at the trip and looks like a nice prospect.
8.00 Southwell
SBK Betting Podcast Handicap, 5f
Harry's tip: Sam's Hope
A change to more patient tactics has worked well for Sam's Hope, who landed back-to-back handicaps over course and distance before being denied a clear run at Wolverhampton last time. The return to Southwell will suit and she should get a nice tow into the race.
8.30 Southwell
SBK: No Casino Just Sports Handicap, 7f
Harry's tip: Eligible
Eligible has bounced back to his best since returning to Tapeta after a break, notching a hat-trick with wins over course and distance either side of a mile handicap success at Newcastle. A 3lb rise doesn't look excessive and he could be hard to stop if continuing in this form.
