Harry Wilson kicked off with a 4-1 winner at Musselburgh - find out his tips for every ITV race

Harry Wilson is back with his advice for all nine races live on ITV from Musselburgh and Haydock on Saturday.

1.25 Musselburgh

Virgin Bet A Good Bet Royal Mile Handicap, 1m

Harry's tip: Strength Of Spirit

Strength Of Spirit progressed nicely last year, culminating in a comfortable win on his handicap debut at Newbury in July. He won that with a bit in hand, so a 5lb rise doesn't look too bad, and he could have more to offer having been gelded since.

Strength Of Spirit 13:25 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Sam James Tnr: K R Burke

1.55 Musselburgh

Livescore Bet Silver Arrow Handicap, 7f

Harry's tip: Midnight Gun (Already advised at 11-2)

Midnight Gun shaped well in the Lincoln on last year's reappearance, faring by far the best of those who raced prominently, and ran his best race when dropped to this trip at Doncaster in October, going down narrowly to Rogue Diplomat, who was second in the Lincoln last week. He looks well treated off just 2lb higher.

Midnight Gun 13:55 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Hamad Al Jehani

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Get £30 in Free Bets When You Place Any Bet On Horse Racing NEW CUSTOMER OFFER More extra place horse races than any other bookmaker CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New customers only. First single & E/W bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 3 X £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

2.12 Haydock

Pertemps Network Challenger Two Mile Hurdle Series Final Handicap Hurdle, 1m7½f

Harry's tip: Ice In The Veins

Ice In The Veins seemingly appreciated the fitting of a hood and making the running when winning a pair of novices, notably giving weight to two subsequent winners at Kempton in November. Hold-up tactics haven't worked since returning from wind surgery, but he looks to be on a workable mark if more forceful tactics are redeployed.

Ice In The Veins 14:12 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

2.30 Musselburgh

Virgin Bet Goliath Cup Stakes (Listed), 1m6f

Harry's tip: Lady Vivian

Al Qareem is the one to beat, but at the prices I'd rather take a chance on Lady Vivian. She bounced back from a couple of defeats on quick ground when second in a French Listed race in October, shaping as though this extra distance was worth a go, and looks interesting in receipt of weight.

Lady Vivian 14:30 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Ralph Beckett

2.46 Haydock

Pertemps Network Challenger Stayers Hurdle Series Final Handicap Hurdle, 3m½f

Harry's tip: Secret Trix

Secret Trix bounced back from a few disappointing runs when second in a qualifier for this at Market Rasen in February and has had wind surgery since, which is interesting given he won on his first start after he last had that operation in July 2024. He's 9lb below his last winning mark and looks overpriced.

Secret Trix 14:46 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Lewis Saunders (5lb) Tnr: Olly Murphy

3.05 Musselburgh

Virgin Bet Daily Price Boost Queen's Cup Handicap, 1m6f

Harry's tip: Wise Eagle (Already advised at 12-1)

Wise Eagle has a fine record at Musselburgh, with form figures of 121114 on the Flat, which includes success in this race off 3lb higher in 2023. He is now 8lb lower than when fourth in this race last year, and is well-handicapped if the return to the East Lothian venue has the desired effect.

Wise Eagle 15:05 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Billy Garritty Tnr: Adam Nicol

3.20 Haydock

Unibet Middle Distance Veterans' Handicap Chase, 2m4f

Harry's tip: Guard Your Dreams

Guard Your Dreams returned from 280 days off with an emphatic 13-length victory on his first start in veterans' company in February before being brought down at the first at Cheltenham last time. He's fresh for the time of year and looks a big player back in veterans' company.

Guard Your Dreams 15:20 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Toby McCain-Mitchell (5lb) Tnr: Nigel & Willy Twiston-Davies

3.42 Musselburgh

Virgin Bet Scottish Sprint Cup Handicap, 5f

Harry's tips: Democracy Dilemma and Jer Batt (Both already advised at 8-1)

Jer Batt recorded his best Racing Post Rating of the year when third behind a couple of future Group winners in this race 12 months ago. He returns off a 7lb lower mark, and his record when fresh suggests he should be ready. Democracy Dilemma ran out an impressive winner of a Haydock handicap in September and his mark looks workable.

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Get £30 in Free Bets When You Place Any Bet On Horse Racing NEW CUSTOMER OFFER More extra place horse races than any other bookmaker CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New customers only. First single & E/W bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 3 X £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

3.55 Haydock

JCB Fastrac Handicap Chase, 2m4f

Harry's tip: Imperial Bede

Imperial Bede responded well to the fitting of cheekpieces when winning at Catterick in February and likely just found the more testing conditions against him last time, when his jumping lacked fluency. He's capable of bouncing back in a weak-looking race.

Imperial Bede 15:55 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Richie McLernon Tnr: Jonjo & A J O'Neill

Read these next:

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Haydock

The Punt Acca: Oliver Barnard with three tips for Musselburgh on Saturday

'I think he'll go well' - Dan Skelton turns his attentions to the Flat with a potentially well-handicapped stayer

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.