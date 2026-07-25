'He's 5lb well in and looks a serious player' - Harry Wilson has 11 Saturday tips including in every ITV race

Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all eight races at Ascot on Saturday, plus the three live on ITV from York.

1.10 Ascot

Dentakay EBF Crocker Bulteel 'Confined' Maiden Stakes, 6f

Harry's tip: Never Enough

Never Enough shaped with plenty of promise on his debut at Windsor last month, staying on well to finish second behind an odds-on shot despite looking green throughout. He's clearly well thought of, as he holds a Group 2 entry, and should show the benefit of his debut experience here.

Never Enough 13:10 Ascot View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Ed Walker

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1.30 York

Sky Bet 'Jump Jockeys' Nunthorpe' Handicap, 5f

Harry's tip: Managing Director

Danny McMenamin teamed up with Geoff Oldroyd and owners Bond Thoroughbred to win this last year and can repeat the feat with Managing Director, who looked to retain plenty of ability following a long absence at Beverley last time. He's just 1lb above his last winning mark and should take a big step forward from his return.

Managing Director 13:30 York View Racecard Jky: Danny McMenamin Tnr: Geoff Oldroyd

1.45 Ascot

Princess Margaret Japan Cup Stakes (Group 3), 6f

Harry's tip: Alta Regina

Alta Regina looked potentially smart when winning in a good time at Lingfield on her debut and backed up that promise when sixth in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot. That form is working out nicely and her finishing effort on both starts suggests she should relish this longer distance.

Alta Regina 13:45 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: Hamad Al Jehani

2.00 York

Sky Bet Dash, 6f

Harry's tip: Stratusnine

Stratusnine has finished second on all three visits to York, notably making up plenty of ground when going down by a head in a 5f handicap in May. That form is good, with the winner and third now 14lb and 11lb higher, and this looks a good opportunity off just 3lb higher with the trip, track and ground in his favour.

Stratusnine 14:00 York View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Hugo Palmer

2.20 Ascot

Longines Valiant Stakes (Group 3), 1m

Harry's tip: Kon Tiki

Touleen looked a touch unlucky when finishing second in the Coronation Stakes and warrants respect, but I think the older horses might edge this, so I'm siding with Kon Tiki. She has run well behind Blue Bolt on her last two starts, including when fourth from a poor position at Royal Ascot, and has more to offer.

Kon Tiki 14:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Jane Chapple-Hyam

2.35 York

Sky Bet York Stakes (Group 2), 1m2½f

Harry's tip: Pride Of Arras

Pride Of Arras has produced his two best performances at York, comfortably beating Damysus in the Dante before defying a penalty in the Great Voltiguer last year. It's easy to put a line through his return, as he looked in need of it after an interrupted preparation, and he should be spot on for the return to his favourite track.

Pride Of Arras 14:35 York View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Ralph Beckett

2.55 Ascot

Moet & Chandon International Handicap, 7f

Harry's tips: Back In Black and Amazing Journey

Amazing Journey easily won a 6f handicap at Ascot last time and shapes as though he'll relish this extra distance. He's officially 5lb well in and looks a serious player off a low weight. Back In Black, who is 2lb well in following his narrow Bunbury Cup defeat, should also be suited to these conditions.

Back In Black 14:55 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: James Fanshawe

Amazing Journey 14:55 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Jamie Osborne

3.35 Ascot

King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes (Group 1), 1m4f

Harry's tip: Calandagan

Calandagan's record at Ascot reads 1211, including a comfortable defeat of the high-class Ombudsman in last year’s Champion Stakes, and a confidence-boosting win in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud should have set him up perfectly. He has a serious turn of foot, which he showed when beating Masquerade Ball in the Japan Cup in November, and is the one they all have to beat.

Calandagan 15:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Mickael Barzalona Tnr: F-H Graffard

4.10 Ascot

Ascot Shop Handicap, 1m4f

Harry's tip: Masterinthewoods

Masterinthewoods looked one with more to come when winning a 1m4f handicap at Salisbury in May, despite taking a keen hold and coming from further back than ideal off a moderate pace. He went down by just half a length to a subsequent winner at Goodwood last time and looks well treated off just 1lb higher.

Masterinthewoods 16:10 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Marco Ghiani Tnr: Emma Lavelle

4.45 Ascot

Betfred Handicap, 1m

Harry's tip: Asmen Warrior

Asmen Warrior bounced back from a poor run at Epsom when returned to quicker ground and with the visor back on at Newmarket last time, comfortably landing a mile handicap. He came clear with the second, who won at Sandown on Thursday, and an 8lb rise shouldn't stop him following up.

Asmen Warrior 16:45 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: James Owen

5.20 Ascot

Whispering Angel Handicap, 5f

Harry's tip: Getreadytorumble

Getreadytorumble hasn't had a lot go his way this season. He was an unlucky third behind a subsequent Group 1 winner at Naas on his return before being poorly drawn at Haydock and Ascot, and not best placed at Sandown last time. He can take advantage of this return to handicap company.

Getreadytorumble 17:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Jack Channon

Read more:

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Ascot

King George runner-by-runner guide: key quotes and Robbie Wilders' star ratings for every contender

Six of the best for Saturday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

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