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'He should be a lot better than this mark' - Harry Wilson was in the winners on Wednesday and has tips for every race on day three at Goodwood
Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all eight races on day three at Glorious Goodwood on Thursday.
1.50 Goodwood
Coral Kincsem Heritage Handicap, 1m2f
Harry's tip: Birgham Dub
Birgham Dub won what has turned out to be a decent 7f maiden on his sole juvenile start last year and has bettered that over longer trips this term, despite following his 1m4f novice win with defeats in Listed company and at Royal Ascot. He shaped as though this drop in trip would suit last time and should go well for his in-form trainer.
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2.25 Goodwood
Markel Richmond Stakes (Group 2), 6f
Harry's tip: Jaan Ki Tukri
Jaan Ki Tukri has shown improvement since stepping up to 6f, leading the field at a good gallop for a long way when ninth in the Coventry before bolting up in a course record time when fitted with cheekpieces at Ffos Las last time. He should make a bold bid from the front for Clive Cox, who has won three of the last seven runnings.
3.00 Goodwood
Maison Perrier Gordon Stakes (Group 3), 1m4f
Harry's tip: Bay Of Brilliance
Bay Of Brilliance needs to bounce back from a disappointing effort in the German Derby, but that was on soft ground, which he didn't seem to appreciate despite finishing a creditable fourth in the Derby the start before. He pushed Maltese Cross all the way on his last encounter with quick ground and better is expected.
3.35 Goodwood
Qatar Nassau Stakes (Group 1), 1m2f
Harry's tip: Diamond Necklace
Diamond Necklace was a high-class juvenile last year and looks even better this year, having followed her comfortable French 1,000 Guineas victory with success in the Prix de Diane. She clocked a fast time that day, while looking value for more than the short-neck winning margin suggests, and is the one to beat in receipt of weight.
4.10 Goodwood
Buccellati Handicap, 5f
Harry's tip: Call Margot
Call Margot can be too keen to do herself justice, but she's at her best with a strong pace to aim at, as she showed when unlucky not to win the 3YO Dash at Epsom in June. She doesn't look badly treated off a mark just 4lb higher and the circumstances of this race look ideal, with plenty of pace angles and a course that should suit.
4.45 Goodwood
Whispering Angel Nursery Handicap, 7f
Harry's tip: Rocket Boots
Rocket Boots has shown promise in his three starts, being beaten by smart prospects having tried to make all either side of a runner-up effort in a solid-looking 6f novice at Doncaster (the third, fourth and fifth now rated 96, 82 and 80). He could prove to be a lot better than a mark of 74 now tackling a more suitable trip.
5.20 Goodwood
Tatler British EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes, 7f
Harry's tip: Elevating
Elevating shaped with plenty of promise on her debut in a 6f novice at York this month, staying on from off the pace behind one who had previous experience. She's entitled to step forward for the run and could be suited by this extra furlong.
5.55 Goodwood
HKJC World Pool Handicap, 1m
Harry's tip: Get Outta Here
Get Outta Here looked unlucky not to win over course and distance last month, having been denied a clear run, and then shaped better than the result suggests last time, having tried to make ground from the back in the fastest part of the race. The form has been franked by the second, and he looks well treated off the same mark.
Read more:
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Goodwood
Free horseracing tips for Thursday, July 30 at Goodwood
'She's flying fit, has the perfect profile and I'm on at 7-1' - David Jennings' Galway Hurdle runner-by-runner expert guide
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Published on inCracking The Puzzle
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- Glorious Goodwood free bets: get £500+ in bookmaker betting offers for day two
- Harry Wilson starts day two of Glorious Goodwood with a bang - find out his tips for every race on Wednesday
- Harry Wilson fired in winners at 4-1, 7-2, 100-30 and 11-8 on Saturday - don't miss his tips for every race on day one at Glorious Goodwood
- Harry Wilson has fired in four winners at 4-1, 7-2, 10-3 and 11-8 - find out his remaining Saturday tips
- Harry Wilson tipped a terrific TEN winners across three days last week - he's back with fancies in every race on ITV4
- The red-hot Harry Wilson bangs in winners at 3-1, 5-2 and 5-4 - find out his fancies for every ITV4 and Newmarket race
- Back the Nassau Stakes with William Hill's £30 free bet offer
- Get £500+ in free bets for the 2026 Galway Festival from the best UK betting sites
- Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £50 in free bets with Betfred for day two
- Paddy Power Glorious Goodwood day two betting offer: get £5 when you bet £10
- Glorious Goodwood free bets: get £500+ in bookmaker betting offers for day two