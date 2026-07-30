'He should be a lot better than this mark' - Harry Wilson was in the winners on Wednesday and has tips for every race on day three at Goodwood

Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all eight races on day three at Glorious Goodwood on Thursday.

1.50 Goodwood

Coral Kincsem Heritage Handicap, 1m2f

Harry's tip: Birgham Dub

Birgham Dub won what has turned out to be a decent 7f maiden on his sole juvenile start last year and has bettered that over longer trips this term, despite following his 1m4f novice win with defeats in Listed company and at Royal Ascot. He shaped as though this drop in trip would suit last time and should go well for his in-form trainer.

Birgham Dub 13:50 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Jane Chapple-Hyam

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2.25 Goodwood

Markel Richmond Stakes (Group 2), 6f

Harry's tip: Jaan Ki Tukri

Jaan Ki Tukri has shown improvement since stepping up to 6f, leading the field at a good gallop for a long way when ninth in the Coventry before bolting up in a course record time when fitted with cheekpieces at Ffos Las last time. He should make a bold bid from the front for Clive Cox, who has won three of the last seven runnings.

Jaan Ki Tukri 14:25 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Clive Cox

3.00 Goodwood

Maison Perrier Gordon Stakes (Group 3), 1m4f

Harry's tip: Bay Of Brilliance

Bay Of Brilliance needs to bounce back from a disappointing effort in the German Derby, but that was on soft ground, which he didn't seem to appreciate despite finishing a creditable fourth in the Derby the start before. He pushed Maltese Cross all the way on his last encounter with quick ground and better is expected.

Bay Of Brilliance 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Ralph Beckett

3.35 Goodwood

Qatar Nassau Stakes (Group 1), 1m2f

Harry's tip: Diamond Necklace

Diamond Necklace was a high-class juvenile last year and looks even better this year, having followed her comfortable French 1,000 Guineas victory with success in the Prix de Diane. She clocked a fast time that day, while looking value for more than the short-neck winning margin suggests, and is the one to beat in receipt of weight.

Diamond Necklace 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

4.10 Goodwood

Buccellati Handicap, 5f

Harry's tip: Call Margot

Call Margot can be too keen to do herself justice, but she's at her best with a strong pace to aim at, as she showed when unlucky not to win the 3YO Dash at Epsom in June. She doesn't look badly treated off a mark just 4lb higher and the circumstances of this race look ideal, with plenty of pace angles and a course that should suit.

Call Margot 16:10 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Ashley Lewis (5lb) Tnr: Gemma Tutty

4.45 Goodwood

Whispering Angel Nursery Handicap, 7f

Harry's tip: Rocket Boots

Rocket Boots has shown promise in his three starts, being beaten by smart prospects having tried to make all either side of a runner-up effort in a solid-looking 6f novice at Doncaster (the third, fourth and fifth now rated 96, 82 and 80). He could prove to be a lot better than a mark of 74 now tackling a more suitable trip.

Rocket Boots 16:45 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: George Wood Tnr: James Owen

5.20 Goodwood

Tatler British EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes, 7f

Harry's tip: Elevating

Elevating shaped with plenty of promise on her debut in a 6f novice at York this month, staying on from off the pace behind one who had previous experience. She's entitled to step forward for the run and could be suited by this extra furlong.

Elevating 17:20 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Richard Hannon

5.55 Goodwood

HKJC World Pool Handicap, 1m

Harry's tip: Get Outta Here

Get Outta Here looked unlucky not to win over course and distance last month, having been denied a clear run, and then shaped better than the result suggests last time, having tried to make ground from the back in the fastest part of the race. The form has been franked by the second, and he looks well treated off the same mark.

Get Outta Here 17:55 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: David Menuisier

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