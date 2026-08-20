'He could prove a cut above handicaps' - Harry Wilson with his tips for every race on day two at York

Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all seven races on day two at York's Ebor festival on Thursday.

1.50 York

Sky Bet Lowther Stakes (Group 2), 6f

Harry's tip: Wild Blossom

Wild Blossom looked a smart prospect when bolting up by ten lengths and left her Royal Ascot disappointment firmly behind when winning at Glorious Goodwood in a faster time than the Molecomb won by Pershaada (heading for the Nunthorpe). Her pedigree and physical scope suggest she could well have more to offer over 6f.

Wild Blossom 13:50 York View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: K R Burke

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2.25 York

Harry's Half Million By Goffs, 6f

Harry's tip: Tokaido

Sun Goddess is a Group 1 winner and could be hard to beat under a penalty, but I really liked the way Tokaido went through the race when easily seeing off the Windsor Castle winner in the Prix Robert Papin last time. This has been the aim for some time and he could have plenty more to come.

Tokaido 14:25 York View Racecard Jky: Tony Piccone Tnr: Amy Murphy

3.00 York

Sir Kevin Sinfield 7 In 7 Grand Finale Handicap, 1m

Harry's tip: Centigrade

Centigrade showed loads of ability as a juvenile, going down by just a short head to subsequent Group 2 scorer Jonquil on his debut before bolting up by five and a half lengths in a strong mile novice at Newbury, and confirmed he retained all his ability when winning on his first start after a layoff. He could prove a cut above handicaps.

Centigrade 15:00 York View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Ralph Beckett

3.35 York

Legends Global Yorkshire Oaks (Group 1), 1m4f

Harry's tip: Legacy Link

Kalpana looked good in the King George and is the one they all have to beat, but I'll take a chance on Legacy Link, who I strongly fancied for the Oaks following her Musidora victory here in May. Her latest run can be forgiven, as she had problems at the start and was then hampered, and she could have a big run in her back here.

Legacy Link 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

4.10 York

British EBF & Sir Henry Cecil Galtres Stakes (Listed), 1m4f

Harry's tip: Without Prejudice

Without Prejudice is bred to be useful, being a half-sister to Group 1 winner Emily Upjohn, and certainly looked above average when comfortably winning a 1m2f novice at Newmarket on her debut last month. She is entitled to benefit from that experience and looks worth a go up in class.

Without Prejudice 16:10 York View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

4.45 York

Mews Hotel Ossett EBF Stallions Nursery Handicap, 7f

Harry's tip: Roosike

Roosike has posted progressive Racing Post Ratings on her three starts, bumping into a couple of useful prospects who are now rated 94 and 86 before a game success in a 7f novice at Southwell last month. She could have more to offer at this distance and her opening mark doesn't look too bad.

Roosike 16:45 York View Racecard Jky: Joe Leavy Tnr: Richard Hughes

5.20 York

British EBF Fillies' Handicap, 7f

Harry's tip: Oolong Poobong

Oolong Poobong ran a big race to finish fourth in the Sandringham Handicap at Royal Ascot last year and shaped with plenty of promise on her first start since at Thirsk in May, when it looked like the run was needed. She was poorly drawn at Royal Ascot, so that is easily forgiven, and she is a big player down in trip after a short break.

Oolong Poobong 17:20 York View Racecard Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Edward Bethell

Read more York Intel here:

Six of the best for Thursday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

Ranked: who are the best and worst favourites on day two at York?

'She's improving at a rate of knots' - why this horse can win on day two of the Ebor festival at York

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