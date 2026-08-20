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'He could prove a cut above handicaps' - Harry Wilson with his tips for every race on day two at York
Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all seven races on day two at York's Ebor festival on Thursday.
1.50 York
Sky Bet Lowther Stakes (Group 2), 6f
Harry's tip: Wild Blossom
Wild Blossom looked a smart prospect when bolting up by ten lengths and left her Royal Ascot disappointment firmly behind when winning at Glorious Goodwood in a faster time than the Molecomb won by Pershaada (heading for the Nunthorpe). Her pedigree and physical scope suggest she could well have more to offer over 6f.
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2.25 York
Harry's Half Million By Goffs, 6f
Harry's tip: Tokaido
Sun Goddess is a Group 1 winner and could be hard to beat under a penalty, but I really liked the way Tokaido went through the race when easily seeing off the Windsor Castle winner in the Prix Robert Papin last time. This has been the aim for some time and he could have plenty more to come.
3.00 York
Sir Kevin Sinfield 7 In 7 Grand Finale Handicap, 1m
Harry's tip: Centigrade
Centigrade showed loads of ability as a juvenile, going down by just a short head to subsequent Group 2 scorer Jonquil on his debut before bolting up by five and a half lengths in a strong mile novice at Newbury, and confirmed he retained all his ability when winning on his first start after a layoff. He could prove a cut above handicaps.
3.35 York
Legends Global Yorkshire Oaks (Group 1), 1m4f
Harry's tip: Legacy Link
Kalpana looked good in the King George and is the one they all have to beat, but I'll take a chance on Legacy Link, who I strongly fancied for the Oaks following her Musidora victory here in May. Her latest run can be forgiven, as she had problems at the start and was then hampered, and she could have a big run in her back here.
4.10 York
British EBF & Sir Henry Cecil Galtres Stakes (Listed), 1m4f
Harry's tip: Without Prejudice
Without Prejudice is bred to be useful, being a half-sister to Group 1 winner Emily Upjohn, and certainly looked above average when comfortably winning a 1m2f novice at Newmarket on her debut last month. She is entitled to benefit from that experience and looks worth a go up in class.
4.45 York
Mews Hotel Ossett EBF Stallions Nursery Handicap, 7f
Harry's tip: Roosike
Roosike has posted progressive Racing Post Ratings on her three starts, bumping into a couple of useful prospects who are now rated 94 and 86 before a game success in a 7f novice at Southwell last month. She could have more to offer at this distance and her opening mark doesn't look too bad.
5.20 York
British EBF Fillies' Handicap, 7f
Harry's tip: Oolong Poobong
Oolong Poobong ran a big race to finish fourth in the Sandringham Handicap at Royal Ascot last year and shaped with plenty of promise on her first start since at Thirsk in May, when it looked like the run was needed. She was poorly drawn at Royal Ascot, so that is easily forgiven, and she is a big player down in trip after a short break.
Read more York Intel here:
Six of the best for Thursday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
Ranked: who are the best and worst favourites on day two at York?
'She's improving at a rate of knots' - why this horse can win on day two of the Ebor festival at York
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Published on inCracking The Puzzle
Last updated
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- York Ebor Festival betting offer: get £50 in free bets with Sky Bet for day one
- Harry Wilson fired in 9-2 and 4-1 shots among five winners on Sunday - don't miss his tips for every race on day one at York
- Harry Wilson fires in a 4-1 winner - find out his remaining tips for every race on ITV4 on Sunday
- Harry Wilson tipped 13-2 and 5-2 winners in his last column - find out his tips for all the ITV action on Saturday
- Harry Wilson has tipped 13-2 and 5-2 winners after successful 16-1 and 8-1 fancies in his last column
- Harry Wilson fires in 16-1 and 8-1 winners - find out the rest of his tips for every race on day five at Glorious Goodwood
- Get £40 in Kwiff free bets for York Ebor Festival Ladies' Day
- York Ebor Festival Ladies Day free bets: £600+ bookmaker offers
- Get £40 in BOYLE Sports free bets plus money back if your horse finishes second at York
- Betfred York Ebor Festival day one offer: get £50 free bets + £10 bonus
- York Ebor Festival betting offer: get £50 in free bets with Sky Bet for day one