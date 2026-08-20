'He could have so much untapped potential' - Harry Wilson with his tips for every race on day three at York

Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all seven races on day three at York's Ebor festival on Friday.

1.50 York

Sky Bet Mile Handicap, 1m

Harry's tip: Storming Point

Storming Point was a huge eyecatcher in a mile handicap at Glorious Goodwood, finishing fast having been forced to drop in from the widest stall. He looks to have started handicapping off a workable mark and should get a better gallop to aim at this time.

Storming Point 13:50 York View Racecard Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: Gary & Josh Moore

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2.25 York

Weatherbys Lonsdale Cup Stakes (Group 2), 2m½f

Harry's tip: Caballo De Mar

Caballo De Mar can be forgiven for cracking late on when trying to go head-to-head with the best stayers around in the Ascot Gold Cup last time and is much better judged on his Group 1 victory at Longchamp the start before. He has to shoulder a penalty, but he has the best form on offer and should be hard to beat.

Caballo De Mar 14:25 York View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: George Scott

3.00 York

Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes (Group 2), 6f

Harry's tip: Mussab

Mussab made a promising debut over course and distance in May and built on that when third in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot, faring best of those towards the back. His strength at the finish last time suggests going back up in trip will suit and his stable is in good form.

Mussab 15:00 York View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: Richard & Peter Fahey

3.35 York

Coolmore City Of Troy Nunthorpe Stakes (Group 1), 5f

Harry's tip: American Affair

Bacio looked a cut above handicaps when winning the Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes at Royal Ascot and is respected, but American Affair appeared to relish bowling along prominently when winning in a quick time at Goodwood. He could have so much untapped potential in this new racing style and the course is no worry.

American Affair 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Jim Goldie

4.10 York

Assured Data Protection Handicap, 1m4f

Harry's tip: Primo Lara

Primo Lara arrives chasing a hat-trick following victories at Wolverhampton and Ascot, and his last performance over this trip can be marked up, as he was up with a solid pace throughout and won well. He is unexposed at the distance and could be underestimated by a 7lb rise.

Primo Lara 16:10 York View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: Jane Chapple-Hyam

4.45 York

British Stallion Studs EBF Convivial Maiden Stakes, 7f

Harry's tip: Launch Sequence

Launch Sequence was an eyecatcher on his debut, finishing well once in the clear after a troubled passage, and then shaped with promise again in a valuable maiden at Glorious Goodwood last month, when he was again doing his best work at the finish. He has the form to figure and this extra furlong should suit him well.

Launch Sequence 16:45 York View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: K R Burke

5.20 York

Sky Bet EBF Fillies' Handicap, 1m2½f

Harry's tip: Electrifarhh

Electrifarhh has had a couple of long layoffs, but she showed plenty of ability when chasing home subsequent Group 1 winner Blue Bolt in a Windsor novice last year and ran her best race in handicaps when a staying-on third at Glorious Goodwood last time. The hood tried then is retained and this longer trip could prove ideal.

Electrifarhh 17:20 York View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Ed Walker

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