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'He could have so much untapped potential' - Harry Wilson with his tips for every race on day three at York
Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all seven races on day three at York's Ebor festival on Friday.
1.50 York
Sky Bet Mile Handicap, 1m
Harry's tip: Storming Point
Storming Point was a huge eyecatcher in a mile handicap at Glorious Goodwood, finishing fast having been forced to drop in from the widest stall. He looks to have started handicapping off a workable mark and should get a better gallop to aim at this time.
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2.25 York
Weatherbys Lonsdale Cup Stakes (Group 2), 2m½f
Harry's tip: Caballo De Mar
Caballo De Mar can be forgiven for cracking late on when trying to go head-to-head with the best stayers around in the Ascot Gold Cup last time and is much better judged on his Group 1 victory at Longchamp the start before. He has to shoulder a penalty, but he has the best form on offer and should be hard to beat.
3.00 York
Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes (Group 2), 6f
Harry's tip: Mussab
Mussab made a promising debut over course and distance in May and built on that when third in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot, faring best of those towards the back. His strength at the finish last time suggests going back up in trip will suit and his stable is in good form.
3.35 York
Coolmore City Of Troy Nunthorpe Stakes (Group 1), 5f
Harry's tip: American Affair
Bacio looked a cut above handicaps when winning the Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes at Royal Ascot and is respected, but American Affair appeared to relish bowling along prominently when winning in a quick time at Goodwood. He could have so much untapped potential in this new racing style and the course is no worry.
4.10 York
Assured Data Protection Handicap, 1m4f
Harry's tip: Primo Lara
Primo Lara arrives chasing a hat-trick following victories at Wolverhampton and Ascot, and his last performance over this trip can be marked up, as he was up with a solid pace throughout and won well. He is unexposed at the distance and could be underestimated by a 7lb rise.
4.45 York
British Stallion Studs EBF Convivial Maiden Stakes, 7f
Harry's tip: Launch Sequence
Launch Sequence was an eyecatcher on his debut, finishing well once in the clear after a troubled passage, and then shaped with promise again in a valuable maiden at Glorious Goodwood last month, when he was again doing his best work at the finish. He has the form to figure and this extra furlong should suit him well.
5.20 York
Sky Bet EBF Fillies' Handicap, 1m2½f
Harry's tip: Electrifarhh
Electrifarhh has had a couple of long layoffs, but she showed plenty of ability when chasing home subsequent Group 1 winner Blue Bolt in a Windsor novice last year and ran her best race in handicaps when a staying-on third at Glorious Goodwood last time. The hood tried then is retained and this longer trip could prove ideal.
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Published on inCracking The Puzzle
Last updated
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- 'He could prove a cut above handicaps' - Harry Wilson with his tips for every race on day two at York
- Harry Wilson fired in 9-2 and 4-1 shots among five winners on Sunday - don't miss his tips for every race on day one at York
- Harry Wilson fires in a 4-1 winner - find out his remaining tips for every race on ITV4 on Sunday
- Harry Wilson tipped 13-2 and 5-2 winners in his last column - find out his tips for all the ITV action on Saturday
- Harry Wilson has tipped 13-2 and 5-2 winners after successful 16-1 and 8-1 fancies in his last column
- York Ebor Festival betting offer: get £40 in free bets with Paddy Power for day three
- Arsenal vs Coventry: get 50-1 for Arsenal to win with Sky Bet
- Claim £60 SBK in free bets for York Ebor Festival day two
- Claim £60 in Spreadex free bets for Ebor's Yorkshire Oaks day
- Get £40 in Kwiff free bets for York Ebor Festival Ladies' Day