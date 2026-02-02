- More
Harry Wilson tipped five winners yesterday and is off the mark with a 7-4 winner today - he has tips for every race at Leopardstown
Our tipster had winners at odds of 5-1, 9-2, 7-2, 3-1 and 11-4 on yesterday's ITV Racing card
Harry Wilson is back with his advice for all seven races at Leopardstown on Monday.
1.15 Leopardstown
Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors Novice Hurdle (Grade 1), 2m6½f
Harry's tip: Doctor Steinberg
Doctor Steinberg made a bright start over hurdles when winning comfortably at Galway in October and looked even better when following up in a Grade 2 at Navan last time. That form has been well advertised by the runner-up, who won a Grade 2 at Doncaster next time, and he should relish this longer trip.
1.50 Leopardstown
Gannon's City Recovery & Recycling Services Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 1), 2m
Harry's tip: Mange Tout
Mange Tout took her form to a new level when beating Narciso Has in a Grade 3 last time, jumping the final two flights better before asserting on the run-in, and that rival franked the form with a Grade 2 win in December. She's open to more improvement and can confirm the form with Narciso Has on 4lb better terms.
2.25 Leopardstown
Race And Stay At Leopardstown Handicap Hurdle (Listed), 3m
Harry's tip: Savante
Savante has likely had this as a target, given she was well supported at this meeting last year, and she shaped with encouragement when fitted with a first-time tongue-tie over course and distance last time. The softer ground and first-time cheekpieces are both positives, as is the booking of a useful 7lb claimer.
2.55 Leopardstown
Goffs Irish Arkle Novice Chase (Grade 1), 2m1f
Harry's tip: Kargese
Romeo Coolio just about got away with dropping to this trip last time, but he's better over further and faces a stiffer opponent in Kargese. She won easily in a good time over course and distance in December, thumping a rival who had previously chased home Kopek Des Bordes, and can cause a minor upset in receipt of 7lb.
3.30 Leopardstown
Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup (Grade 1), 3m½f
Harry's tip: Galopin Des Champs
Galopin Des Champs missed his intended first start of the season in the John Durkan and looked as though he was in need of the run when third on his belated reappearance in the Savills Chase, fading late on having hit the front two out. He's expected to take a big step forward and can secure a fourth successive victory in this race.
4.05 Leopardstown
Barberstown Castle Handicap Chase (Listed), 2m1f
Harry's tip: Inthepocket
Inthepocket has to bounce back from a disappointing effort last time, but he showed plenty of promise despite not appearing to get home over a longer trip when well supported on his handicap debut the start before and is worth another chance back on a testing surface. A 2lb drop for last time can only help.
4.40 Leopardstown
Paddy Power Cheltenham Countdown Podcast (C & G) I.N.H. Flat Race (Grade 2), 2m
Harry's tip: Charismatic Kid
Charismatic Kid made a fine impression when making all in a Navan bumper in December for Colm Ryan in similar conditions to what he'll face here. He has since joined Gordon Elliott, having been bought for £300,000 by Gigginstown, and likely has plenty more to offer.
