Harry Wilson tipped five winners yesterday and is off the mark with a 7-4 winner today - he has tips for every race at Leopardstown

Harry Wilson is back with his advice for all seven races at Leopardstown on Monday.

1.15 Leopardstown

Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors Novice Hurdle (Grade 1), 2m6½f

Harry's tip: Doctor Steinberg

Doctor Steinberg made a bright start over hurdles when winning comfortably at Galway in October and looked even better when following up in a Grade 2 at Navan last time. That form has been well advertised by the runner-up, who won a Grade 2 at Doncaster next time, and he should relish this longer trip.

Doctor Steinberg 13:15 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

1.50 Leopardstown

Gannon's City Recovery & Recycling Services Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 1), 2m

Harry's tip: Mange Tout

Mange Tout took her form to a new level when beating Narciso Has in a Grade 3 last time, jumping the final two flights better before asserting on the run-in, and that rival franked the form with a Grade 2 win in December. She's open to more improvement and can confirm the form with Narciso Has on 4lb better terms.

Mange Tout 13:50 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

2.25 Leopardstown

Race And Stay At Leopardstown Handicap Hurdle (Listed), 3m

Harry's tip: Savante

Savante has likely had this as a target, given she was well supported at this meeting last year, and she shaped with encouragement when fitted with a first-time tongue-tie over course and distance last time. The softer ground and first-time cheekpieces are both positives, as is the booking of a useful 7lb claimer.

Savante 14:25 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Calum Hogan (7lb) Tnr: C A Murphy

2.55 Leopardstown

Goffs Irish Arkle Novice Chase (Grade 1), 2m1f

Harry's tip: Kargese

Romeo Coolio just about got away with dropping to this trip last time, but he's better over further and faces a stiffer opponent in Kargese. She won easily in a good time over course and distance in December, thumping a rival who had previously chased home Kopek Des Bordes, and can cause a minor upset in receipt of 7lb.

Kargese 14:55 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

3.30 Leopardstown

Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup (Grade 1), 3m½f

Harry's tip: Galopin Des Champs

Galopin Des Champs missed his intended first start of the season in the John Durkan and looked as though he was in need of the run when third on his belated reappearance in the Savills Chase, fading late on having hit the front two out. He's expected to take a big step forward and can secure a fourth successive victory in this race.

Galopin Des Champs 15:30 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

4.05 Leopardstown

Barberstown Castle Handicap Chase (Listed), 2m1f

Harry's tip: Inthepocket

Inthepocket has to bounce back from a disappointing effort last time, but he showed plenty of promise despite not appearing to get home over a longer trip when well supported on his handicap debut the start before and is worth another chance back on a testing surface. A 2lb drop for last time can only help.

Inthepocket 16:05 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Mark Walsh Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

4.40 Leopardstown

Paddy Power Cheltenham Countdown Podcast (C & G) I.N.H. Flat Race (Grade 2), 2m

Harry's tip: Charismatic Kid

Charismatic Kid made a fine impression when making all in a Navan bumper in December for Colm Ryan in similar conditions to what he'll face here. He has since joined Gordon Elliott, having been bought for £300,000 by Gigginstown, and likely has plenty more to offer.

Charismatic Kid 16:40 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Mr H C Swan Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.