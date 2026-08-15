- More
Harry Wilson tipped 13-2 and 5-2 winners in his last column - find out his tips for all the ITV action on Saturday
Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all eight races live on ITV from Newbury, Newmarket and Ripon on Saturday.
1.25 Newbury
Highclere Thoroughbred Racing Geoffrey Freer Stakes (Group 3), 1m5½f
Harry's tip: Gamrai
Dubai Honour is the standout on form, but he is unproven over the trip and probably does not want the ground this quick, so I will take him on with the progressive Gamrai. He posted a career-best Racing Post Rating on his first try beyond a mile and a half when narrowly beaten in the Copper Horse at Royal Ascot and has more to offer.
New customer offer: get £30 in free bets with Ladbrokes when you bet £5
£30 In Free Bets When You Bet £5
- Great acca features, including the ability to edit a live accumulator
1.55 Newbury
D&H, Excellence In Nutrition Handicap, 5f
Harry's tips: Major Neigh Sayer & Seven Questions
Major Neigh Sayer has caught the eye on his last two starts since dropping to this trip, looking unlucky not to win at Sandown in May before again not having the clearest passage at Musselburgh last time. He has been gelded since and there is more to come. Seven Questions is well handicapped and should appreciate the return of headgear.
2.10 Newmarket
Betway Grey Horse Handicap, 6f
Harry's tip: Nevasca Cinza
Nevasca Cinza recorded his best Racing Post Rating this year when fitted with a first-time visor in a 5f maiden at Ffos Las last time, shaping as though he would appreciate the return to this distance. His second over this trip the start before has been boosted by the winner and third, and a mark of 72 does not look beyond him.
2.35 Newbury
TPT Fire Handicap, 7f
Harry's tip: Scoville
Scoville looked the one to take out of the Royal Hunt Cup, having led the far side for a long way before fading, and can have a line put through his run in the Golden Mile last time, as he had to do a lot of work to get across from his wide draw and was then too keen. He is on a good mark and could relish this drop in trip.
2.55 Ripon
William Hill Supporting MND Silver Cup Handicap, 6f
Harry's tip: Glory Hyde
Glory Hyde has proved progressive this year, winning four of her five starts between April and June, including two comfortable successes over this course and distance. She was not ideally drawn at York on her last two starts, so they are easily forgiven, and she is a big player back here off what still looks a workable mark.
3.10 Newbury
Visit Malta Hungerford Stakes (Group 2), 7f
Harry's tip: Prince Of India
Prince Of India ran the best race of his life when fitted with this tongue-tie/blinkers combination for the first time in the July Cup, staying on well from the back to take sixth despite not having the clearest passage. He has won two of his last four starts over this trip and is a big player down in class.
3.25 Ripon
William Hill/MND Association Great St Wilfrid Handicap, 6f
Harry's tip: Khafiz
Khafiz made an encouraging stable debut for Roger Fell when a fading fourth in a mile handicap at York last month and backed that up when filling the same position in a 7f handicap at Chester last time, despite not much going his way. He is on a good mark and could relish this drop in trip, as he is related to some quality sprinters.
3.42 Newbury
Darley EBF Novice Stakes, 7f
Harry's tip: Mister Whippy
There are lots of newcomers who are of interest, but Mister Whippy made an encouraging debut at Doncaster last time, staying on well for fourth from a poor position given the way the race panned out, despite looking very green throughout. He should take a big step forward for that and can make his experience count.
Read more...
Keith Melrose returns fresh from a 4-1 winner - he has five tips for Saturday's ITV action including one who 'hits all the right beats'
The Grey Horse Handicap: runner-by-runner guide to Newmarket's unique Saturday race
Which side will be favoured in the Great St Wilfrid? Analysis and trainer quotes for £100,000 Ripon feature
Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.
Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on inCracking The Puzzle
Last updated
- Harry Wilson has tipped 13-2 and 5-2 winners after successful 16-1 and 8-1 fancies in his last column
- Harry Wilson fires in 16-1 and 8-1 winners - find out the rest of his tips for every race on day five at Glorious Goodwood
- 'A big player at the weights' - Harry Wilson returns with his tips for every race on day four at Glorious Goodwood
- 'He should be a lot better than this mark' - Harry Wilson was in the winners on Wednesday and has tips for every race on day three at Goodwood
- Harry Wilson starts day two of Glorious Goodwood with a bang - find out his tips for every race on Wednesday
- Harry Wilson has tipped 13-2 and 5-2 winners after successful 16-1 and 8-1 fancies in his last column
- Harry Wilson fires in 16-1 and 8-1 winners - find out the rest of his tips for every race on day five at Glorious Goodwood
- 'A big player at the weights' - Harry Wilson returns with his tips for every race on day four at Glorious Goodwood
- 'He should be a lot better than this mark' - Harry Wilson was in the winners on Wednesday and has tips for every race on day three at Goodwood
- Harry Wilson starts day two of Glorious Goodwood with a bang - find out his tips for every race on Wednesday