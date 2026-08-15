Harry Wilson tipped 13-2 and 5-2 winners in his last column - find out his tips for all the ITV action on Saturday

Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all eight races live on ITV from Newbury, Newmarket and Ripon on Saturday.

1.25 Newbury

Highclere Thoroughbred Racing Geoffrey Freer Stakes (Group 3), 1m5½f

Harry's tip: Gamrai

Dubai Honour is the standout on form, but he is unproven over the trip and probably does not want the ground this quick, so I will take him on with the progressive Gamrai. He posted a career-best Racing Post Rating on his first try beyond a mile and a half when narrowly beaten in the Copper Horse at Royal Ascot and has more to offer.

Gamrai 13:25 Newbury View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: George Scott

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1.55 Newbury

D&H, Excellence In Nutrition Handicap, 5f

Harry's tips: Major Neigh Sayer & Seven Questions

Major Neigh Sayer has caught the eye on his last two starts since dropping to this trip, looking unlucky not to win at Sandown in May before again not having the clearest passage at Musselburgh last time. He has been gelded since and there is more to come. Seven Questions is well handicapped and should appreciate the return of headgear.

Major Neigh Sayer 13:55 Newbury View Racecard Jky: P J McDonald Tnr: George Scott

Seven Questions 13:55 Newbury View Racecard Jky: George Downing Tnr: Robert Cowell

2.10 Newmarket

Betway Grey Horse Handicap, 6f

Harry's tip: Nevasca Cinza

Nevasca Cinza recorded his best Racing Post Rating this year when fitted with a first-time visor in a 5f maiden at Ffos Las last time, shaping as though he would appreciate the return to this distance. His second over this trip the start before has been boosted by the winner and third, and a mark of 72 does not look beyond him.

Nevasca Cinza 14:10 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Jonny Peate Tnr: James Fanshawe

2.35 Newbury

TPT Fire Handicap, 7f

Harry's tip: Scoville

Scoville looked the one to take out of the Royal Hunt Cup, having led the far side for a long way before fading, and can have a line put through his run in the Golden Mile last time, as he had to do a lot of work to get across from his wide draw and was then too keen. He is on a good mark and could relish this drop in trip.

Scoville 14:35 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

2.55 Ripon

William Hill Supporting MND Silver Cup Handicap, 6f

Harry's tip: Glory Hyde

Glory Hyde has proved progressive this year, winning four of her five starts between April and June, including two comfortable successes over this course and distance. She was not ideally drawn at York on her last two starts, so they are easily forgiven, and she is a big player back here off what still looks a workable mark.

Glory Hyde 14:55 Ripon View Racecard Jky: Joanna Mason Tnr: Roger Fell

3.10 Newbury

Visit Malta Hungerford Stakes (Group 2), 7f

Harry's tip: Prince Of India

Prince Of India ran the best race of his life when fitted with this tongue-tie/blinkers combination for the first time in the July Cup, staying on well from the back to take sixth despite not having the clearest passage. He has won two of his last four starts over this trip and is a big player down in class.

Prince Of India 15:10 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Pat Dobbs Tnr: Marco Botti

3.25 Ripon

William Hill/MND Association Great St Wilfrid Handicap, 6f

Harry's tip: Khafiz

Khafiz made an encouraging stable debut for Roger Fell when a fading fourth in a mile handicap at York last month and backed that up when filling the same position in a 7f handicap at Chester last time, despite not much going his way. He is on a good mark and could relish this drop in trip, as he is related to some quality sprinters.

Khafiz 15:25 Ripon View Racecard Jky: Harry Davies Tnr: Roger Fell

3.42 Newbury

Darley EBF Novice Stakes, 7f

Harry's tip: Mister Whippy

There are lots of newcomers who are of interest, but Mister Whippy made an encouraging debut at Doncaster last time, staying on well for fourth from a poor position given the way the race panned out, despite looking very green throughout. He should take a big step forward for that and can make his experience count.

Mister Whippy 15:42 Newbury View Racecard Jky: George Downing Tnr: Ed Walker

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