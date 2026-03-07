Harry Wilson nailed the Morebattle winner at 14-1 last week - don't miss his tips for all the ITV3 action on Saturday

Harry Wilson is back with his advice for all seven races live on ITV3 from Sandown and Wolverhampton on Saturday.

1.50 Sandown

European Breeders' Fund Betfair "National Hunt" Novices' Handicap Hurdle Final, 2m4f

Harry's tip: Four Springs & Precious Metal (Already advised at 10-1 and 20-1)

Four Springs looked good when winning on his debut and has shaped well in defeat since, latterly behind the useful Sinnatra on his first start since wind surgery and a break. He could be a lot better than a mark of 118. Precious Metal, who was too keen in a small field last time, looks a big price.

2.05 Wolverhampton

Make The Move To Midnite Handicap, 6f

Harry's tip: Cinque Verde

Cinque Verde has a good record on the all-weather (7-18) and likes Wolverhampton, having won on her last two visits. She has a record of 311 after breaks of at least 129 days, so goes well fresh, and has a good draw for one who races prominently in stall one, with the booking of Oisin Murphy a bonus.

Cinque Verde 14:05 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Tony Carroll

2.27 Sandown

Betfair Imperial Cup Handicap Hurdle, 2m

Harry's tip: Wreckless Eric (Already advised at 10-1)

Wreckless Eric looked unlucky not to win this last year, running on strongly to finish second after being short of room and making a mistake at the final flight. There have been excuses for each of his defeats this season and he's expected to bounce back off a mark 3lb lower than 12 months ago. He has everything in his favour.

Wreckless Eric 14:27 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Kielan Woods Tnr: Jonjo & A J O'Neill

2.42 Wolverhampton

BetMGM Lincoln Trial Handicap, 1m½f

Harry's tip: Superposition

Superposition shaped well at Lingfield last month on his return from 116 days off, faring the best of those on the pace despite taking a keen hold and having to race on the outer for a long way from his wide draw. He's entitled to strip fitter for his return, and the pick of last year's form suggests this mark isn't beyond him.

Superposition 14:42 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Ed Dunlop

3.00 Sandown

British Stallion Studs EBF Mares' Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Listed), 2m

Harry's tip: The Flaggy Shore

The Flaggy Shore ran out a stylish winner on her bumper debut before faring by far the best of those on the pace when going close in this company last time, with a big gap back to the third. She travelled strongly for a long way that day and should have more to come.

The Flaggy Shore 15:00 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Ben Jones Tnr: Ben Clarke

3.15 Wolverhampton

BetMGM Lady Wulfruna Stakes (Listed), 7f

Harry's tip: Palmar Bay

Palmar Bay tends to go well after a break, with his last two wins achieved after 149 and 50 days off, and he was again fresh when recording a career-best Racing Post Rating in a Listed event in December. He's 2-2 at Chester, which usually correlates well to Wolverhampton, and has won on the all-weather, so a big run looks likely.

Palmar Bay 15:15 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Ralph Beckett

3.35 Sandown

Best Odds On The Betfair Exchange Handicap Chase, 3m

Harry's tip: Tune In A Box

Tune In A Box shaped with plenty of encouragement on his fourth chase start last time, finishing third when returned to this sort of trip and refitted with cheekpieces. He was 2-2 over hurdles on right-handed tracks, so this course should suit, and he looks well treated in conditions that should be ideal.

Tune In A Box 15:35 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Stan Sheppard Tnr: Tom Lacey

