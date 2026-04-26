Harry Wilson is eyeing more winners in today's ITV4 Flat action at Musselburgh and Nottingham

Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all seven races at Musselburgh on Sunday, plus the four live on ITV4 from Nottingham.

3.45 Musselburgh

Sky Bet Proud To Support Young Lives Vs Cancer Apprentice Handicap, 1m

Harry's tip: Dwindling Funds

Dwindling Funds was a big improver in the second half of last year, winning six times and rising 25lb in the handicap, but he proved this career-high mark wasn't beyond him when a promising second in a better race than this on his reappearance two weeks ago. He looks well treated off an unchanged mark down in class.

Dwindling Funds 15:45 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Rhys Elliott (3lb) Tnr: Jim Goldie

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3.55 Nottingham

Pertemps Network Group Handicap, 6f

Harry's tips: Bold Return

Bold Return shaped well on her reappearance at Southwell last month, finishing fourth behind two subsequent winners having been up with the pace. She was a staying-on second in a 5f handicap at Beverley last year, so has no problem switching to turf, and could have more improvement to come over this longer trip.

Bold Return 15:55 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Dougie Costello Tnr: Steph Hollinshead

4.15 Musselburgh

Enter ITV 7 For Free EBF Restricted Maiden Stakes, 5f

Harry's tip: Donna Rumma

Donna Rumma shaped well on her debut at Beverley 11 days ago, staying on well for second despite encountering traffic problems in the run. She can show the benefit of that experience here.

Donna Rumma 16:15 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Alec Voikhansky Tnr: Richard Hannon

4.25 Nottingham

Pertemps Network Commercial Handicap, 5f

Harry's tip: Nad Alshiba Green

Nad Alshiba Green showed useful form in sprint handicaps last year, notably winning at Nottingham in June and splitting subsequent Listed-placed horses at Sandown the following month. She came from a lot further back than those around her when second on her reappearance at Wolverhampton and can make amends off just 1lb higher.

Nad Alshiba Green 16:25 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Clive Cox

4.45 Musselburgh

Sky Bet Club Fillies' Handicap, 1m1f

Harry's tips: Sovereign Bright

Sovereign Bright is yet to win in eight starts, but six of those have been on the all-weather and her best RPR came when second on good to firm ground in a Doncaster novice last June. She recorded an RPR of 70 that day, which makes her mark of 63 look workable, and could have more to come back on grass.

Sovereign Bright 16:45 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Sean D Bowen Tnr: Charlie Johnston

4.55 Nottingham

British Stallion Studs EBF Nottinghamshire Oaks Stakes (Listed), 1m2f

Harry's tip: It's A Heartbeat

See The Fire could be hard to beat, but she's run below herself on her reappearance for the last two years and looks worth taking on with It's A Heartbeat. She comfortably accounted for a subsequent Listed winner in a handicap at the Curragh in August and can better her encouraging reappearance now back on a better surface.

It's A Heartbeat 16:55 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Ronan Whelan Tnr: John S O'Donoghue

5.15 Musselburgh

Sky Bet For The Fans Handicap, 1m4½f

Harry's tip: Night Breeze

Night Breeze produced a career-best all-weather RPR when fitted with a tongue-tie at Lingfield last time and looks well treated off an unchanged mark now back on grass, given he's 5-15 on turf as opposed to 0-12 on an artificial surface. He's just 1lb above his last winning mark and has conditions to suit.

Night Breeze 17:15 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Ian Williams

5.25 Nottingham

Pertemps Network Industrial Handicap, 1m6f

Harry's tip: Codiak

Codiak improved to win two 1m4f events on the all-weather in the winter and shaped well after 81 days off over that trip at Wolverhampton last time, when he was done no favours by a wide trip. He's entitled to step forward from that and, given he was narrowly beaten in a 1m6f handicap on his last turf start, could have more to come.

Codiak 17:25 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Edward Bethell

5.45 Musselburgh

Sky Bet Price Boosts Handicap, 7f

Harry's tip: Persuasion

Persuasion was far from disgraced when sixth in a much better race over course and distance last time, having been poorly placed. He's better drawn in stall one today, so should adopt a more prominent position, and is now 3lb lower than for his last win, which came here under Callum Rodriguez, who returns to the saddle.

Persuasion 17:45 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: David & Nicola Barron

6.15 Musselburgh

Sky Bet Build A Bet Handicap, 2m

Harry's tip: Alther Walden

Alther Walden, an emphatic winner of a 1m4f Catterick novice in August, returned from wind surgery and a break with a comfortable success on his handicap debut at Newcastle, pulling clear late on. He shapes as though this longer trip is within range and looks underestimated by a 6lb rise.

Alther Walden 18:15 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: George Scott

6.45 Musselburgh

Sky Bet Extra Places Handicap, 5f

Harry's tip: Jer Batt

Jer Batt was well supported on his return over course and distance three weeks ago but looked in need of the run. He had track form figures of 13 before that, including a close third behind subsequent Group winners American Affair and JM Jungle off 8lb higher, and is a bigger player down in class.

Jer Batt 18:45 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: David & Nicola Barron

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