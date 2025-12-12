Harry Wilson found two winners in his last column - don't miss his tips for every race on day one of Cheltenham's December meeting

- More
Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all seven races from Cheltenham on Friday.
12.05 Cheltenham
British EBF "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle, 2m1f
Harry's tip: Kingston Queen
Kingston Queen, third in the Grade 2 mares' bumper at Aintree, looked good when making a winning hurdling debut at Chepstow last month, beating a subsequent winner by seven lengths. The drop back in trip shouldn't be an issue and she's open to further improvement.
12.40 Cheltenham
Santa - "The Visit" "Chasing Excellence" Novices' Chase, 2m4½f
Harry's tip: Califet En Vol
Califet En Vol showed plenty of promise over hurdles, finishing just three lengths behind The New Lion and landing the Listed Sidney Banks before being stretched by the trip in the Sefton when last seen. His trainer Nicky Henderson has won three of the last five runnings, and this point-to-point runner-up could have a bright future over fences.
1.15 Cheltenham
Catesby Estates Handicap Hurdle, 2m1f
Harry's tip: Kel Du Large
Kel Du Large was entitled to need his return from 621 days off when a beaten favourite at Exeter last month, but he still ran a career best on Racing Post Ratings despite the ground being quicker than ideal. This stiffer test should suit him well and he has the potential to be a lot better than his opening mark.
1.50 Cheltenham
Turners Handicap Chase, 3m2½f
Harry's tip: L'Homme Presse
L'Homme Presse hasn't been seen since pulling up in a Grade 1 at Ascot in February, but he goes well fresh and is better suited to this track, having won the Dipper and last season's Cotswold Chase, as well as finishing fourth in the Gold Cup, on the New course. He's 2lb lower than for his last handicap win and can outclass his rivals.
2.25 Cheltenham
Unibet Middle Distance Veterans' Chase Series Handicap Chase, 2m4½f
Harry's tip: Fugitif
Fugitif was well beaten on his return last month, but he ran as though he would come on for the run and has a good recent record second time out, with form figures of 113 in the last three seasons (third off 7lb higher in the December Gold Cup at this meeting last year). He's well handicapped and is expected to bounce back.
3.00 Cheltenham
Glenfarclas Crystal Cup Cross Country Handicap Chase, 3m5½f
Harry's tip: Iceo Madrik
David Cottin won this in 2019 with subsequent Cheltenham Festival scorer Easysland, who had won the Grand Steeple Chase-Cross-Country de Compiegne, and tried to repeat that last season with Iceo Madrik, who unseated at the third. He's 3lb lower despite having raised his career-best RPR and is worth another chance.
3.35 Cheltenham
Citipost Handicap Hurdle, 3m
Harry's tip: Lucky Manifest
Lucky Manifest has done well since joining Tom Lacey, comfortably landing a 2m6½f handicap hurdle at Kelso before taking second in a 2m5f handicap hurdle at Cheltenham last time, going down by a length to a subsequent winner. He has shaped as if this extra distance would suit and is open to more improvement.
