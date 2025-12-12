Harry Wilson found two winners in his last column - don't miss his tips for every race on day one of Cheltenham's December meeting

Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all seven races from Cheltenham on Friday.

12.05 Cheltenham

British EBF "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle, 2m1f

Harry's tip: Kingston Queen

Kingston Queen, third in the Grade 2 mares' bumper at Aintree, looked good when making a winning hurdling debut at Chepstow last month, beating a subsequent winner by seven lengths. The drop back in trip shouldn't be an issue and she's open to further improvement.

Kingston Queen 12:05 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Jack Tudor Tnr: David Pipe

Want to get more from your horse racing bets today? Sign up with Paddy Power and £50 in free bets when you bet £10 .

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 £50 in Free Bets At Cheltenham, When You Bet £10 NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New customers only. Place a £10 bet on Racing, at min. odds 1/2 (1.5) — get £50 in free bets to use on Racing. Free bet rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, Debit Cards & Apple Pay will qualify for this offer. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

12.40 Cheltenham

Santa - "The Visit" "Chasing Excellence" Novices' Chase, 2m4½f

Harry's tip: Califet En Vol

Califet En Vol showed plenty of promise over hurdles, finishing just three lengths behind The New Lion and landing the Listed Sidney Banks before being stretched by the trip in the Sefton when last seen. His trainer Nicky Henderson has won three of the last five runnings, and this point-to-point runner-up could have a bright future over fences.

Califet En Vol 12:40 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

1.15 Cheltenham

Catesby Estates Handicap Hurdle, 2m1f

Harry's tip: Kel Du Large

Kel Du Large was entitled to need his return from 621 days off when a beaten favourite at Exeter last month, but he still ran a career best on Racing Post Ratings despite the ground being quicker than ideal. This stiffer test should suit him well and he has the potential to be a lot better than his opening mark.

Kel Du Large 13:15 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Ciaran Gethings Tnr: Jane Williams

1.50 Cheltenham

Turners Handicap Chase, 3m2½f

Harry's tip: L'Homme Presse

L'Homme Presse hasn't been seen since pulling up in a Grade 1 at Ascot in February, but he goes well fresh and is better suited to this track, having won the Dipper and last season's Cotswold Chase, as well as finishing fourth in the Gold Cup, on the New course. He's 2lb lower than for his last handicap win and can outclass his rivals.

L'Homme Presse 13:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Charlie Deutsch Tnr: Venetia Williams

2.25 Cheltenham

Unibet Middle Distance Veterans' Chase Series Handicap Chase, 2m4½f

Harry's tip: Fugitif

Fugitif was well beaten on his return last month, but he ran as though he would come on for the run and has a good recent record second time out, with form figures of 113 in the last three seasons (third off 7lb higher in the December Gold Cup at this meeting last year). He's well handicapped and is expected to bounce back.

Fugitif 14:25 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Charlie Maggs (5lb) Tnr: Richard Hobson

3.00 Cheltenham

Glenfarclas Crystal Cup Cross Country Handicap Chase, 3m5½f

Harry's tip: Iceo Madrik

David Cottin won this in 2019 with subsequent Cheltenham Festival scorer Easysland, who had won the Grand Steeple Chase-Cross-Country de Compiegne, and tried to repeat that last season with Iceo Madrik, who unseated at the third. He's 3lb lower despite having raised his career-best RPR and is worth another chance.

Iceo Madrik 15:00 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Clement Lefebvre Tnr: D Cottin

3.35 Cheltenham

Citipost Handicap Hurdle, 3m

Harry's tip: Lucky Manifest

Lucky Manifest has done well since joining Tom Lacey, comfortably landing a 2m6½f handicap hurdle at Kelso before taking second in a 2m5f handicap hurdle at Cheltenham last time, going down by a length to a subsequent winner. He has shaped as if this extra distance would suit and is open to more improvement.

Lucky Manifest 15:35 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Stan Sheppard Tnr: Tom Lacey

Read more:

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Cheltenham

Trainer quotes and Robbie Wilders' two horses to keep onside - your guide to Friday's action at Cheltenham

Free horse racing tips for Friday, December 12 at Cheltenham, Doncaster and Southwell

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.