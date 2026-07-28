Harry Wilson fired in winners at 4-1, 7-2, 100-30 and 11-8 on Saturday - don't miss his tips for every race on day one at Glorious Goodwood

Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all eight races on day one at Glorious Goodwood on Tuesday.

1.50 Goodwood

Coral Chesterfield Cup Handicap, 1m2f

Harry's tip: Diego El Queso

Diego El Queso has improved his Racing Post Rating with each start this year and has looked to relish this sort of trip on his last two runs, winning with a bit in hand at Leopardstown in April before looking a touch unlucky back there this month. He is open to more improvement at the distance and is a big player off 2lb higher.

Diego El Queso 13:50 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: G M Lyons

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2.25 Goodwood

Coral Vintage Stakes (Group 2), 7f

Harry's tip: Al Hudaiba

Al Hudaiba was far too good for Mrair on his debut over 6f at Newmarket. The runner-up then won at Lingfield before running well in the Coventry. Al Hudaiba has looked even better since stepping up to this distance, showing a good attitude despite quirks when landing the Superlative. He is one of the most exciting juveniles around and can defy a penalty.

Al Hudaiba 14:25 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

3.00 Goodwood

HKJC World Pool Lennox Stakes (Group 2), 7f

Harry's tip: Witness Stand

Witness Stand beat Lake Forest in this race last year before running to a good level in defeat behind More Thunder next time, but subsequently went off the boil. He bounced back to form following wind surgery when second in a Group 3 at Epsom last month and should go well back at this track after excuses at Chester last time.

Witness Stand 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Dr Richard Newland & Jamie Insole

3.35 Goodwood

Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes (Group 1), 2m

Harry's tip: Rahiebb

Scandinavia bested Trawlerman in the Gold Cup last time and could be hard to beat, but I am willing to give another chance to Rahiebb, who looked set to challenge at Royal Ascot but did not get home. He looked an improved model when winning the Yorkshire Cup the start before and has more to offer as a stayer.

Rahiebb 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Ray Dawson Tnr: Roger Varian

4.10 Goodwood

Coral Rewards Shaker Handicap, 5f

Harry's tip: Lexington Blitz

Lexington Blitz has run three big races since being gelded, notably winning with plenty in hand over this course and distance in May, and he deserves plenty of credit for finishing third off a big weight in the Dash last month. He showed loads of speed before being overhauled late on and can make amends on this quicker ground.

Lexington Blitz 16:10 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Edward Greatrex Tnr: Robert Cowell

4.45 Goodwood

British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes, 6f

Harry's tip: Savage Mariner

Savage Mariner is a lot better than he was able to show in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot last month, when the combination of a drop to the minimum trip and meeting trouble was not ideal, and he is much better judged on his debut second behind subsequent Albany winner Libertango. He holds major entries and a better show is expected.

Savage Mariner 16:45 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Hugo Palmer

5.20 Goodwood

Bolney English Wine Fillies' Handicap, 1m

Harry's tip: Si Grass

Charlie Johnston won this in 2024 and it is interesting that he has picked this race for Si Grass, who has not been seen since narrowly failing to defy a penalty in a Southwell novice in February. She shaped with plenty of promise behind the now 110-rated Inis Mor on her debut and could be a lot better than an opening mark of 82.

Si Grass 17:20 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: Charlie Johnston

5.55 Goodwood

World Pool Bet With The tote EBF Fillies' Handicap, 6f

Harry's tip: Gold Digger

Gold Digger showed plenty of ability as a juvenile, beating a now 99-rated rival on her debut before a sixth-placed finish in the Albany, and easily defied a penalty on her return in a 6f novice at Windsor last month. The return to this distance following two runs over the minimum trip could be ideal, and the new headgear could bring about more improvement.

Gold Digger 17:55 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Richard Spencer

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Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, July 28 at Goodwood and Galway

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