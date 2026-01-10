Harry Wilson has tipped SIX winners so far on Saturday - find out his remaining bets on ITV4 and for every Kempton contest

Harry Wilson returns with his advice for every race at Kempton on Saturday, and the seven races live on ITV4 from Lingfield and Newcastle

12.20 Kempton

Join Coral Bet £10 Get £50 Novices' Hurdle, 2m

Harry's tip: Baron Noir

Baron Noir showed plenty of promise in bumpers, notably beating El Cairos, who is among the favourites for the Supreme, at Punchestown in May. He beat a subsequent winner a shade cosily at Uttoxeter last time, having bumped into a potentially smart one on his hurdling debut, and sets the standard.

Baron Noir 12:20 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Tom Bellamy Tnr: Alan King

12.55 Kempton

Coral "Daily Rewards Shaker" Handicap Chase, 2m4½f

Harry's tip: Leader In The Park

Leader In The Park ran a cracker to finish second in a good race last time, just not seeing it out as strongly as the winner over 2m6½f. He seems happiest over a sharp two miles four, as he showed when winning back-to-back races at Kempton and Warwick last season, and should be a major force down in trip in what looks a weaker contest.

Leader In The Park 12:55 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Ben Jones Tnr: Ben Pauling

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Get £50 In Free Bets When You Bet £10 On Horse Racing NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Generous odds on horse racing CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply 18+ New UK+ROI Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £/€10 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 5x £/€10 free bets. Free bets available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets valid for 7 days, stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

1.10 Lingfield

Midnite Are Upping The Betting Game Maiden Stakes, 1m2f

Harry's tip: Siam Ruby

Siam Ruby made an eyecatching debut in a strong-looking mile novice at Chelmsford, not being the best away but making good late gains to finish fourth. She's got plenty of stamina in her pedigree, so this step up in trip should suit, and she sets the standard for her in-form yard.

Siam Ruby 13:10 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Edward Greatrex Tnr: Ralph Beckett

1.30 Kempton

Coral Racing Club Join For Free Juvenile Hurdle, 2m

Harry's tip: Precious Man

Precious Man showed ability in France and ran well under a penalty when second in a Grade 2 at Cheltenham on his stable debut for Dan Skelton in November, looking a big threat until a mistake at the last. He's the one to beat now dropped in class.

Precious Man 13:30 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

1.47 Lingfield

Join The Midnite Movement Handicap, 1m2f

Harry's tip: Flightofthephoenix

Flightofphoenix is still a maiden after nine starts but she shaped with promise on her reappearance in a 1m½f handicap at Wolverhampton, looking outpaced before staying on well. She's entitled to step forward from that run and should benefit from going back up in trip, given her best RPR came over 1m2f on Polytrack.

Flightofthephoenix 13:47 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Ben Sanderson Tnr: Charles Hills

2.05 Kempton

Coral "New" Horse Racing Bet Builder Handicap Chase, 3m

Harry's tip: The Doyen Chief (Already advised at 4-1)

The Doyen Chief ran much better than the result suggests in a 3m2½f handicap chase at Cheltenham last time, looking a big threat before seemingly not getting home. He's just 1lb higher than when beaten by a subsequent winner on his reappearance and can regain the winning thread now he has everything back in his favour.

The Doyen Chief 14:05 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Tom Bellamy Tnr: Alan King

2.20 Lingfield

Midnite, Building The Future Of Betting Handicap, 5f

Harry's tip: Gogo Yubari

Gogo Yubari has recorded her last two wins over course and distance, most recently scoring comfortably by more than two lengths. She looks well treated under a 5lb penalty, especially with 7lb claimer Harry Vigors taking over in the saddle, and should have this run to suit.

Gogo Yubari 14:20 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Harry Vigors (7lb) Tnr: Tony Carroll

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 £40 in Free Bets When You Place A £10 Bet On Horse Racing NEW CUSTOMER OFFER More extra place horse races than any other bookmaker CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New customers only. First single & E/W bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 4 X £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets for Horse Racing only. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

2.40 Kempton

Coral Silviniaco Conti Chase (Grade 2), 2m4½f

Harry's tip: Edwardstone

Edwardstone is still capable of producing high-class form, as he showed when recording a Racing Post Rating of 163 (higher than any rival) at Kempton in December 2024. His best RPRs in the last 18 months have come on a sounder surface, so conditions will suit, and he could roll back the years in receipt of weight from all his rivals.

Edwardstone 14:40 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Tom Cannon Tnr: Alan King

3.00 Lingfield

Create Your Bet Builders At Midnite Handicap, 5f

Harry's tip: Baldomero

Baldomero has won his last two since wearing a refitted visor, following up a comfortable Class 2 win with victory over course and distance last month. He can have that last effort marked up, as he didn't get the clearest of runs, and can complete his hat-trick off just 2lb higher.

Baldomero 15:00 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Harry Davies Tnr: Michael Appleby

3.10 Newcastle

Midnite A Next Generation Betting App Amateur Jockeys' Handicap, 1m2f

Harry's tip: Alpine Sierra

Alpine Sierra has been running well while shaping as though he'd appreciate the return to this longer trip in 7f-mile handicaps here last month. He's 9lb below his last winning mark – his last win came over course and distance – and can take advantage of this drop in class.

Alpine Sierra 15:10 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Mr Eireann Cagney Tnr: Jim Goldie

3.17 Kempton

Coral Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle, 2m5f

Harry's tip: Lanesborough & Just Ennemi (Already advised at 11-2 and 16-1)

Lanesborough justified good market support when thumping a subsequent winner by eight and a half lengths on his reappearance. He's bred for this longer trip and could well improve for it. At a bigger price, Just Ennemi, who showed good hurdles form in France, could prove better than a mark of 124, if stepping forward from his return.

Lanesborough 15:17 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Ben Jones Tnr: Ben Pauling Just Ennemi 15:17 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Paul O'Brien Tnr: Harry Derham

3.38 Lingfield

Midnite: Built For 2026 Not 2006 Handicap, 1m4f

Harry's tip: Tortured Soul

Tortured Soul has been in good form on his last two starts, winning a 1m2f handicap at Lingfield before following up in 1m3f handicap at Southwell last time. He finished runner-up off this 4lb higher mark two times last season, so it doesn't look beyond him, and this dual course-and-distance winner can complete a hat-trick.

Tortured Soul 15:38 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jack Doughty Tnr: Tony Carroll

3.47 Newcastle

Best Odds Guaranteed At BetMGM Handicap, 1m

Harry's tip: Mao Shang Wong

Mao Shang Wong ran well when second behind an odds-on favourite in a course-and-distance maiden last month, recording an RPR of 75. That makes this mark of 70 look workable on his handicap debut and he's bred to be a lot better.

Mao Shang Wong 15:47 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: David Nolan Tnr: David O'Meara

3.53 Kempton

Coral "Pipped-At-The-Post" Payouts Handicap Hurdle, 2m

Harry's tip: Rare Edition

Rare Edition hasn't built on a promising reappearance second to Thistle Ask, who was in receipt of 20lb but is now rated 43lb higher, but he's never looked the most natural chaser and the return to hurdles could suit. He's 2-2 at Kempton, including a course-and-distance handicap hurdle off 7lb higher, and can bounce back.

Rare Edition 15:53 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Daire McConville (7lb) Tnr: Charlie Longsdon

Read more...

'He's in tremendous form, I mean tip-top order' - which trainer is bursting with confidence ahead of the big handicap at Fairyhouse?

Four contests to savour at Fairyhouse as bumper star Bambino Fever bids to get back to winning ways

'He's my best chance of the day' - Dan Skelton has sights set on a Lanzarote Hurdle hat-trick with A Pai De Nom

An undercard race to note, three horses to back and key quotes: all you need to know for Kempton's ITV card

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.