Digital Newspaper
TippingCracking The Puzzle

Harry Wilson fired in two 11-4 winners in his last column - don't miss his fancies for every Friday Night Live race at Wolverhampton

Our tipster marks your card for the free-to-air coverage at Wolverhampton

Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all nine races at Wolverhampton on the first Friday Night Live card.

4.25 Wolverhampton
SBK: Dont Settle For Less Handicap (Div I), 6f

Harry's tip: Cargin Bhui

Cargin Bhui was well supported on his return from 74 days off over course and distance last week, finishing strongly to be beaten just a head by one who made all. That effort can be marked up given how wide he had to come round the home bend, and a 2lb rise shouldn't stop him making amends.

Cargin Bhui16:25 Wolverhampton (A.W)
Jky: Lewis Edmunds Tnr: David & Nicola Barron

5.00 Wolverhampton
SBK: Dont Settle For Less Handicap (Div II), 6f

Harry's tip: Zoulu Warrior

Zoulu Warrior has form figures of 2211 in 6f handicaps on Tapeta, most recently scoring over course and distance last month. He's well drawn in stall one to adopt a prominent position and looks capable of completing a hat-trick off a 4lb higher mark.

Zoulu Warrior17:00 Wolverhampton (A.W)
Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: Heather Main

5.30 Wolverhampton
SBK: Betting Without The Bull Handicap, 6f

Harry's tip: Zoulu Chief

Zoulu Chief has returned to form since being gelded in July, finishing placed in good handicaps on turf before a ready success over course and distance in November. The fourth has won since to give the form substance and, given that was his all-weather debut, he could have plenty more to offer on synthetics.

Zoulu Chief17:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)
Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Heather Main

6.00 Wolverhampton
Friday Night Live With SBK Handicap, 1m4f

Harry's tip: Market House

Market House shaped well in a 1m1½f handicap here last month, staying on from the back over a trip short of his best. He had form figures of 31122 on Tapeta before that – all between 1m3f-2m – and should relish stepping back up in trip, while the return of the tongue-tie and cheekpieces he has worn for his last two wins is a positive.

Market House18:00 Wolverhampton (A.W)
Jky: Sean D Bowen Tnr: James Owen

6.30 Wolverhampton
SBK: No Casino Just Sports Handicap, 7f

Harry's tip: Bela Sonata

Bela Sonata made a mockery of her opening mark when comfortably landing a 7f handicap at Newbury in July, form that has been franked with subsequent wins from second (two times) and third. That came after 74 days off, so we know she goes well fresh, and an 8lb higher mark is unlikely to be her ceiling.

Bela Sonata18:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)
Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Oliver Cole

7.00 Wolverhampton
Tipping Tom On SBK Bet Feed Handicap (Div I), 7f

Harry's tip: Bill Plumb

Bill Plumb ran a cracker in this tongue-tie/cheekpieces combination when a half-length third in a 6f handicap at Newcastle in November. He looks well treated off an unchanged mark, given the first, fourth, fifth and sixth have won since, and could have more to come up in trip (close third on sole 7f start).

Bill Plumb19:00 Wolverhampton (A.W)
Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Phil McEntee

7.30 Wolverhampton
Tipping Tom On SBK Bet Feed Handicap (Div II), 7f

Harry's tip: Ash Wednesday

Ash Wednesday showed huge improvement when tackling 7f handicaps on Tapeta, producing form figures of 2111111 and rising 30lb in the weights. He couldn't transfer that improvement to turf in three subsequent starts, but is just 1lb above his last winning mark and could have more to come returned to this surface.

Ash Wednesday19:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)
Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Heather Main

8.00 Wolverhampton
SBK Betting Podcast Handicap, 1m½f

Harry's tip: San Juanito

San Juanito looked in need of his first start in 66 days when seventh in a 1m1½f handicap here last month, likely not helped by sitting close to a good pace and being forced to race a bit wider than ideal. He was 2-2 at Wolverhampton before that, has dropped below his last winning mark and could be suited by coming back in trip.

San Juanito20:00 Wolverhampton (A.W)
Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: Mike Murphy

8.30 Wolverhampton
Bet Responsibly With SBK Handicap, 1m1½f

Harry's tip: Urban Road

Urban Road has been in good form on his last two starts, going close over a mile at Southwell before losing out by three-quarters of a length to a well-treated course specialist in a 1m2f handicap at Newcastle. He has Wolverhampton form figures of 1123 and can take advantage of this drop in class.

Urban Road20:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)
Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: Alan Brown

