Harry Wilson tipped the 11-2 Spring Mile winner at Doncaster - don't miss his remaining fancies for the ITV action

Harry Wilson is back with his advice for all eight races live on ITV from Doncaster and Kempton on Saturday.

1.20 Doncaster

William Hill Bill Turner Memorial EBF Brocklesby Stakes, 5f

Harry's tip: Blixen Force

Blixen Force is from a precocious and speedy family and is certainly bred for this test, given he's by 2022 Brocklesby winner Persian Force out of a sister to 2019 race winner Show Me Show Me. Owners Amo Racing have won two of the last four runnings and he's been strong in the market since confirmations.

Blixen Force 13:20 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Rowan Scott Tnr: Robson De Aguiar

1.50 Doncaster

William Hill Price Boosts Every Day Cammidge Trophy Stakes (Listed), 6f

Harry's tip: Jasour

This is a big drop in class for Jasour, who was far from disgraced in a pair of Group 1s last year, finishing sixth in the Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot before being beaten less than three lengths in the July Cup. He’s been more settled since fitted with headgear and, given he goes well fresh, this looks a good opportunity.

Jasour 13:50 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: Clive Cox

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2.08 Kempton

Virgin Bet Queen's Prize Handicap, 2m

Harry's tip: Belgravian

Belgravian was a massive improver when upped in trip and fitted with cheekpieces last year, winning four of his first five in that headgear before below-par efforts at Newmarket. It could just be that the course didn’t suit and he can resume his progress after a break, with the switch to the all-weather not a problem.

Belgravian 14:08 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jason Watson Tnr: Andrew Balding

2.25 Doncaster

William Hill Epic Boosts Spring Mile Handicap, 1m

Harry's tip: Mezcala

Mezcala looked unlucky not to make a winning handicap debut at Haydock in September, when not getting the clearest run through. He was far from disgraced at Newmarket next time, when not seeing out the extra furlong as well as the others, and will be better suited to this test.

Mezcala 14:25 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: George Bass Tnr: Jack Channon

2.42 Kempton

Virgin Bet A Good Bet Rosebery Handicap, 1m3f

Harry's tip: Whitcombe Rockstar

Whitcombe Rockstar is a Kempton specialist, with seven wins from ten handicap starts at the track, including back-to-back wins on his last two visits since wearing a tongue-tie and visor combination and stepping up in trip. He's unexposed at this distance, so could have more to come, and can use his race-fitness to his advantage.

Whitcombe Rockstar 14:42 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: Keiran Burke

2.57 Doncaster

William Hill Doncaster Mile Stakes (Listed), 1m

Harry's tip: Treble Tee (Already advised at 14-1)

Treble Tee looked better than a handicapper when scoring with plenty in hand over course and distance in September, running a faster furlong-by-furlong time than Group 2 Champagne Stakes winner Puerto Rico, who then followed up in a couple of Group 1s. He had excuses for two defeats since and can resume his progress.

Treble Tee 14:57 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Harry Davies Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

3.13 Kempton

Virgin Bet Snowdrop Fillies' Stakes (Listed), 1m

Harry's tip: Glittering Surf (Already advised at 14-1)

Glittering Surf didn’t progress on turf last year but looked a bit special when winning twice over course and distance beforehand. The time of her win here last March compared well with the earlier Listed event won by the then 111-rated Soprano and, with the form franked, she could have more to come back on the all-weather.

Glittering Surf 15:13 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Owen Burrows

3.32 Doncaster

William Hill Lincoln, 1m

Harry's tip: Shout & Anno Domini (Already advised at 12-1 and 16-1)

La Botte made an eye-catching return at Wolverhampton two weeks ago and is a big player, but I’d rather side with two at bigger prices. Shout, who improved for stepping up to a mile when last seen, is unbeaten at the track and goes well fresh, while Anno Domini wintered in Dubai and looks well treated on the pick of his form.

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