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Harry Wilson fired in 9-2 and 4-1 shots among five winners on Sunday - don't miss his tips for every race on day one at York
Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all seven races on day one at York's Ebor festival on Wednesday.
1.50 York
Hong Kong Jockey Club World Pool Handicap, 5½f
Harry's tip: The Man
The Man has produced his two best Racing Post Ratings on his last two visits to York, comfortably winning a 5f handicap at last season's Dante meeting and going down by just a head in this race last year. He shaped better than the result suggests at Goodwood last time and is a big player back here off 3lb lower than last year.
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2.25 York
Tattersalls Acomb Stakes (Group 3), 7f
Harry's tip: Gentle Hurricane
Gentle Hurricane was backed into 4-1 when proving too good for a previous winner in a 6f novice at Salisbury last month, when he impressed with the way he was pulling away at the line despite taking a keen hold throughout. He looks a good prospect for this longer trip and hails from a yard that won this in 2022 and 2025.
3.00 York
Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes (Group 2), 1m4f
Harry's tip: Pierre Bonnard
Pierre Bonnard has a bit to find on the Derby form with Christmas Day and Maltese Cross, but he proved much better suited to a sounder surface when a close third in the Irish Derby last time. He looked just the type who would build throughout the season and I expect him to reverse form on 5lb better terms with that pair.
3.35 York
Juddmonte International Stakes (Group 1), 1m2½f
Harry's tip: Constitution River
Ombudsman looked brilliant when winning the Prince of Wales's Stakes and is a big player in his defence here, but he faces a three-year-old in Constitution River who could be a bit special. He is unbeaten this year, with his three wins coming in fast times, and could be right up there with the best his trainer has had.
4.10 York
Sky Bet Stayers Handicap, 2m½f
Harry's tip: Team Player
Team Player looked well handicapped on account of his closing fifth in the Chester Cup in May and went close to proving that when beaten just a nose last time. He could have done with a stronger gallop, so this big-field scenario should suit better, and a 2lb rise is unlikely to prove beyond him, especially on this less-quick surface.
4.45 York
Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Handicap, 5f
Harry's tip: Zain Primus
Zain Primus is held in high regard and proved he was useful when following up his comfortable 6f novice win at Kempton in April with a cosy 5f novice success under a penalty in May. That Kempton race has worked out, with the second (85), third (85) and fifth (84) now rated in the 80s, and a mark of 88 may underestimate him.
5.20 York
Sky Bet Nursery Handicap, 6f
Harry's tip: Persian Spring
Persian Spring looked useful when winning a novice over course and distance in May, travelling well and finding plenty to beat a couple of subsequent winners, and is better than he was able to show at Royal Ascot (hampered) and Goodwood (not clear run). A big run is expected back at this course off what looks a workable mark.
Read more:
Six of the best for Wednesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
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Published on inCracking The Puzzle
Last updated
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- Harry Wilson fires in a 4-1 winner - find out his remaining tips for every race on ITV4 on Sunday
- Harry Wilson tipped 13-2 and 5-2 winners in his last column - find out his tips for all the ITV action on Saturday
- Harry Wilson has tipped 13-2 and 5-2 winners after successful 16-1 and 8-1 fancies in his last column
- Harry Wilson fires in 16-1 and 8-1 winners - find out the rest of his tips for every race on day five at Glorious Goodwood
- 'A big player at the weights' - Harry Wilson returns with his tips for every race on day four at Glorious Goodwood