Harry Wilson fired in 9-2 and 4-1 shots among five winners on Sunday - don't miss his tips for every race on day one at York

Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all seven races on day one at York's Ebor festival on Wednesday.

1.50 York

Hong Kong Jockey Club World Pool Handicap, 5½f

Harry's tip: The Man

The Man has produced his two best Racing Post Ratings on his last two visits to York, comfortably winning a 5f handicap at last season's Dante meeting and going down by just a head in this race last year. He shaped better than the result suggests at Goodwood last time and is a big player back here off 3lb lower than last year.

The Man 13:50 York View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Richard Spencer

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2.25 York

Tattersalls Acomb Stakes (Group 3), 7f

Harry's tip: Gentle Hurricane

Gentle Hurricane was backed into 4-1 when proving too good for a previous winner in a 6f novice at Salisbury last month, when he impressed with the way he was pulling away at the line despite taking a keen hold throughout. He looks a good prospect for this longer trip and hails from a yard that won this in 2022 and 2025.

Gentle Hurricane 14:25 York View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

3.00 York

Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes (Group 2), 1m4f

Harry's tip: Pierre Bonnard

Pierre Bonnard has a bit to find on the Derby form with Christmas Day and Maltese Cross, but he proved much better suited to a sounder surface when a close third in the Irish Derby last time. He looked just the type who would build throughout the season and I expect him to reverse form on 5lb better terms with that pair.

Pierre Bonnard 15:00 York View Racecard Jky: Wayne Lordan Tnr: A P O'Brien

3.35 York

Juddmonte International Stakes (Group 1), 1m2½f

Harry's tip: Constitution River

Ombudsman looked brilliant when winning the Prince of Wales's Stakes and is a big player in his defence here, but he faces a three-year-old in Constitution River who could be a bit special. He is unbeaten this year, with his three wins coming in fast times, and could be right up there with the best his trainer has had.

Constitution River 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

4.10 York

Sky Bet Stayers Handicap, 2m½f

Harry's tip: Team Player

Team Player looked well handicapped on account of his closing fifth in the Chester Cup in May and went close to proving that when beaten just a nose last time. He could have done with a stronger gallop, so this big-field scenario should suit better, and a 2lb rise is unlikely to prove beyond him, especially on this less-quick surface.

Team Player 16:10 York View Racecard Jky: Greg Fairley Tnr: Ewan Whillans

4.45 York

Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Handicap, 5f

Harry's tip: Zain Primus

Zain Primus is held in high regard and proved he was useful when following up his comfortable 6f novice win at Kempton in April with a cosy 5f novice success under a penalty in May. That Kempton race has worked out, with the second (85), third (85) and fifth (84) now rated in the 80s, and a mark of 88 may underestimate him.

Zain Primus 16:45 York View Racecard Jky: Ray Dawson Tnr: John Butler

5.20 York

Sky Bet Nursery Handicap, 6f

Harry's tip: Persian Spring

Persian Spring looked useful when winning a novice over course and distance in May, travelling well and finding plenty to beat a couple of subsequent winners, and is better than he was able to show at Royal Ascot (hampered) and Goodwood (not clear run). A big run is expected back at this course off what looks a workable mark.

Persian Spring 17:20 York View Racecard Jky: Pat Dobbs Tnr: Richard Hannon

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Six of the best for Wednesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

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