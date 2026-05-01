Harry Wilson fired in 3-1 and 4-1 winners in his last column - find out his fancies for the ITV action on Friday

Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all seven races at Newmarket on Friday, plus the three live on ITV from Ascot and Goodwood.

1.45 Newmarket

Darley EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes, 1m2f

Harry's tip: Earth Shot

Earth Shot shaped with distinct promise amidst greenness on her debut in a mile novice at Newbury last year, finishing nicely from off the pace for second. A half-sister to Devil's Advocate, whose dam won a 1m6f Group 3, she's bred to relish this extra distance and can go one better.

Earth Shot 13:45 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

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2.20 Newmarket

JCB Newmarket Stakes (Listed), 1m2f

Harry's tips: Lyneham

Lyneham went close on his debut in a mile maiden that has worked out well, and had no trouble going one better here on his next start. By Wootton Bassett out of a 1m4f-winning sister to Arc winner Found, this good-looking colt has plenty of scope for improvement now upped in trip and should make up into a nice three-year-old.

Lyneham 14:20 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Ralph Beckett

2.35 Ascot

Longines Sagaro Stakes (Group 3), 2m

Harry's tip: Ascending

Caballo De Mar returned with a good second in the Dubai Gold Cup but has to shoulder a penalty, as does Sweet William, so I'll take a chance on Ascending now Beylerbeyi is out. He relished quicker ground last year, notably winning Ascot Stakes before chasing home a Group 1 winner in the Ebor, and looks overpriced.

Ascending 14:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: W J Lee Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

2.55 Newmarket

Betfred "The Classic Bookmaker" Handicap, 1m

Harry's tip: Lake Como

Lake Como looked miles ahead of his mark when not needing to come off the bridle to win on his handicap debut at Southwell in December. He ran a big race in third when trying to concede 3lb to 2,000 Guineas contender King's Trail in a conditions event last time and looks well treated off a mark just 8lb higher than his last win.

Lake Como 14:55 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

3.10 Ascot

Commonwealth Cup Trial Stakes (Group 3), 6f

Harry's tips: Wise Approach

Wise Approach ended his juvenile campaign with a couple of notable efforts, going down by less than a length in the Prix Morny before showing a good turn of foot to land the Group 1 Middle Park at Newmarket. He won in spite of adversity that day and looks capable of defying a penalty at a course he's won at.

Wise Approach 15:10 Ascot View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

3.30 Newmarket

Betfred Jockey Club Stakes (Group 2), 1m4f

Harry's tip: Sunway

Sunway showed the benefit of a gelding operation when landing a 1m6f Group 3 at Meydan in January and went down narrowly in a similar event the following month. The blinkers worn when doing far too much in front in the Dubai Gold Cup last time are quickly discarded, and he could prove hard to pass back down in trip.

Sunway 15:30 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: David Menuisier

3.50 Goodwood

British Stallion Studs EBF Daisy Warwick Fillies' Stakes (Listed), 1m4f

Harry's tip: Tattycoram

Crepe Suzette sets the standard but will be better over further, so it looks worth siding with Tattycoram, who is 10lb better off with the favourite for just a short head from their clash at Ascot in July. She can have a line put through her last run, as she was held up in a steady run affair, and is expected to bounce back down in trip.

Tattycoram 15:50 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Edward Greatrex Tnr: Ralph Beckett

4.05 Newmarket

Betfred "Nifty 50" Handicap, 7f

Harry's tip: Shah

NON-RUNNER

4.40 Newmarket

Pertemps Network King Charles II Stakes (Listed), 7f

Harry's tip: Jel Pepper

Jel Pepper is better than he was able to show on his reappearance last month, when he looked in need of the run and possibly didn't quite see out a stiff mile at Newcastle in a Listed race. He looked smart when landing a sales race in a good time over course and distance last year and is expected to bounce back down in trip.

Jel Pepper 16:40 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Oliver Cole

5.15 Newmarket

Close Brothers Fillies' Handicap, 6f

Harry's tip: Lady Roxby

Lady Roxby ran a solid race from the front on her reappearance at Kempton last month, just weakening late on as though in need of her first start in 193 days. She was beaten just a neck over course and distance in September on just her third try at 6f and looks well treated off only 1lb higher with her return under her belt.

Lady Roxby 17:15 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: Michael Herrington

Read more . . .

'She is all class' - why this horse can win the 2,000 or 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket

Could we see a future Royal Ascot winner on Friday's Ascot card? Robbie Wilders profiles three runners with big potential

The Edge with Harry Wilson: vital angles for Friday's punting feast, including a former champion jockey having his hottest spell in years

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