Harry Wilson has tipped 13-2 and 5-2 winners after successful 16-1 and 8-1 fancies in his last column

Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all six races on Shergar Cup day at Ascot on Saturday, plus the three races live on ITV from Newmarket and Haydock.

1.35 Ascot

Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Dash, 5f

Harry's tip: All Ways Glamorous

All Ways Glamorous progressed well last season and has improved again this year, notably posting back-to-back career-best Racing Post Ratings with victories at Ffos Las and over this course and distance on his last two starts. He won in a good time last time, taking his figures here to 231, and looks underestimated by a 5lb rise.

All Ways Glamorous 13:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Mme Marie Velon Tnr: Christopher Mason

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1.55 Newmarket

Newsells Park Stud Sweet Solera Stakes (Group 3), 7f

Harry's tip: Nuit D'Eclair (Already advised at 7-2)

The standout on form is Nuit D'Eclair, who followed her comfortable debut win with a close fourth in the Princess Margaret Stakes at Ascot last month, when she wasn't helped by being short of room late on. She is top on adjusted Topspeed figures and RPRs, and could have even more to offer over this extra furlong.

Nuit d'Eclair 13:55 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Kevin Philippart De Foy

2.10 Ascot

Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Stayers, 2m

Harry's tip: Mountain Road

Mountain Road, who returned from a long absence in the spring, was right back to his best back at 2m at Thirsk last time, making relentless progress from the back to win well. He won off this 4lb higher mark for his previous yard and promises to be suited to this stiffer track.

Mountain Road 14:10 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Yutaka Take Tnr: Jim Goldie

2.25 Haydock

Betway Rose of Lancaster Stakes (Group 3), 1m2f

Harry's tip: Convergent (Already advised at 10-1)

Convergent has to bounce back from a couple of below-par efforts, but a lot of his best form is on left-handed, flat tracks, so I'm expecting a much better effort at Haydock. A repeat of his reappearance defeat of Al Aasy and Tenability, who were in receipt of 5lb, would make him very hard to beat back down in class.

Convergent 14:25 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

2.45 Ascot

Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Challenge, 1m4f

Harry's tip: Night Breeze

Night Breeze has been in career-best form since being fitted with a tongue-tie in the spring, with his easy victory at Epsom in April followed by fine efforts in defeat on his last three starts, notably a staying-on third over an inadequate trip at Glorious Goodwood. He won this last year and has likely had a repeat bid on the agenda.

Night Breeze 14:45 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: Ian Williams

3.00 Haydock

Irish Stallion Farms EBF Dick Hern Stakes (Listed), 1m

Harry's tip: Calendar Girl

Fallen Angel is the class act and may not even need to be at her best to win, but she's 0-5 after breaks of 50 days or more and that's enough of a negative for me to side with the unexposed Calendar Girl at the prices. A big filly with a lot of physical scope, she was 3-4 as a juvenile and promises to be even better this year, especially now tackling a mile.

Calendar Girl 15:00 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Owen Burrows

3.20 Ascot

Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Sprint, 6f

Harry's tip: Thunder Call

Thunder Call has posted progressive RPRs in his five starts, following his comfortable novice success at Kempton with victory on his handicap debut in a big field at York, before going down by just a length in a strong event at Newmarket last time. He looks well treated off the same mark here and remains open to more progress.

Thunder Call 15:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Jerry Chau Tnr: William Haggas

3.55 Ascot

Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Classic, 1m4f

Harry's tip: Archers Bay (Already advised at 8-1)

Archers Bay has done well since being fitted with cheekpieces, winning a 1m2f handicap at Newmarket in April (form franked) before finishing third in a Listed event behind Ancient Egypt, who has since gone close in a Group 2 and a Group 1. He has had excuses on his last two runs and could have more to offer over this longer trip.

Archers Bay 15:55 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Marco Botti

4.30 Ascot

Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Mile, 1m

Harry's tip: Ozat and Two Tribes (Already advised at 10-1 and 20-1)

Ozat is well treated on his French form from last year and shaped like he was coming to the boil at Goodwood last time, when he was travelling well but got locked up on the rail with nowhere to go. Two Tribes, who lost all chance at the start last time, ran well in the International the start before and looks worth a go at a mile.

Ozat 16:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Ian Williams

Two Tribes 16:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: Richard Spencer

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