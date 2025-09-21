Harry Wilson banged in a remarkable FIVE winners yesterday - find out who he has tipped at Southwell on Sunday

Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all nine races at Southwell's Premier meeting on Sunday . . .

2.37 Southwell

Golf And Gallop EBF Maiden Stakes, 1m

Harry's tip: Devil's Peak

Devil's Peak took a big step forward from his debut when an unlucky second at Haydock, having been denied a clear run on a number of occasions. He seemingly improved for the fitting of a hood and stepping up to a mile and should be up to going one better.

Devil's Peak 14:37 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

3.07 Southwell

Sky Sports Racing Virgin 519 Handicap, 1m

Harry's tip: Kalamunda

Kalamunda will be much happier getting back on the all-weather, given he is 5-12 on the synthetics compared with 0-10 on turf, and is interesting back at Southwell, where his form figures read 113. He's 4lb lower than on his last visit, when he bumped into a subsequent Group 1 runner-up, and this is a weaker race.

Kalamunda 15:07 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: Joseph Parr

3.37 Southwell

Free Bets On attheraces.com Maiden Stakes, 5f

Harry's tip: Capitalization

Capitalization shaped well having missed the break on his debut and should welcome the return to this distance having looked a non-stayer in a 6f novice at Kempton 18 days ago. He has a bit to find with Hypnotised, but he's entitled to come for that first run in 94 days and can reverse form with that rival over a more suitable trip.

Capitalization 15:37 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Hamad Al Jehani

4.07 Southwell

attheraces.com/marketmovers Handicap, 5f

Harry's tip: Queen's Guard

Queen's Guard went into the notebook after an eyecatching reappearance/stable debut in a competitive York handicap in June. She finished a close fourth, having travelled well and hit the front inside the final furlong before her lack of race-fitness told on her first start since wind surgery and a 209-day break. She went close over course and distance last time and, with plenty of pace on offer here, she can go one better if similar tactics (towards rear) to last time are deployed.

Queen's Guard 16:07 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Iain Jardine

4.37 Southwell

Free Bets On attheraces.com Handicap (Div I), 5f

Harry's tip: Winchurch

Winchurch showed the benefit of being gelded when winning on his reappearance at Leicester in June and ran a stormer to be seventh in a quality handicap at Glorious Goodwood in July. He didn't look as if he handled the track at Beverley last time, so that's best excused, and he makes plenty of appeal back at a track where he's won before now dropping into Class 5 company for the first time since his last win.

Winchurch 16:37 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Warren Fentiman (5lb) Tnr: Michael Appleby

5.07 Southwell

Free Bets On attheraces.com Handicap (Div II), 5f

Harry's tip: Speed Of Maajid

Dropping back in class should suit Speed Of Maajid, who looks well treated off a mark just 2lb higher than when going down by a head at Yarmouth in July. The fitting of a first-time visor is interesting, given his two winning siblings produced their best form in that headgear, and he should have no problem switching to the all-weather.

Speed Of Maajid 17:07 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Robert Cowell

5.40 Southwell

Join Southwell Golf Club Handicap, 1m4f

Harry's tip: Charmaine

Charmaine has shown a liking for the all-weather, winning two of her last four starts on an artificial surface. She followed her victory at this course in March with success at Kempton in May, when getting the better of a subsequent winner, and hasn't been beaten far since, including in the Racing League back here last time. She's just 2lb higher and could benefit from the return to this longer distance.

Charmaine 17:40 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: James Fanshawe

6.15 Southwell

Download The At The Races App Fillies' Handicap, 7f

Harry's tip: Forty Years On

Forty Years On has posted progressive RPRs with each run, following a narrow defeat on his debut on the all-weather with three victories, most recently when coming from last to first to win with plenty in hand on his handicap debut at Ascot 16 days ago. He recorded an RPR of 96 that day, but he's been raised just 4lb to a mark of 86 and that shouldn't be enough to stop his progress.

Forty Years On 18:15 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Darragh Keenan Tnr: George Scott

6.45 Southwell

Free Tips Daily On attheraces.com Handicap, 2m½f

Harry's tip: Sax Appeal

Sax Appeal has won his last two starts, following his Racing League win with a comfortable success at Kempton last time. He runs under a 5lb penalty here, but that is offset by Archie Young's useful claim and he has standout claims of completing the hat-trick.

Sax Appeal 18:45 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Archie Young (5lb) Tnr: Charlie Johnston

