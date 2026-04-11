Harry Wilson has bagged 4-1 and 11-4 winners already at Aintree - find out his fancy for the final race of the Grand National meeting

Top tipster Harry Wilson, who has been in red-hot form this year, takes you through the Aintree card on Saturday, headlined by the Randox Grand National (4.00) .

Aintree tips: Saturday's card

12.45

Hallgarten & Novum Wines Maghull Novices' Chase, 2m

Harry's tip: Mighty Bandit

Mighty Bandit has been hugely progressive over fences this season, winning all three starts since finishing second when trying to concede weight to Mambonumberfive, who was third in a Grade 1 on Thursday. He hacked up in a good time at Doncaster on his latest start and can make his mark up in class.

Mighty Bandit 12:45 Aintree View Racecard Jky: James Bowen Tnr: Warren Greatrex

1.20

William Hill Top Price Guarantee Handicap Hurdle, 3m½f

Harry's tip: Kaka's Cousin

Kaka's Cousin posted progressive Racing Post Ratings in maiden and novice hurdles, including an emphatic defeat of a 125-rated rival at Kelso in February. He ran a good race in defeat when favourite for the always-competitive EBF Final at Sandown, faring by far the best of those who raced prominently, and could have even more to offer up in trip on better ground.

Kaka's Cousin 13:20 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Jonjo & A J O'Neill

1.55

Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1), 2m4f

Harry's tip: Bossman Jack

Bossman Jack can have his Turners Novices' Hurdle sixth marked up, as he raced wide when making up plenty of ground from the back and looked set to challenge for at least a place when making a bad mistake at the last. He impressed at Chepstow the start before and can make amends here.

Bossman Jack 13:55 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

2.30

William Hill Handicap Chase, 3m1f

Harry's tip: Mr Hope Street (Already advised at 8-1)

Mr Hope Street looks well handicapped on the strength of his staying-on third at Haydock in November, when he was beaten little more than six lengths by subsequent King George winner The Jukebox Man. He's much better left-handed, so his defeats at Carlisle and Sandown are easy to forgive, and could find even more improvement up in trip.

Mr Hope Street 14:30 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

3.05

Jet2 Liverpool Hurdle (Grade 1), 3m½f

Harry's tip: Hiddenvalley Lake

This race has brought out the best in Hiddenvalley Lake, who was third in 2024 before going two places better last year. He's been freshened up since disappointing on heavy ground when last seen, just as he was the previous year, and will relish getting back on a quicker surface.

Hiddenvalley Lake 15:05 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Darragh O'Keeffe Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

4.00

Randox Grand National Handicap Chase, 4m2½f

Harry's tips: Quai De Bourbon & Favori De Champdou (Pair already advised at 40-1)

My main fancy is Quai De Bourbon, who ran a big race in last year's Irish National. He bounced back from a couple of disappointments when third over an inadequate trip last time and this test should suit. The other is Favori De Champdou, who is in the form of his life and looks well treated judging by his cross-country exploits.

5.00

Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade 2), 2m1f

Harry's tip: Risky Obsession

Risky Obsession, who has twice changed hands for six-figure sums since winning a point-to-point on good to yielding ground, looked a decent prospect when winning comfortably, despite greenness, on his rules debut at Warwick in December. Heavy ground is an obvious excuse for his defeat last time and he looks a big player here after a break.

Risky Obsession 17:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

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