Five for Harry Wilson as our man selects winners at 5-1, 9-2, 7-2, 3-1 and 11-4

Harry Wilson is back with his advice for all 11 races live on ITV from Musselburgh and Leopardstown on Sunday.

12.55 Musselburgh

bet365 Scottish Supreme Novices' Hurdle, 1m7½f

Harry's tip: Mossy Fen Road

Mossy Fen Road took his unbeaten record over hurdles to two when thumping a useful rival by eight and a half lengths at Chepstow last time, jumping slickly throughout. He's well clear on ratings and should prove hard to beat.

Mossy Fen Road 12:55 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Paul O'Brien Tnr: Harry Derham

1.10 Leopardstown

Ladbrokes Novice Chase (Grade 1), 2m5½f

Harry's tip: Kaid D'Authie

Final Demand has looked impressive and could be hard to beat, but I'm willing to take a chance against him with Kaid D'Authie, who doesn't have much to find on adjusted RPRs. He chased home subsequent Grade 1 scorer Kitzbuhel on his debut before winning comfortably last time and looks capable of a big run.

Kaid d'Authie 13:10 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Mark Walsh Tnr: W P Mullins

1.25 Musselburgh

bet365 Frodon Novices' Limited Handicap Chase, 2m4½f

Harry's tip: Go West

Go West was unable to lead when disappointing at Kempton last time, but he's much better than that, as he showed when going down by just a nose to a subsequent winner at Doncaster the start before. He looks well treated off a mark just 3lb higher and will be especially dangerous if able to dominate.

Go West 13:25 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Freddie Gingell Tnr: Paul Nicholls

1.40 Leopardstown

Tattersalls Ireland Novice Hurdle (Grade 1), 2m

Harry's tip: Talk The Talk

Talk The Talk looked like he was going to win the Grade 1 Future Champions Novice Hurdle over course and distance last month when hitting the front at the last, but took an unlucky tumble after landing steeply. He’s progressive and can make amends.

Talk The Talk 13:40 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: J J Slevin Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

1.55 Musselburgh

bet365 Handicap Chase, 2m

Harry's tip: Koukeo

Koukeo has made a fine start to his chasing career, bolting up by ten lengths at Windsor before finishing strongly to beat a couple of in-form horses at Haydock last time. He looks progressive and should be capable of defying a 6lb rise.

Koukeo 13:55 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Jonjo & A J O'Neill

2.10 Leopardstown

Ladbrokes Dublin Chase (Grade 1), 2m1f

Harry's tip: Marine Nationale

Marine Nationale deserves plenty of credit for pushing Solness to just half a length over course and distance last time, having virtually come to a standstill and almost lost his jockey after a mistake at the second fence. He's entitled to take a step forward from that effort and can reverse that form here.

Marine Nationale 14:10 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Sean Flanagan Tnr: Barry Connell

2.30 Musselburgh

Position Payout A bet365 Handicap Hurdle, 2m4f

Harry's tip: The G Wizard

The G Wizard has shown plenty of promise in three maiden hurdles, most recently staying on well to take second over course and distance behind one who followed up on their handicap debut off a mark of 112. He's open to more improvement and can make an instant impact in handicaps off a workable opening mark of 111.

The G Wizard 14:30 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Bruce Lynn Tnr: N W Alexander

2.45 Leopardstown

O'Driscolls Irish Whiskey Leopardstown Handicap Chase (Grade 3), 2m5½f

Harry's tip: Kinturk Kalinisi

I've long felt Kinturk Kalinisi had a big staying handicap chase in him and he ran a huge race in the Paddy Power Chase on his reappearance, leading at the last but fading on the run-in as though he was in need of the run. This slightly shorter trip is a positive and a big run is expected with that reappearance under his belt.

Kinturk Kalanisi 14:45 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: James Smith (5lb) Tnr: Thomas Gibney

3.05 Musselburgh

bet365 Edinburgh National Handicap Chase, 3m7½f

Harry's tip: Transmission

The Neil Mulholland-trained Transmission sports a first-time visor and has dropped to his last winning mark. His most recent run at Ascot was a slight step in the right direction and the return to a marathon trip is in his favour.

Transmission 15:05 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Conor O'Farrell Tnr: Neil Mulholland

3.20 Leopardstown

Timeless Sash Windows Irish Champion Hurdle (Grade 1), 2m

Harry's tip: Brighterdaysahead

Brighterdaysahead finished a length behind Lossiemouth in the December Hurdle, but the winner had the benefit of being race-fit and got first run on the selection too. She should step forward from that return and, having recorded her career-best RPR over course and distance last season, is expected to reverse the form.

Brighterdaysahead 15:20 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

3.40 Musselburgh

Pertemps Network Group Handicap Hurdle, 3m

Harry's tip: The Gray Ghost

The Gray Ghost was well supported on his second start since wind surgery at Ascot last time and looked set to throw down a big challenge before a mistake at the last. He kept on in the manner of one who would appreciate the extra distance and this strong-travelling sort should appreciate the better ground here too.

The Gray Ghost 15:40 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Liam Harrison Tnr: Robbie Llewellyn

