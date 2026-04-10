Harry Wilson's Aintree tips for day two: 'He'll take some catching if winging round in front again'

Top tipster Harry Wilson takes you through the Aintree card on Friday

Aintree tips: Friday's card

1.45

William Hill Handicap Hurdle, 2m4f

Harry's tip: Indeevar Bleu

Indeevar Bleu readily saw off a subsequent winner on his handicap hurdle debut last April, and returned with a good second in a hot Newbury contest, splitting subsequent winners of the William Hill Hurdle and Sussex Champion Hurdle. He was an easy winner over course and distance on his sole start since and has loads more to offer.

Indeevar Bleu 13:45 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Olly Murphy

2.20

Mildmay Novices' Chase (Grade 1), 3m1f

Harry's tip: Regent's Stroll

Regent's Stroll was just done for a change of gear by the front two who dominated the Jack Richards Novices' Chase, but he was doing good work up the hill, running the final furlong quicker than runner-up Gold Dancer, who reopposes. His best hurdles run came at Aintree and he could have even more to offer now tackling a longer trip.

Regent's Stroll 14:20 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

2.55

Top Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1), 2m½f

Harry's tip: Sober Glory

Everything about his novice runs suggested Sober Glory was a big player in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle and he may have proved the late money right had he not had his momentum halted with a bad mistake at the last. He sets the standard and should take some catching if winging his way round in front again.

Sober Glory 14:55 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Ben Jones Tnr: Philip Hobbs & Johnson White

3.30

JCB Melling Chase (Grade 1), 2m4f

Harry's tip: JPR One

Heart Wood was an impressive winner of the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham and is respected, but I'm willing to take a chance on JPR One, who gave a bold show from the front in that contest last time, only to find the distance on that testing track too taxing. He's more speed than stamina and this course should play to his strengths.

JPR One 15:30 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Brendan Powell Tnr: Joe Tizzard

4.05

Randox Topham Handicap Chase, 2m5f

Harry's tip: Boombawn

Dan Skelton has a strong hand but, while Cheltenham was likely the big target for Madara, this race has probably long been on the agenda for his other runner Boombawn, a winner at Aintree over hurdles who has produced his two best chase Racing Post Ratings at this course. He’s well handicapped on the pick of his form and will enjoy the ground.

Boombawn 16:05 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Tristan Durrell Tnr: Dan Skelton

4.40

Oddschecker Sefton Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1), 3m½f

Harry's tip: Mondoui'boy

Mondoui’boy looked good when winning his first two hurdles starts and ran a cracker to finish fourth in the Albert Bartlett, doing well to hang about having been up there throughout and faring by far the best of those who raced prominently. This less testing track could suit him better.

Mondoui'boy 16:40 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Ben Jones Tnr: Ben Pauling

5.15

Debenhams Handicap Hurdle, 2m½f

Harry's tip: Rubber Ball

Rubber Ball appreciated the drop back to this distance when winning comfortably at Newbury in February, taking his record at this trip to 311901. Neither the track nor the ground would have suited in the Imperial Cup last time, but this test should suit him well.

Rubber Ball 17:15 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Miss Gina Andrews Tnr: Neil King

Read these next:

Aintree day 2 tips: Paul Kealy's best bet at the Grand National festival

Two to follow in the handicap hurdles at Aintree - plus trainer quotes, including a Grade 1 winner who 'is going to pop up at a decent price one day'

Aintree day two tips: five horses to back on Friday

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.