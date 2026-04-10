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Harry Wilson's Aintree tips for day two: 'He'll take some catching if winging round in front again'
Top tipster Harry Wilson takes you through the Aintree card on Friday
Aintree tips: Friday's card
1.45
William Hill Handicap Hurdle, 2m4f
Harry's tip: Indeevar Bleu
Indeevar Bleu readily saw off a subsequent winner on his handicap hurdle debut last April, and returned with a good second in a hot Newbury contest, splitting subsequent winners of the William Hill Hurdle and Sussex Champion Hurdle. He was an easy winner over course and distance on his sole start since and has loads more to offer.
2.20
Mildmay Novices' Chase (Grade 1), 3m1f
Harry's tip: Regent's Stroll
Regent's Stroll was just done for a change of gear by the front two who dominated the Jack Richards Novices' Chase, but he was doing good work up the hill, running the final furlong quicker than runner-up Gold Dancer, who reopposes. His best hurdles run came at Aintree and he could have even more to offer now tackling a longer trip.
2.55
Top Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1), 2m½f
Harry's tip: Sober Glory
Everything about his novice runs suggested Sober Glory was a big player in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle and he may have proved the late money right had he not had his momentum halted with a bad mistake at the last. He sets the standard and should take some catching if winging his way round in front again.
3.30
JCB Melling Chase (Grade 1), 2m4f
Harry's tip: JPR One
Heart Wood was an impressive winner of the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham and is respected, but I'm willing to take a chance on JPR One, who gave a bold show from the front in that contest last time, only to find the distance on that testing track too taxing. He's more speed than stamina and this course should play to his strengths.
4.05
Randox Topham Handicap Chase, 2m5f
Harry's tip: Boombawn
Dan Skelton has a strong hand but, while Cheltenham was likely the big target for Madara, this race has probably long been on the agenda for his other runner Boombawn, a winner at Aintree over hurdles who has produced his two best chase Racing Post Ratings at this course. He’s well handicapped on the pick of his form and will enjoy the ground.
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4.40
Oddschecker Sefton Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1), 3m½f
Harry's tip: Mondoui'boy
Mondoui’boy looked good when winning his first two hurdles starts and ran a cracker to finish fourth in the Albert Bartlett, doing well to hang about having been up there throughout and faring by far the best of those who raced prominently. This less testing track could suit him better.
5.15
Debenhams Handicap Hurdle, 2m½f
Harry's tip: Rubber Ball
Rubber Ball appreciated the drop back to this distance when winning comfortably at Newbury in February, taking his record at this trip to 311901. Neither the track nor the ground would have suited in the Imperial Cup last time, but this test should suit him well.
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Aintree day two tips: five horses to back on Friday
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Published on inCracking The Puzzle
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