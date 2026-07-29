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'A big player back down in class' - Harry Wilson returns with his tips for every race on day two at Glorious Goodwood
Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all seven races on day two at Glorious Goodwood on Wednesday.
1.50 Goodwood
Coral Rewards Shaker Handicap, 1m4f
Harry's tip: Infraad
Nothing went right for Infraad on his handicap debut at Chester last time, as he was slowly away, failed to settle and then was denied a clear run before finishing strongly for third. He shaped as though this longer trip would suit while also giving the impression that his opening mark wasn't beyond him, so this looks ideal.
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2.25 Goodwood
British Stallion Studs EBF Alice Keppel Fillies' Conditions Stakes, 5f
Harry's tip:
Hidden Gift shaped with a huge amount of promise on her debut in a 5f novice at Ripon, going down by just half a length to the subsequent Norfolk fourth despite being slowly away. She led for a long way before fading into fifth when upped to 6f in the Albany and should be suited by dropping back to the minimum trip.
3.00 Goodwood
Rolls-Royce Oak Tree Stakes (Group 3), 7f
Harry's tip: Sayidah Dariyan
Sayidah Dariyan ran a fine race on her comeback, finishing a close third in a Listed race at Newmarket despite not handling the track, and was beaten only three lengths in the QEII Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot last time. She's a strong stayer at 6f, so this longer trip looks worth a go, and is a big player back down in class.
3.35 Goodwood
Veuve Clicquot Molecomb Stakes (Group 3), 5f
Harry's tip: Adonius
Adonius looked potentially smart when bolting up by seven lengths on his debut and confirmed that when taking his unbeaten record to three at Chester in May, when he comfortably gave weight to the subsequent Woodcote winner and posted a smart time. He can reward the decision to skip Royal Ascot, with this track sure to suit.
4.10 Goodwood
Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes (Group 1), 1m
Harry's tip: Opera Ballo
Bow Echo is unbeaten and warrants respect, but I think he'll struggle to see off Opera Ballo, who ran a stormer from the front when third in the Queen Anne last time considering he's better round a bend (6-6) than on a straight track (1-4). He thrashed a good field under a 5lb penalty at Sandown in April and is a big player.
5.00 Goodwood
Coral Charlton Handicap, 6f
Harry's tip: Calling A Star
This is wide open, but I like the look of Calling A Star, who should appreciate the drop back to 6f having led for a long way before being overhauled in a 7f handicap at Newmarket last time. That form is working out, with the third, sixth and seventh all winning since, and she looks well treated off the same mark.
5.40 Goodwood
HKJC World Pool Handicap, 7f
Harry's tip: Pellitory
Pellitory ran his best race since joining David O'Meara when beaten just a head by a well-treated course specialist at York last time, recording a Racing Post Rating just 1lb shy of his career best. A 1lb rise for that looks workable based on the pick of his form, especially as he ran well from an 8lb higher mark at this festival last year.
Read more:
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Goodwood
Goodwood Placepot picks - Paul Kealy's perm for the £200k guaranteed pool on day two
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Published on inCracking The Puzzle
Last updated
- Harry Wilson fired in winners at 4-1, 7-2, 100-30 and 11-8 on Saturday - don't miss his tips for every race on day one at Glorious Goodwood
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- Glorious Goodwood free bets: get £500+ in bookmaker betting offers for day two
- Kwiff Glorious Goodwood free bets: get up to £40 for new customers
- Best Galway Festival betting offers: claim £500+ in free bets for day two
- Tote Glorious Goodwood free bets offer: get £20 for day one
- Coral Glorious Goodwood Offer: get £30 in free bets when you bet just £5
- Harry Wilson fired in winners at 4-1, 7-2, 100-30 and 11-8 on Saturday - don't miss his tips for every race on day one at Glorious Goodwood
- Harry Wilson has fired in four winners at 4-1, 7-2, 10-3 and 11-8 - find out his remaining Saturday tips
- Harry Wilson tipped a terrific TEN winners across three days last week - he's back with fancies in every race on ITV4
- The red-hot Harry Wilson bangs in winners at 3-1, 5-2 and 5-4 - find out his fancies for every ITV4 and Newmarket race
- The red-hot Harry Wilson fires in a FIFTH Friday winner - don't miss his final tip at Newmarket
- Glorious Goodwood free bets: get £500+ in bookmaker betting offers for day two
- Kwiff Glorious Goodwood free bets: get up to £40 for new customers
- Best Galway Festival betting offers: claim £500+ in free bets for day two
- Tote Glorious Goodwood free bets offer: get £20 for day one
- Coral Glorious Goodwood Offer: get £30 in free bets when you bet just £5