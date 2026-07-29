'A big player back down in class' - Harry Wilson returns with his tips for every race on day two at Glorious Goodwood

Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all seven races on day two at Glorious Goodwood on Wednesday.

1.50 Goodwood

Coral Rewards Shaker Handicap, 1m4f

Harry's tip: Infraad

Nothing went right for Infraad on his handicap debut at Chester last time, as he was slowly away, failed to settle and then was denied a clear run before finishing strongly for third. He shaped as though this longer trip would suit while also giving the impression that his opening mark wasn't beyond him, so this looks ideal.

Infraad 13:50 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

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2.25 Goodwood

British Stallion Studs EBF Alice Keppel Fillies' Conditions Stakes, 5f

Harry's tip: Hidden Gift

Hidden Gift shaped with a huge amount of promise on her debut in a 5f novice at Ripon, going down by just half a length to the subsequent Norfolk fourth despite being slowly away. She led for a long way before fading into fifth when upped to 6f in the Albany and should be suited by dropping back to the minimum trip.

Hidden Gift 14:25 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Richard & Peter Fahey

3.00 Goodwood

Rolls-Royce Oak Tree Stakes (Group 3), 7f

Harry's tip: Sayidah Dariyan

Sayidah Dariyan ran a fine race on her comeback, finishing a close third in a Listed race at Newmarket despite not handling the track, and was beaten only three lengths in the QEII Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot last time. She's a strong stayer at 6f, so this longer trip looks worth a go, and is a big player back down in class.

Sayidah Dariyan 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Richard Hughes

3.35 Goodwood

Veuve Clicquot Molecomb Stakes (Group 3), 5f

Harry's tip: Adonius

Adonius looked potentially smart when bolting up by seven lengths on his debut and confirmed that when taking his unbeaten record to three at Chester in May, when he comfortably gave weight to the subsequent Woodcote winner and posted a smart time. He can reward the decision to skip Royal Ascot, with this track sure to suit.

Adonius 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Kaiya Fraser Tnr: Rebecca Menzies

4.10 Goodwood

Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes (Group 1), 1m

Harry's tip: Opera Ballo

Bow Echo is unbeaten and warrants respect, but I think he'll struggle to see off Opera Ballo, who ran a stormer from the front when third in the Queen Anne last time considering he's better round a bend (6-6) than on a straight track (1-4). He thrashed a good field under a 5lb penalty at Sandown in April and is a big player.

Opera Ballo 16:10 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

5.00 Goodwood

Coral Charlton Handicap, 6f

Harry's tip: Calling A Star

This is wide open, but I like the look of Calling A Star, who should appreciate the drop back to 6f having led for a long way before being overhauled in a 7f handicap at Newmarket last time. That form is working out, with the third, sixth and seventh all winning since, and she looks well treated off the same mark.

Calling A Star 17:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Richard Hughes

5.40 Goodwood

HKJC World Pool Handicap, 7f

Harry's tip: Pellitory

Pellitory ran his best race since joining David O'Meara when beaten just a head by a well-treated course specialist at York last time, recording a Racing Post Rating just 1lb shy of his career best. A 1lb rise for that looks workable based on the pick of his form, especially as he ran well from an 8lb higher mark at this festival last year.

Pellitory 17:40 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

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