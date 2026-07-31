- More
'A big player at the weights' - Harry Wilson returns with his tips for every race on day four at Glorious Goodwood
Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all eight races on day four at Glorious Goodwood on Friday.
1.50 Goodwood
Coral Goodwood Handicap, 2m4½f
Harry's tip: Believitanducan
Believitanducan returned to the Flat with comfortable victories on turf at Ascot and Chester, and had no trouble defying a 5lb penalty in the Northumberland Vase at Newcastle last time. His effort can be marked up further, given he was up with a good early pace, and this longer trip and return to turf should be no problem.
New customer offer: get £30 in free bets with Ladbrokes when you bet £5
£30 In Free Bets When You Bet £5
- Great acca features, including the ability to edit a live accumulator
2.25 Goodwood
HKJC World Pool Thoroughbred Stakes (Group 3), 1m
Harry's tip: Talk Of New York
Talk Of New York looked potentially smart when bolting up on his debut last year and has confirmed that on his last two runs, clocking a good time when running away with the Heron Stakes before finishing third in the St James's Palace Stakes. That form was franked in the Sussex Stakes and he should be hard to beat down in class.
3.00 Goodwood
Coral Golden Mile, 1m
Harry's tip: Tribal Chief
Tribal Chief needs things to drop right but he ran big races in good handicaps despite a troubled passage on his first two starts this year and didn't have the race run to suit last time. He won over course and distance last year, form that has worked out superbly, and a 3lb higher mark isn't beyond him granted more luck.
3.35 Goodwood
King George Qatar Stakes (Group 2), 5f
Harry's tip: Azure Angel
Azure Angel finished better than all bar winner Mission Central when 12th in the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot and went close in a Listed race next time despite racing closer to the pace than ideal and being short of room late on. She has been improving since being fitted with tongue-tie/blinkers and should have this run to suit.
4.10 Goodwood
Regent Seven Seas Cruises Bentinck Conditions Stakes, 1m1f
Harry's tip: Dividend
A few in here are happiest on the pace and a contested lead should suit Dividend, who improved massively in Dubai following a gelding operation, notably finishing less than four lengths behind Ombudsman in a Group 1. He's better judged on his Wolferton third than last time out and is a big player at the weights.
4.45 Goodwood
Hawes & Curtis Nursery Handicap, 6f
Harry's tip: Persian Spring
Persian Spring built on the promise of his debut fifth over the minimum trip when upped to 6f next time, travelling well and finding plenty to beat a couple of subsequent winners. His Norfolk run can be ignored, as he was badly hampered, and he's open to more improvement now handicapping over a more suitable trip.
5.20 Goodwood
World Pool Bet With The tote Handicap, 1m3f
Harry's tip: Leonardo Blu
Leonardo Blu shaped with promise when second in a good mile novice at Doncaster in May (the winner, third and fourth are now rated 96, 90 and 89) before beating two subsequent winners at Nottingham next time. He couldn't defy a penalty last time but a mark of 82 looks workable now handicapping over a trip that promises to suit.
5.55 Goodwood
British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Handicap, 1m2f
Harry's tip: Silver Lake
Silver Lake appreciated the step up to this trip when making a winning handicap debut at Salisbury last time, looking value for more than the three-quarter-length winning margin suggests. She's unexposed at the trip and looks underestimated by a 2lb rise.
Read more:
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Goodwood
'This trip should unlock more improvement' - why this horse can win on day four of Glorious Goodwood
Goodwood Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £200,000 guaranteed pool on day four
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.
Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on inCracking The Puzzle
Last updated
- 'He should be a lot better than this mark' - Harry Wilson was in the winners on Wednesday and has tips for every race on day three at Goodwood
- Harry Wilson starts day two of Glorious Goodwood with a bang - find out his tips for every race on Wednesday
- Harry Wilson fired in winners at 4-1, 7-2, 100-30 and 11-8 on Saturday - don't miss his tips for every race on day one at Glorious Goodwood
- Harry Wilson has fired in four winners at 4-1, 7-2, 10-3 and 11-8 - find out his remaining Saturday tips
- Harry Wilson tipped a terrific TEN winners across three days last week - he's back with fancies in every race on ITV4
- Betway Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £40 in free bets for day three
- Claim £40 in Kwiff free bets for the Nassau Stakes at Glorious Goodwood
- Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £20 in free bets with Tote for Thursday
- Glorious Goodwood free bets: get £500+ in bookmaker betting offers for day three
- Back the Nassau Stakes with William Hill's £30 free bet offer
- 'He should be a lot better than this mark' - Harry Wilson was in the winners on Wednesday and has tips for every race on day three at Goodwood
- Harry Wilson starts day two of Glorious Goodwood with a bang - find out his tips for every race on Wednesday
- Harry Wilson fired in winners at 4-1, 7-2, 100-30 and 11-8 on Saturday - don't miss his tips for every race on day one at Glorious Goodwood
- Harry Wilson has fired in four winners at 4-1, 7-2, 10-3 and 11-8 - find out his remaining Saturday tips
- Harry Wilson tipped a terrific TEN winners across three days last week - he's back with fancies in every race on ITV4
- Betway Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £40 in free bets for day three
- Claim £40 in Kwiff free bets for the Nassau Stakes at Glorious Goodwood
- Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £20 in free bets with Tote for Thursday
- Glorious Goodwood free bets: get £500+ in bookmaker betting offers for day three
- Back the Nassau Stakes with William Hill's £30 free bet offer