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Cracking The Puzzle

'A big player at the weights' - Harry Wilson returns with his tips for every race on day four at Glorious Goodwood

Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all eight races on day four at Glorious Goodwood on Friday.

1.50 Goodwood
Coral Goodwood Handicap, 2m4½f

Harry's tip: Believitanducan

Believitanducan returned to the Flat with comfortable victories on turf at Ascot and Chester, and had no trouble defying a 5lb penalty in the Northumberland Vase at Newcastle last time. His effort can be marked up further, given he was up with a good early pace, and this longer trip and return to turf should be no problem.

Silk
Believitanducan13:50 Goodwood
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Jky: William Buick Tnr: Alan King

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2.25 Goodwood
HKJC World Pool Thoroughbred Stakes (Group 3), 1m

Harry's tip: Talk Of New York

Talk Of New York looked potentially smart when bolting up on his debut last year and has confirmed that on his last two runs, clocking a good time when running away with the Heron Stakes before finishing third in the St James's Palace Stakes. That form was franked in the Sussex Stakes and he should be hard to beat down in class.

Silk
Talk Of New York14:25 Goodwood
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Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

3.00 Goodwood
Coral Golden Mile, 1m

Harry's tip: Tribal Chief

Tribal Chief needs things to drop right but he ran big races in good handicaps despite a troubled passage on his first two starts this year and didn't have the race run to suit last time. He won over course and distance last year, form that has worked out superbly, and a 3lb higher mark isn't beyond him granted more luck.

Silk
Tribal Chief15:00 Goodwood
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Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: David Menuisier

3.35 Goodwood
King George Qatar Stakes (Group 2), 5f

Harry's tip: Azure Angel

Azure Angel finished better than all bar winner Mission Central when 12th in the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot and went close in a Listed race next time despite racing closer to the pace than ideal and being short of room late on. She has been improving since being fitted with tongue-tie/blinkers and should have this run to suit.

Silk
Azure Angel15:35 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: Edward Bethell

4.10 Goodwood
Regent Seven Seas Cruises Bentinck Conditions Stakes, 1m1f

Harry's tip: Dividend

A few in here are happiest on the pace and a contested lead should suit Dividend, who improved massively in Dubai following a gelding operation, notably finishing less than four lengths behind Ombudsman in a Group 1. He's better judged on his Wolferton third than last time out and is a big player at the weights.

Silk
Dividend16:10 Goodwood
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Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Dr Richard Newland & Jamie Insole

4.45 Goodwood
Hawes & Curtis Nursery Handicap, 6f

Harry's tip: Persian Spring

Persian Spring built on the promise of his debut fifth over the minimum trip when upped to 6f next time, travelling well and finding plenty to beat a couple of subsequent winners. His Norfolk run can be ignored, as he was badly hampered, and he's open to more improvement now handicapping over a more suitable trip.

Silk
Persian Spring16:45 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: Richard Hannon

5.20 Goodwood
World Pool Bet With The tote Handicap, 1m3f

Harry's tip: Leonardo Blu

Leonardo Blu shaped with promise when second in a good mile novice at Doncaster in May (the winner, third and fourth are now rated 96, 90 and 89) before beating two subsequent winners at Nottingham next time. He couldn't defy a penalty last time but a mark of 82 looks workable now handicapping over a trip that promises to suit.

Silk
Leonardo Blu17:20 Goodwood
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Jky: David Egan Tnr: Tom Clover

5.55 Goodwood
British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Handicap, 1m2f

Harry's tip: Silver Lake

Silver Lake appreciated the step up to this trip when making a winning handicap debut at Salisbury last time, looking value for more than the three-quarter-length winning margin suggests. She's unexposed at the trip and looks underestimated by a 2lb rise.

Silk
Silver Lake17:55 Goodwood
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Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: William Haggas

Read more:

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Goodwood   

'This trip should unlock more improvement' - why this horse can win on day four of Glorious Goodwood  

Goodwood Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £200,000 guaranteed pool on day four 

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