Cheltenham betting offer: Unlock £30 in free bets with Sky Bet

We are just days away from the pinnacle of the jumps season, the Cheltenham Festival, and there is no better time to sign-up for a Sky Bet account and take advantage of their generous welcome bonus.

This online sportsbook are famous for offering customers VIP treatment each time they place a bet on horse racing, football, and sport.

Click here to claim your £30 free bet at Sky Bet .

Sky Bet are offering new customers £30 in free bets for the Cheltenham Festival . This fantastic offer won’t hang around so click here to claim your share before it’s too late.

Thankfully, we’re here to help. On this page, our team of sports betting experts explain how you can register with Sky Bet using your laptop or mobile, bet on sports, and secure £30 in free bets on the festival . There’s a simple step-by-step guide, details of other promotions, and suggestions on how to use your bet tokens.

Cheltenham day one preview

The famous Cheltenham roar erupts from the packed crowd ahead of the opening race of the festival, the Supreme Novices' Hurdle, which could feature a mouthwatering clash between two JP McManus-owned runners, Mystical Power and Jeriko Du Reponet.

With the withdrawal of jump racing's luminary, Constitution Hill, from this year's Cheltenham Festival, the spotlight on the Champion Hurdle intensifies. Last year, Constitution Hill captured the title, boasting an unbeaten record in eight starts, with his dominance extending over seven Grade 1 races. However, in light of his unexpected absence, attention shifts to other contenders, raising the anticipation around State Man's potential to seize the top spot in this highly anticipated race.

Lossiemouth is one of the biggest names on the card and will look to enhance her reputation in the Mares' Hurdle, while the Arkle is a must-watch race with a view to next year's Queen Mother Champion Chase.

Sky Bet day one Cheltenham offer: £30 in free bets

The Sky Bet welcome bonus free bet is reserved for new customers who create an account through this page. If you don’t already have an account with this popular online sportsbook, now is the perfect time to get started.

Click here to claim your £30 free bet at Sky Bet .

Registration is safe, fast, user-friendly and you must complete the process once. We explain how in the next section, detailing the sign-up process, how to deposit funds and claim this stunning free bet.

Steps on how to claim your Sky Bet Cheltenham betting offer

Signing up with Sky Bet is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join Sky Bet and grab your £30 Cheltenham Festival free bet to place on any of the races this week. Follow the steps below to join Sky Bet through a secure registration page designed to protect your privacy and security.

Click this link to get started

Fill out your details when prompted

Make a deposit into your new account

Place a bet of at least 5p at odds of 1/1

You will receive your £30 free bets instantly, credited as 3 x £10 free bets

Sky Bet Cheltenham betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

You must read the terms and conditions before registering an account and accepting the welcome bonus. Below are some of the points to remember when creating an account.

This place any bet, get £30 in free bets promotion is only available to individuals aged 18 years and over, who have registered as new customers of Sky Betting and Gaming. For the avoidance of doubt, any customers who currently or have previously held an account with Sky Bet, Sky Vegas, Sky Casino, Sky Bingo or Sky Poker will be considered existing customers.

Customers who are, or become, self-excluded from Sky Betting and Gaming products or have had restrictions placed on their account during the Promotional Period may not be eligible to participate in this promotion.

In order to qualify for this “place any bet, get £30 in free bets” promotion, new customers must register an account by clicking on the promotion [offer page], place a minimum deposit of £5 and then place a bet with a minimum stake of 5p on Sky Bet, (the "Staking Requirements"). Please note- 5p is the minimum stake required when placing any bet on Sky Bet.

This promotion will run from 09:00 on Monday, 12th June 2023 until 23:59 on Monday, 10th June 2024, (“Promotional Period”).

Only your first bet with Sky Bet will count towards this offer. Any subsequent bets will not be eligible.

To meet the Staking Requirement, you must bet a minimum of 5p in a single bet. An accumulation of smaller stakes will not count.

Your free bets will be credited as three £10 free bet tokens (the "Free Bets").

Free bets are non-withdrawable and free bet stakes are not included in any returns.

Free bets can be redeemed against any single or each-way market, excluding virtuals, and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

Free Bets expire 30 days after crediting.

In order to qualify for this promotion and receive any associated free bets, bonuses or rewards, all staking requirements must be met within 30 days of the account registration date.

This offer can only be claimed once per customer.Customers using Neteller or Skrill will not qualify.

Sky Betting and Gaming reserves the right acting reasonably to withhold, restrict or cancel this offer from individual account holders in accordance with its eligibility, promotion abuse and internal risk policies at its reasonable discretion.

All Sky Betting and Gaming general rules and terms apply.

For customers using Euros, the Staking Requirements and Free Bets will be at an exchange rate of £1/€1.

Sky Betting and Gaming General Promotion Terms apply to this promotion and can be viewed here

How to spend your Sky Bet Cheltenham free bets

With Sky Bet offering a total of £30 in Cheltenham Festival free bets for next week's racing, there are plenty of options available for you to bet on. Here are some ideas:

Magical Zoe to win the Mares' Hurdle @16-1 with Sky Bet (NRNB)

Lossiemouth is a clear standout on form, having sauntered clear of last year's Mares' Hurdle runner-up Love Envoi at Cheltenham last time, but I'd be willing to take a chance on Magical Zoe. She comfortably won a Gowran Listed race before forcing Irish Point to pull out all the stops in the Grade 3 Bottlegreen Hurdle at Down Royal in November. Irish Point emphatically franked the form when taking the Grade 1 Jack de Bromhead Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown over the festive period and is now rated 158 (11lb higher than when beating Magical Zoe). She's given no indication to suggest that she won't stay the two and a half miles and given five-year-olds have only won three of the 16 runnings of this race, Magical Zoe looks a good each-way punt against the top two in the market.

Embassy Gardens to win the National Hunt Chase @9-4 with Sky Bet (NRNB)

Has gone from strength-to-strength since switching to fences, winning a Punchestown beginners' chase by 13 lengths on his first start before easily accounting for Sandor Clegane in a Grade 3 at Naas in January. He jumped well on both occasions, looking better the further he went, and it would be no surprise should Willie Mullins target this usually weaker race than one of the Grade 1 staying chases.

Note, these odds are subject to change.

Day one Cheltenham schedule

The Cheltenham Festival is the most highly anticipated meeting of the year for jumps fans, with the crowd producing an almighty roar ahead of the first race on Tuesday, March 12. The highlight of day one, the Champion Hurdle, will be without last year's winner Constitution Hill, and the talented State Man looks set to take advantage.

Tuesday, March 12

Why bet on Cheltenham with Sky Bet?

The £30 Cheltenham Festival free bet is a good enough reason to join Sky Bet, but there’s more. This online sportsbook are famous for offering customers VIP treatment each time they place a bet on horse racing, football, and sport. Here are some Sky Bet flexes.

Sky Bet offers user-friendly mobile app

A user-friendly mobile app allows you to make deposits, place bets, watch live racing, and withdraw profits with a single click. The app is simple but stylish and secure.

Sky Bet offer several markets on each race

Sky Bet offer several markets on each race run at the Cheltenham Festival, including winning distances and the number of finishers. More ways to bet means more ways to win.

Sky Bet offer several promotions

The welcome bonus is just one of several promotions and free bets available at Sky Bet. The trading and marketing teams ensure there’s something for everyone.

Sky Bet Cheltenham offers for existing customers

The Sky Bet welcome bonus is a great way to encourage new players to the app and reward them with a free bet. But what happens after you register and use the free bet tokens? Sky Bet runs several high-profile and popular recurring promotions on horse racing and sport. Here are just a couple of the deals you can expect to find.

Money back

Get money back on losing bets on selected races each day, including during the Cheltenham Festival. If your pick fails, your funds will be returned as cash.

Sky Bet Club Exclusive

All members are eligible to join the Sky Bet Club Exclusive. Earn boosted returns during the festival and every week of the year thanks to Sky Bet.

To discover more Cheltenham Festival betting offers and free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure to explore the promotions provided by other top bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.