Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winners on the final day of Royal Ascot

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Norfolk Stakes

2.30 Royal Ascot

Key trends

Won within last two starts, eight winners in last ten runnings

Top-three finish last time out, 8/10 (six won)

Adjusted RPR of at least 100, 7/10

Distance winner, 6/10

Beaten on debut, 6/10 (all exceptions once-raced winners)

Other factors

Six fillies have run in the last decade, finishing 901560.

Verdict

Carry The Flag is solid on trends, but so is Force Noir who earns the vote at a bigger price. Orthodox boasts potential, but he has plenty to find on the figures and Flight Signal looks like a bigger threat. Wesley Ward's trio Ez Tina, Fanshell Beach and Through The Years warrant respect. The market suggests the first-named is the pick of the three, although, there is little to choose between them on ratings.

Force Noir 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Kevin Philippart De Foy

Hardwicke Stakes

3.05 Royal Ascot

Key trends

Adjusted RPR of at least 127, 10/10

Rated within 7lb of RPR top-rated, 10/10

Group-race winner, 9/10

Distance winner, 9/10

Top-two finish last time out, 8/10 (seven won)

Finished in the first three in a Listed or Group race that season, 7/10

Other factors

Six winners were aged four, but three of the last four were aged six or seven.

Four winners were RPR top-rated.

Verdict

Jan Brueghel holds solid form claims, but this comes quite quickly on the back of a tough race in Epsom's Coronation Cup. Kalpana is clearly a major player, but the value lies with Goliath who is also a course-and-distance winner and just as strong on trends. Ethical Diamond is best of the rest.

Goliath 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Christophe Soumillon Tnr: F-H Graffard

Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes

3.40 Royal Ascot

Key trends

Group or Listed winner over 6f, nine winners in last ten runnings

Top-three finish within last two starts, 8/10

Adjusted RPR of at least 126, 8/10

Rated within 8lb of RPR top-rated, 8/10

No older than five, 7/10

Other factors

Five winners had yet to score earlier in the season.

Three winners had run in the race the year before, finishing 821, while seven winners had contested a previous Royal Ascot (two won, three placed and two unplaced).

Verdict

The vote goes to Lake Forest who meets all criteria. Fifth in last year's Queen Anne, he may well be best suited by a stiff test over this distance judging by his impressive reappearance Haydock win. Similar comments apply to last year's Jersey third Comanche Brave, who is next best. Australian sprinters Joliestar and Overpass have to enter calculations, although Japan's Satono Reve, who was an unlucky second 12 months ago, may prove the pick of the overseas raiders. Khaadem staged upsets in 2023 and 2024, but a third shock win at the age of ten is unlikely.

Lake Forest 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: William Haggas

Jersey Stakes

4.20 Royal Ascot

Key trends

Adjusted RPR of at least 122, 7/10

At least one top-two finish within last two starts, 7/10

Rated within 5lb of RPR top-rated, 7/10

Drawn in single figures, 7/10

Ran in a Classic trial, 7/10

Other factors

Six winners had yet to win as a three-year-old.

Four winners had run in a Guineas.

Five winners had yet to score over the distance.

Verdict

An impressive winner in Listed company on just his second start, Saber Strike looks likely to make his mark at this level at some point. However, preference is for those who have been competing at a higher level and Thesecretadversary fits the bill. He performed well in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket and the Curragh and last year's Chesham runner-up may appreciate coming back to this distance. Into The Sky finished close to the selection at Newmarket and he is worth a look along with Neolithic.

Thesecretadversary 16:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Seamie Heffernan Tnr: J A Stack

Wokingham Stakes

5.00 Royal Ascot

Key trends

Distance winner, 8/10

Officially rated between 99 and 107, 8/10

No older than five, 8/10

Won over at least 7f, 7/10

Top-five finish last time out, 6/10

Other factors

Five winners were drawn between one to ten, three between 11 and 20 and two from 21 or higher

Five winners had won or placed in a field of at least 16 runners.

Verdict

The ability to stay further is always a plus in this contest and Ten Pounds, who is 3lb lower than when third 12 months ago, gets the nod. The relatively lightly raced Binhareer is the main danger ahead of Royal Zabeel who has now come back down to a reasonable mark. Double Rush has a nice profile and merits consideration, as does last year's fifth Completely Random.

Ten Pounds 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: Joey Ramsden

Golden Gates Stakes

5.35 Royal Ascot

Key trends

Drawn nine or higher, 6/6

Carried no more than 9st 3lb, 5/6

Officially rated 90-95, 5/6

Won within last three starts, 5/6

Three to five career runs, 5/6

Top-three finish last time out, 4/6 (the last four; exceptions beaten in Listed/Group company)

Other factors

All six winners had won a maiden or novice over a mile or shorter.

Verdict

The spread of official ratings suggests we may well get a higher-rated winner than has been the case and with that in mind, preference is for Lost Boys who comes here on a roll. Harmonics is feared most with Princling the pick of the remainder. Of those at bigger odds, Nil Bua Gan Dua and Balzac make most appeal.

Lost Boys 17:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: James McDonald Tnr: David Menuisier

Queen Alexandra Stakes

6.10 Royal Ascot

Key trends

Officially rated 90-plus, 10/10

Contested a Group or Listed race since last season, 9/10

Aged six to nine, 9/10

Top-six finish in race over 2m2f-plus, 7/10

Rated within 8lb of RPR top-rated, 7/10

Adjusted RPR at least 117, 7/10

Other factors

Only two winners had tasted victory on the Flat that season.

Verdict

Siding with older horses housed with jumps trainers has been a good ploy to adopt and Le Destrier appeals as another likely type for a yard that landed the prize last year with a similar sort. Joseph O'Brien has been firing on all cylinders this week and Chester Cup winner A Piece Of Heaven is next best. Maxi King wasn't far behind him on the Roodee last time and he could play a part.

Le Destrier 18:10 Ascot View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: W P Mullins

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