Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winners on day one of Royal Ascot

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Queen Anne Stakes

2.30 Royal Ascot

Key trends

Aged four or five, nine winners in last ten runnings

Distance winner, 9/10

Rated within 8lb of RPR top-rated, 8/10 (four were top-rated)

Adjusted Racing Post Rating of at least 132, 7/10

Course winner, 7/10

Other factors

Five winners had previously scored at the highest level.

Verdict

Notable Speech holds obvious claims on the back of his reappearance Lockinge success, but he has disappointed at this meeting for the last two years. He can be opposed with stablemate Opera Ballo , who stays a bit further and may be the one better suited by this straight stiff mile. Last year's winner Docklands loves the track and cannot be taken lightly. Cicero's Gift staged an upset on Champions' Day here last year. He would have been tempting at a big price again, but with virtually no rain forecast, he will likely be outclassed.

Opera Ballo 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Charlie Appleby

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Coventry Stakes

3.05 Royal Ascot

Key trends

No more than two starts, 10/10

Won last time out, 8/10

Won a previous start by at least two lengths, 6/10

Rated within 7lb of RPR top rated, 6/10 (exceptions 13lb to 22lb off top)

Adjusted RPR of at least 111, 6/10

Other factors

Seven winners were undefeated. Two of the other three were maidens.

The market had usually been a strong indicator but since 2017, four winners have been priced at least in double-figures with two of them returning 150-1 and 80-1.

Verdict

It is the Aidan O'Brien-trained pair of Great Barrier Reef and Confucius who fare best on trends and ratings here. The former is RPR top-rated, but Ryan Moore has been on board the yard's last four Coventry winners and his booking earns him the nod. Of the rest, Wathnan Racing's pair Royal Heritage and Ruler's Pride appeal most, along with course-and-distance winner Night In Vegas. Rashabar was a maiden when springing a shock a couple of years ago and Brian Meehan bids to repeat the trick with Cilician, who is the pick of the outsiders.

Confucius 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

King Charles III Stakes

3.40 Royal Ascot

Key trends

Drawn seven or higher, nine winners in last ten runnings

Adjusted RPR of at least 129, 8/10

Rated within 7lb of RPR top-rated, 8/10

Ran at least twice that season, 8/10

Group winner over 5f, 6/10

Other factors

In 2020, Battaash became the first successful favourite since Scenic Blast in 2009.

Six beaten favourites had won a Listed or Group race last time.

Five winners had yet to win that season.

The record of Palace House winners is 1334000.

Verdict

The general quality of Australian sprinters means Overpass has to enter calculations, but he has not been that active this year and his best form is over further. With that in mind, preference is for French raider Rayevka , who was third in last year's Commonwealth Cup and has since proved this trip suits best. Time For Sandals won the Commonwealth Cup last year, but whether she has the speed for this trip is debatable and previous winners American Affair and Asfoora are feared more. Night Raider has been in fine form but his low draw may not be ideal. Of the longshots, Monteille makes some appeal. She fares well on trends and was not beaten far when eighth in this last year.

Rayevka 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Mickael Barzalona Tnr: F-H Graffard

St James's Palace Stakes

4.20 Royal Ascot

Key trends

From the first three in the market, 9/10

Rated within 7lb of RPR top rated, 8/10 (five were top-rated)

Had won or placed in a Group 1, 7/10

Adjusted RPR of at least 131, 7/10

Had finished in the first three in a 2,000 Guineas, 7/10

Other factors

Winners who had run in a Guineas finished 121122 at Newmarket and 22111 at the Curragh. The 2021 winner Poetic Flare also ran in the French Guineas (sixth) – the first since Excellent Art in 2007 (fourth).

Four winners had run in the British and Irish Guineas, with all making the frame in both.

Without Parole in 2018 and Palace Pier in 2020 (both trained by John Gosden) are the only two winners not to have run in a Group 1 that season since Shavian in 1990.

Aidan O'Brien has won nine of the last 26 runnings.

Verdict

Talk Of New York boasts plenty of potential and does not fall too short on ratings to merit consideration. However, it is Classic form that usually comes to the fore and Bow Echo is taken to follow up his success in the 2,000 Guineas, where only Gstaad got near him who, again, looks like his main threat.

Bow Echo 16:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

Ascot Stakes

5.00 Royal Ascot

Key trends

Won a Flat handicap, 10/10

Won within last five Flat starts, 9/10

Raced no more than once on the Flat that season, 8/10

Previously ran over hurdles, 7/10

Officially rated 91-98, 7/10

Other factors

Three winners were set to carry 9st 10lb (2022 winner Coltrane was ridden by a 5lb claimer).

Only two winners had scored beyond 2m on the Flat.

Verdict

Joseph O'Brien has a decent chance of landing the prize, fielding seven of 20 runners, but his hope clearly lies with Puturhandstogether , who did well to finish as close as he did in the Chester Cup with a luckless run from a poor draw. The obvious danger is the Willie Mullins-trained Reaching High, who was last seen when a well-backed favourite in this last year, but could only manage ninth after never seeing daylight up the home straight. His stablemate Bunting makes some appeal, as does Gordon Elliott's Mordor. Stamina is a question mark for Siempre Arturo, but he fares well on trends otherwise and could make the frame at a decent price if staying the trip.

Puturhandstogether 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Wolferton Stakes

5.35 Royal Ascot

(Run as a handicap until 2018)

Key trends

Beaten on previous start, 10/10

Won on a right-handed track, 8/10

Won at Class 2 level or higher, 8/10

Aged four or five, 8/10

Ran no more than twice that season, 7/10

Drawn in single figures, 7/10 (all seven drawn between five and eight)

Other factors

Eight winners had finished outside the top three last time out.

The Gosden yard has won this five times since 2011, including in 2018 (Monarchs Glen) – the first time it was a conditions race rather than a handicap.

Verdict

Haatem and King's Gambit were first and third respectively last year and the former is fancied to prove best of Wathnan Racing's runners. However, both may have to work to beat Nahraan , who is already a winner at this level in just four starts and has the greater scope for improvement. Ancient Wisdom and Ghostwriter did not fire last year, but they are good enough to make an impact if putting it together.

Nahraan 17:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Copper Horse Stakes

6.10 Royal Ascot

Key trends

Had won at least a Class 3 handicap 6/6

Top-three finish last time out, 5/6

Won within last three Flat starts, 5/6

Officially rated 99-101, 5/6 (exception rated 95)

Winning form over 1m4f, 5/6

Other factors

The two six-year-old winners had 16 and 20 Flat starts, while the four scorers aged four or five had no more than nine starts on the level.

Three of the last four winners had won in Listed company.

Two winners had previously run at the royal meeting - 2024 winner Belloccio was sixth in the 2021 King Edward VII and 2020 winner Fujaira Prince was third in the Duke Of Edinburgh the year before.

Two winners had been hurdling (both trained by Willie Mullins).

Verdict

Best on the trends are Gamrai and Daiquiri Bay, who fought out a close finish at Newmarket last month. Daiquiri Bay emerged victorious that day and is taken to confirm the placings as Gamrai had the advantage of a recent run. Wathnan Racing landed the prize last year courtesy of French Master and field similar types this time in Valiancy and Sing Us A Song, with the former the pick of their pair.

Daiquiri Bay 18:10 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Alan King

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