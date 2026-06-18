Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winners on day four of Royal Ascot

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Racing Post+ tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.

This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.

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Albany Stakes

2.30 Royal Ascot

Key trends

No more than two runs, ten winners in last ten runnings

Distance winner, 8/10

Rated within 8lb of Racing Post Rating top-rated, 8/10 (the last eight)

Adjusted RPR of at least 102, 7/10

By a sire with a stamina index of at least 7.4f, 7/10

Other factors

All of the last ten winners had scored last time out. The last maiden to succeed was Samitar in 2011.

Eight winners come here unbeaten (four were once-raced winners).

Five winners were drawn 13 or higher, but the last five winners were drawn in single-figures.

The two winners not to have previously scored over the trip were trained by Karl Burke.

Verdict

Sun Goddess is obviously respected for her powerful stable, but a couple of once-raced winners in Dark Issue and Libertango fare slightly better on trends. Preference is for the latter who looked smart when scoring on her debut at Leicester last month.

Libertango 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

Commonwealth Cup

3.05 Royal Ascot

Key trends

At least one top-two finish within last two starts, 10/10

Distance winner, 10/10

Adjusted RPR of at least 128, 8/10

Rated within 4lb of RPR top-rated, 8/10 (three top-rated)

Drawn in single figures, 8/10

Group-race winner, 7/10

Other factors

Five winners had previously achieved a top-three finish at the track.

Three winners contested the Coventry the previous season, finishing 125. One had won the Queen Mary, while another landed the Norfolk.

Three had run in the 2,000 Guineas (all comfortably beaten).

40 fillies have run, finishing 1457000252500098643135790346050134800000.

Verdict

It's hard to knock the profile of Venetian Sun who landed the Albany at last year's meeting and comfortably comes out best on trends. The draw might be the only concern, but she is housed quite near the middle, so her rider should have options. Last season's Coventry third Coppull, who scored over course and distance last month, is next best. Division, who chased home the selection at Haydock last time, is the pick of remainder. Winning form over the distance is preferred, but Zanthos is of interest dropped back in trip following a failed French Guineas attempt.

Venetian Sun 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

Duke of Edinburgh Stakes

3.40 Royal Ascot

Key trends

Achieved best RPR in a Class 2 or 3 handicap, 10/10

Aged four or five, 8/10

Drawn in double figures, 7/10 (last three winners the exceptions)

Officially rated between 96 and 102, 7/10

Won last time out, 6/10 (all exceptions finished outside top three)

Other factors

Four of the last ten winners started favourite.

Verdict

The two to fare best on trends are Opportunity and Warrant Holder. Those drawn on the outside half are usually favoured, so the vote goes to Warrant Holder from stall 17. However, those drawn low have fared well in recent runnings, so there is some hope for Opportunity from the inside berth. Emit makes some appeal, as do Andrew Balding's pair Plage De Havre and Regal Ulixes.

Warrant Holder 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Coronation Stakes

4.20 Royal Ascot

Key trends

Adjusted RPR of at least 121, 9/10

Rated within 7lb of RPR top rated, 9/10

Ran in a European 1,000 Guineas, 8/10

Top three finish last time out, 8/10 (both exceptions beaten in a Guineas)

Won earlier in the season, 6/10

Other factors

Four winners had run in the 1,000 Guineas, where they finished 1522; two ran in France (36) and four in Ireland (1113).

Winners of the Irish 1,000 Guineas finished 6112818.

Verdict

This is likely to revolve around the two Aidan O'Brien-trained fillies True Love and Precise. The former may have landed the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket, but the latter readily exacted her revenge in the Irish version at the Curragh and is fancied to come out on top again. Balantina makes her reappearance, but she fares reasonably well on ratings and is best of the rest.

Precise 16:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Sandringham Stakes

5.00 Royal Ascot

Key trends

Lost maiden tag, 9/10

Carried no more than 9st 5lb, 9/10

Top-three finish last time out, 9/10 (exception fourth in Listed company)

Officially rated 88-102, 8/10

Drawn in the six highest or the five lowest stalls, 7/10

No more than three juvenile starts, 7/10

Won within last two starts, 6/10

Other factors

Six winners had contested a Listed or Group race at three.

Five winners ran in handicaps as three-year-olds (three won at least one; the other two had placed).

Verdict

Glyfada is the pick ahead of Quiet Mutiny of those drawn high, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see those drawn low come out on top and the vote goes to French raider Repel who shaped well in Group company on her reappearance before bolting up in a conditions race at Nancy. Like the selection, Joseph O'Brien's Mixed Feelings makes her handicap debut and she is next best.

Repel 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: F-H Graffard

King Edward VII Stakes

5.35 Royal Ascot

Key trends

Within 5lb of RPR top-rated, 10/10 (five were top-rated)

Won within last three starts, 10/10

Adjusted RPR of at least 120, 9/10

Ran in a recognised Derby trial, 9/10 (five won)

Yet to win over 1m4f, 8/10

Top-three finish last time out, 7/10

Other factors

Three of the last seven winners had run in Group company as juveniles - Japan, Pyledriver and King Of Steel (Japan won a Group 2).

Verdict

The highly promising Water To Wine looks likely to head the market, but his price looks short enough for one stepping out of novice company for the first time and he is opposed with Causeway. Aidan O'Brien's son of Wootton Bassett has improved with each of his three wins this term, including in a Group 3 at the Curragh last time. Already top-rated on Racing Post Ratings, he can step up again. Golden Story has acquitted himself well in a couple of Classic trials this term and is the pick of the remainder.

Causeway 17:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Palace Of Holyroodhouse Stakes

6.10 Royal Ascot

Key trends

Carried no more than 9st 1lb, 6/6

Won within last four starts, 6/6

Drawn in a double-figure stall, 6/6 (four drawn 19 or higher)

Top-three finish last time out, 5/6

Distance winner 5/6 (exception second multiple times over 5f)

Officially rated 87-92

Other factors

Three winners had previously had previously won a handicap, while another had placed. The other two had no more than four runs and had won a Class 3 novice.

Two winners had run in Group company.

Verdict

Gold Digger and Westport fight it out for favouritism, but it's a few at bigger prices lower down the weights who fare best on trends. That list includes Miss Yechance, Dazzling Haze, Starmade, Tricky Tel and Stargazed. The vote goes to Stargazed who looked a tad unfortunate not to score at York on his reappearance and he can go one better here. The penalised Tricky Tel is next best.

Stargazed 18:10 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Jack Nicholls (5lb) Tnr: K R Burke

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