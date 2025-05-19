Racing Post logo
TippingThe Punt Acca

The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three tips from Lingfield, Southwell and Hexham on Tuesday

Three horses to include in a multiple

Profit Refused (3.40 Lingfield)

Scored on her first outing for the Ollie Sangster yard having joined from Kevin Prendergast in Ireland, and looked well handicapped when making all off a mark of 78, justifying favouritism. She goes over a slightly longer trip this time, but she did win over this distance on her second start at Roscommon and her four rivals may struggle to reel her in if similar front-running tactics are adopted.

Micronormous (5.25 Southwell)

The David Pipe-trained seven-year-old returns to hurdles having spent most of the winter chasing. She is yet to win over hurdles, but her form in this sphere looks fairly decent, particularly her last run when she finished fourth in a stronger handicap behind several mares rated in the 100s. The form of that race has worked out well, and running off 4lb lower in calmer waters, she has every chance of getting off the mark.

Halfway House Lad (7.28 Hexham)

Course form reads 212, with his win coming in March this year, and he came close to following up when bumping into Kicksaftersix, who has since gone on to win again. They meet once more here, but this time Halfway House Lad is 7lb better off than when they last clashed and has every chance of reversing the form. 

