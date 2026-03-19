Young talent is firing up the Taberner team

RICHIE TABERNER sprang two surprises on home soil in last weekend’s Ladbrokes Puppy Derby heats at Monmore and says they should not be written off tomorrow in the semi-finals.

The local handler struck first in heat four with 33-1 winner Holding Aero before 16-1 litter-brother Holding Blaze swooped late to collar kennelmate Aero Thunder in the final 480m eliminator.

“It was a bit of a surprise as the pups are a little bit backwards,” said Taberner, “but obviously it was fantastic for everyone involved and a night we all enjoyed.

“My business partner Stuart Forsdike is heavily involved and a huge part of the operation – we own the two heat winners with a good friend of mine, George Shepherd.

“The pups will improve a bundle and, fingers crossed, continue to develop. I think Holding Blaze is ahead of his brother and has ferocious pace.

“We took him up to Newcastle for a trial but he didn’t travel well. He can run and is a little underrated; he clocked 28.49sec in his first 480m trial at Monmore and you’d expect dogs to find something like 40 spots on that.”

Taberner and Forsdike’s operation continues to grow and thrive, including acquiring the kennels of former Swindon trainer Gilly Hepden, who has retired following the closure of Abbey Stadium.

Taberner added: “We now have a big kennel of dogs and Gilly’s kennels are now available to us for recovery and recuperation for any runners we have sidelined.

“It makes sense to send them away to recover. They’re good people and there are a couple of nice old boys there who do a good job looking after the dogs.”

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