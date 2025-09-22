Gleeson confirms Oaks plans for returning star Kathleen

DROOPYS KATHLEEN, who delighted trainer Robert Gleeson when posting 27.82sec on her first look at Dunstall Park’s 480m course on Friday, is to be aimed at the forthcoming Premier Greyhound Racing Oaks at the new Arc venue.

The long-absent Irish star, winner of all five starts in Ireland in 2024 before injury setbacks and a season kept her off the track, will make her full racing return in the heats of the £20,000 Classic on Friday week after her trainer ruled out a suggested run in a trial stakes which will feature at a planned one-off Saturday meeting this weekend.

Gleeson, who has a runner in Saturday’s Irish Derby final in Droopys Deploy, said: “I was delighted with the trial and also the new track itself. I couldn’t really fault it and the kennel areas and everything else was really professional.

“Kathleen would have needed that trial, it was only her second full four-bend workout since she was laid off the track from November last year.

“She ran it well, but you could see she was blowing after and was also very tired the next day with all the travelling and such – she’s not used to all that and it took its toll.

“But physically she’s in great shape, has come out of the trial spot-on and we just decided it will be better to keep her ticking over at home and make our return in the Oaks heats in a couple of weeks.”

The brilliant daughter of Droopys Sydney-Droopys Dancer is owned by Alan Dobbs and jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle, and in her brief but explosive puppy career broke the 525-yard track record at Shelbourne Park.

Gleeson added: “The lads who own her are horseracing people and understand about the setbacks you can have in a sport like this. But she was bought to race and we’re all excited to be this close to her return.

“We’d happily take third and through to the next round when she runs in the heats. They all get beaten at some point and she will be no exception so we’re not focused on her unbeaten run. It’s just about getting her ready to compete again, that’s what we’re all looking forward to.”

Meanwhile, Avongate Venus, Phil Milner’s 2024 Empress Stakes champion, was fastest over the 480m course with a 28.20sec (-20 for all) solo spin at Monday's pre-meeting session.

Others to go well included Angie Kibble’s Swindon-based Ballymac Loca, who beat kennelmate Newinn Bliss almost six lengths in 28.29sec.

Phoenix Posh (28.51sec) went best of several to trial for Monmore trainer Kim Billingham-Hine, with Stuart Ray’s Newcastle raider Blackhouse Kim just one spot slower in 28.52sec.

The PGR Oaks, the first major competition to be run at Dunstall Park, is scheduled to be run over four consecutive Friday nights, starting on October 3 and concluding in a gala card on Friday, October 24 which will also feature the final of the Category Two Arc Scurry Gold Cup over the 270m course.

Body copy goes here clkhdflkhdflkhlkh

kgkhkjjkh

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

Bet on the dogs with BetMGM 🐾 Did you know BetMGM offer greyhounds markets? New customers can bag £40 in free bets when you wager £10 . 18+ #GambleAware. Terms Apply.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.