Woltemade ready for a happy homecoming

WOLTEMADE can return to home soil at Newcastle tonight with a victory in his opening-round heat of the Harry Burton Trophy at 8.54, live on PGR.

Jimmy Fenwick’s recent Bet St George Gymcrack finalist has already enjoyed big-race success in Byker having landed the Arc Northern Puppy Derby in February, and can bounce back with a slick exit in the third of four heats over 480m.

He will need to be on his toes with talented kennelmates Elusivenomore and Ballymac Shontae among his rivals, but fireworks are expected.

The inside racing line could prove vital in the opening qualifier at 8.19, with Tom Heilbron’s speedster Unanimous Leon favoured to lead all the way, while Fenwick’s Ballymac Service can strike in heat two at 8.36.

The other qualifier is wide open, with a chance taken on Heilbron’s Romeo Hanyu to cut loose and dominate throughout.

Heats of the £7,500 BGBF British Bred Maiden Derby also feature on the card. The first eliminator is fancied to go the way of Brian Fairbairn’s smart newcomer Glengar Vegas, who has a sensational 28.49sec A2 victory on his card.

Paul Rutherford’s Slingshot Nairn (6.53) has moved well in trials and can score on his debut in heat two, while Dan Brabon’s King Floyd is another appealing wager in the final qualifier at 7.27.

Open racing also features from Hove and Monmore tonight, with finals down for decision at both venues.

At Hove, Paul Young’s Bubbly Sheeran was a big eye-catcher in defeat in his Coral 500 Maidens Trophy heat over 500m seven days ago. He is banker material to reverse that form and open his account in the final at 8.07.

The other decider is the Coral 500 Standard Trophy final, also over 500m, and Belinda Green’s Bombshell Bullet can follow up her dominant heat win with another front-running display at 8.24.

There could be crowding on the inside with Droopys Invent looking for the rail and Green’s speedy lady can cut loose.

Irish Derby finalist Droopys Deploy crashed out of the first round of the Derby at Towcester for Jason Heath, but can get back on track in the first open on the card at 6.26 from trap six.

Kennelmate Burrows Fizz is proving a frustrating bitch to follow, but she has plenty of speed and can open her account on her sixth attempt in maiden company at 6.42.

Two heats of the Coral 695m Stayers Trophy also feature on the card. The first, at 7.16, is an ultra-competitive event with a tight finish expected and punters should keep their powder dry.

However, Seamus Cahill’s Powerhouse Duke, an impressive winner last week, is a strong fancy in heat two at 7.33 with a great chance to make all.

First of the three finals at Monmore is a four-runner maiden sprint over 261m. Pat Curtin’s prolific Longacres Daddy is well drawn here out wide in trap six with two vacant boxes on his inside and gets the nod at 8.13.

The draw is interesting in the decider of the Ladbrokes.com 480m Trophy. It sees Mike Burton’s Face The Storm, who caught the eye last week, now in the middle after moving off from trap one seven days ago.

The lightly raced youngster should be more comfortable racing from trap four.

Classy Newinn Cloud is likely to prove too hot for his rivals in the stayers’ final over 630m at 8.47. The Mark Wallis-trained Grand Prix third set the standard in last week’s heats and can strike again.

A heat of the Ladbrokes.com 480m Bitches Trophy kicks off the action at 6.14. This looks a great opportunity for Kevin Hutton’s Droopys Doris to get back to winning ways if bringing her trapping boots.

The other qualifier takes place at 7.06 and Brian Thompson’s Paradise Sky, well drawn on the inside, is in good nick after a slick sprint win last time out.

Star stayer Vhagar can justify cramped odds for Wallis at 7.39, while in-form kennelmate Armagh Daithi can complete a five-timer over 480m at the Wolverhampton venue at 9.23.

Open Check nap

Woltemade

8.54 Newcastle



TV Hot Hounds

Paradise Sky

T1 Monmore 7.06

1pt win

Bubbly Sheeran

T5 Hove 8.07

1pt win

Face The Storm

T4 Monmore 8.31

1pt win

Woltemade

T4 Newcastle 8.54

1pt win

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