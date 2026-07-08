Woltemade looks ready to strike in Northern Flat

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WOLTEMADE tops most of the ante-post lists for the Time Greyhound Nutrition Northern Flat, and Jimmy Fenwick’s dog can show why with an all-the-way win in the fourth of the six heats at Newcastle tonight, live on PGR at 9.11.

His namesake flopped as part of the German World Cup squad, but the canine version is a real winner and already has the Northern Puppy Derby and Harry Burton Memorial titles on his CV over tonight’s 480m course and distance, plus an appearance in the Gymcrack final at Sheffield.

Trial work has been top drawer as he returns from a spell off the card, and as long as he is awake at the boxes he can show even the likes of Ballymac Buddy a clean pair of heels into the bend.

Fenwick has 2024 winner Wicky Ned on duty in the final heat at 9.46, and if he brings his A-game to the party there will be only one winner. He is, however, unraced since the end of March due to injury and it is probably a race to watch and enjoy rather that back him at the likely short odds.

Zenith Tanju is another Fenwick runner with top-class form in the book – a 2025 English Derby finalist when known as Sole Mio with Peter Cronin. His form since then has been up and down, and although he has plenty of chance in heat one (7.27) he is passed over in favour of Droopys Bookem.

Tom Heilbron’s dog has won two trial stakes for the competition so is clearly in form, and is the sort who can grind out a win.

Betgoodwin Tutts is interesting in heat two at 7.44 for Diane Henry. He was first sighted in the UK when known as Grouchos Jack as part of Pat Buckley’s customary Derby raiding party.

He may not have been one of the Irish trainer’s main hopes, but did show a proper turn of back-straight pace in a trial stakes where he was a fast-finishing third behind a certain Lennies Eddie after completely missing the break.

He impressed on his debut for Henry at Sheffield, reeling in a decent earlybird in the shape of Alien Glen, and has sensibly been given a trial over course and distance which saw him clock a smart 28.56sec.

He does have a dicey draw in trap one with The Other Kodi in two likely to move in on him, but if he traps well Betgoodwin Tutts can hold his pitch and then prove too hot off the second for a field who are all front-runners.

Defending champion Naochra has a good chance of getting loose on the rails in heat three at 8.01 and will not be beaten if he does hit the front. John Flaherty’s dog is by no means a railer, so the red jacket is hardly ideal, but he should have the legs of Ballymac Sargie in two to the turn, and most of the early speed in the race is out wide.

Bockos Buster did not start his life with Savva Roberts in the most auspicious of circumstances – turned over at odds of 1-3 in his first race after being sold out of Kevin Boon’s kennels following victory in the Time Nutrition Sprint final on Derby final night. He did lose his race at the start, however, and if normal service is resumed he is fancied to go from the front in heat five (9.28) and keep them all at bay.

The main event is supported by the heats of the Category Two Arc Angel of the North, also over the 480m trip, and the brilliant Slingshot Poppy can show that she is the one to beat in the event with victory in heat one that opens the card at 6.37.

Brian Fairbairn’s bitch is astonishingly fast when she gets it right at the boxes, as underlined by a remarkable 28.12sec trial over the trip, although it has been poor trapping that has occasionally let her down.

There are some smart early pacers in the field but none of them will be able to lead her if she breaks well.

Other fancies for the bitches’ competition are Dave McLaughlan’s Mossend Gala in heat three (7.11) and Fenwick’s Taylor The Best in heat four (8.19).

Open Check nap

Betgoodwin Tutts

7.44 Newcastle

TV Hot Hounds

Betgoodwin Tutts

T1 Newcastle 7.44

1pt win

Naochra

T1 Newcastle 8.01

1pt win

Woltemade

T3 Newcastle 9.11

1pt win

Bockos Buster

T5 Newcastle 9.28

1pt win

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