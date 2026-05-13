Woltemade looks poised to strike again for Fenwick

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WOLTEMADE showed a smart turn of early pace to land his heat of last week’s opening round of the Harry Burton Trophy, and can follow up in the second of tonight’s two semi-finals at Newcastle, live on PGR at 8.36.

Jimmy Fenwick’s dog returned to home sand after making the Gymcrack final at Sheffield, and already has a big event in the bag here, namely the Northern Puppy Derby.

He clearly likes tonight’s 480m course and distance, and with another decent exit should confirm form with Hardwick Woody, beaten just over a length behind the 28.30sec winner last week.

A bigger threat looks to be Woltemade’s kennelmate Ballymac Service on the rails. He ran a tremendous bend to land his heat in a time just a length slower, but does not possess the turn of foot to the bend of Woltemade and might always be a step behind.

Fenwick also has a strong hand in the first semi at 8.19 in Elusivenomore and Brunsum Bubble, but Savva Roberts’ Born Scooby is fancied to see them both off.

The red jacket is a big help in a field where the other two non-seeds – Elusivenomore and Freedom Pro Am – are both true railers, and he is taken to hold his pitch and turn with what can prove a decisive lead.

Brunssum Bubble has a good draw in four to work from and will be doing his best work late, and if he turns close up it will be game on.

Earlier, Ballycian Boy looks the one to be on in the first of two semi-finals of the BGBF British Bred Maiden Derby at 6.53, also over 480m.

John Flaherty’s dog had a rough ride early on last week but rattled home and with anything like a clear round would have had the measure of fast-starting conqueror Romeo Liberty.

He does lack early speed so will again be vulnerable, but with better luck on the turn he can come round in a position to overpower anything.

Glengar Vegas was way too good for the opposition last week and Brian Fairbairn’s pup is hard to oppose in the second semi at 7.11.

Monmore shares the PGR spotlight with Newcastle with an all-open card that features three finals. The first of them, the Ladbrokes.com 480 Maiden at 8.31, can see Westway Macho reverse a narrow heat defeat at the hands of Poppea Tinner.

Brian Thompson’s dog did not break well but still paced up nicely to lead. However, he left a gap on the inside that Poppea Tinner exploited. He is expected to lead more easily now and, although stamina is not his forte, he is fancied to hang on if he does.

Thompson’s Paradise Sky looks back to her best and can go from the front again to land the Ladbrokes.com 480 Bitches final (9.04) even if trap four is not ideal. An advantage for her is that Westway Ruby inside in three is an even closer railer, so the selection should get room to try to replicate an impressive 28.30sec heat win.

The magnificent Vhagar is not for opposing in the Ladbrokes.com 630 at 8.47, with Mark Wallis’s ace set to start a very short price against just three inferior rivals.

Wallis should also be on the mark with Armagh Daithi in a 480m one-off at 9.23 as long as he is more awake at the boxes than he was last week when turned over at 2-7 behind reopposing Vampire Bob.

Catchem Boyo is flying for Kim Billingham-Hine and can land heat one of the Ladbrokes.com 264 (6.48) to complete a 264m hat-trick. Another in-form sprinter, Longacres Danny, can do the same in heat two at 7.56 for Pat Curtin.

Face The Storm has yet to win a race for Mike Burton but might be able to change that in heat two of the Ladbrokes.com 480 Puppy at 7.39. He is likely to have to give them a start and a beating, but came home well in a final over course and distance last week and the draw in the stripes may suit.

Hove also has four opens, with the Coral 695 Stayers Trophy final the feature at 8.07. Seamus Cahill’s Powerhouse Duke was away and gone in last week’s heats and can again serve it up to his rivals.

Open Check nap

Paradise Sky

9.04 Monmore



TV Hot Hounds

Ballycian Boy

T5 Newcastle 6.53

1pt win

Born Scooby

T1 Newcastle 8.19

1pt win

Woltemade

T4 Newcastle 8.36

1pt win

Paradise Sky

T4 9.04 Monmore

1pt win

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