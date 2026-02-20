Woltemade hits the target in Northern Puppy Derby

WOLTEMADE gave local trainer Jimmy Fenwick another major success on home sand as he ran out an impressive winner of Thursday’s £12,500 Arc Northern Puppy Derby final at Newcastle.

Bought from the Ballymac Kennels of Irish breeder and trainer Liam Dowling, the dog named after Newcastle United’s German striker Nick Woltemade hit the target courtesy of a flying start from trap five (4.48sec) to make all in a fast 28.30sec (normal) for the 480m trip.

Fenwick, who also took second with Ballymac Service and ended the night on three winners after landing the only graded race plus the maiden sprint with Butterbridge Top, said post-race of Woltemade: “He’s a very fast dog and when he gets it right at the boxes and breaks like that he’s a really smart puppy.

“I’m delighted. We’ve won the Northern Flat and All England Cup here and the Angel of the North, but the one that has eluded us over the years has been the Puppy Derby so to win this tonight is very special.

“A big thank-you to has to go to Shane and Liam Dowling for letting us have him. He’s a lovely dog and we love him to bits. It’s his first Category One and he’s won it.

“We’ll probably go for the Monmore Puppy Derby next. The Gymcrack [500m, Sheffield] is a race we’ve won for the last two years. It might be a little too far for him but he might just hang on.”

Unfortunately, Thursday’s final proved to be far from the anticipated spectacle it had promised to be as the inside trio of Ballymac Service, Ballymac Buddy and Backtoyourbest all came together on the run-up, with Ted Soppitt’s race-favourite Ballymac Buddy suffering a crashing fall.

There was worse to come, however, for Carol Weatherall’s Backtoyourbest, as he broke down at the first bend and was later put to sleep.

Newcastle general manager Ian Walton said: “We had a 12-race card with 11 brilliant races, but the final itself was not what we’d hoped to see.

“Jimmy’s dog ran superbly and all credit to him, but the injury to Backtoyourbest was horrible to witness and made it a tough night for his connections.”

Walton reported a bumper turnout for the evening and added: “The crowd was almost double the corresponding fixture last year and the atmosphere overall was superb.

“We saw some fantastic racing and really impressive winners. Special mention to Doncaster trainer Samantha Lapidge, who came up with a few dogs and went away with two winners in Gothic Joshua (28.54sec) and Devista (28.92sec), which is a hard thing to do on a big night like that.”

A host of top-class displays included a superb first six-bend outing for Debbie Calvert’s talented puppy Soapy Suds, who led throughout over the 640m course and came home a five-length winner over John Flaherty’s Greenwell Tyson in 38.85sec, prompting Walton to add: “She looks a star in the making.

“That’s a proper run for a pup and the dog who chased her home is a really fast greyhound. I know they’re talking about the Grand Prix at Sunderland for the winner, which would seem a great target.”

The Calvert team were out of luck in the main supporting final as their Sole Focus, despite leading at the first turn, was unable to withstand the late charge of Tom Heilbron’s Droopys Bookem in the £750 Arc Standard decider.

The winner, a litter-brother of Derby hero Droopys Plunge and himself a Towcester semi-finalist last year, powered up the inside rail on the run for home to score by a length and a half in 28.46sec.

Heilbron also enjoyed success in a warm 290m one-off with his in-form Bower Sheeran, who took charge early and won unchallenged by over seven lengths in 16.70sec.

The Northern Puppy Derby form had another airing in the night’s finale as Copney Queen, a semi-finalist for Flaherty, returned to winning ways in the 480m bitches’ contest, beating Glenn Foot’s prolific Pelaw raider Untold Airy a length in 28.52sec.

Local trainer Savva Roberts, whose Mossend Brute ran fourth in the feature, did get on the scoresheet in division one of the Arc Standard with Born Scooby (28.44sec). Ryan Buckton won division two with Dunelm Le Fee (28.93sec).

