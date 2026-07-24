Woltemade hits his hat-trick to see off Wicky in Flat final

WOLTEMADE and Wicky Ned, who served up a superb battle in Thursday’s final of the Time Northern Flat at Newcastle, could meet again in a few weeks’ time as their trainer Jimmy Fenwick eyes a tilt at Nottingham’s Select Stakes for his top-class duo.

Fenwick was winning the prestigious Category One competition for the third time in the last four years through Woltemade, having struck with Brookside Richie in 2023 and Wicky Ned in 2024, and was unsurprisingly delighted with the way the 480m showdown panned out.

It was Wicky Ned, the 2024 Greyhound of the Year, who set the speed in the final, flying out to record a blistering 4.37sec split. However, he soon had his kennelmate on his tail, and the 6-4 favourite swept past the leader out of the second turn to take charge.

Striding out majestically and very smooth around the bends, he led home a rallying Wicky Ned by a length and a quarter in a fastest-of-the-night 28.01sec (going +10 for 480m), with Deerjet Rocket almost seven lengths behind in third.

It was Woltemade’s third big-race title at Newcastle, following the Northern Puppy Derby and Harry Burton Memorial.

“It was a brilliant race and great to watch,” said Fenwick yesterday. “I’m just on my way back from Tom Peppercorn [physio] in Carlisle where the dogs have all been checked over and all is good.

“Woltemade hasn’t a hair out of place and while Ned has a tiny strain, there’s no issue with any of the injuries which kept him off the track for a lot of last year and this.

“When Ned flew out I thought he’d be hard to beat, nothing usually comes from behind him. But he’s probably a race or two away from real sharpness and Woltemade is a special greyhound. He ran the bends like a rollercoaster car on rails.

“I did speak to Arc’s Dave Baldwin about putting them both forward for the Select. Ned is the defending champion and Woltemade has now won two major races. Dave pointed out that Charlie Lister had three in there one year, so hopefully that set the precedent.”

In the meantime Fenwick is considering other options for Woltemade, with Monmore’s Gold Cup and Yarmouth’s East Anglian Derby among potential targets.

“He’s an exciting dog and we’ll sit down and work out a campaign,” he added. “I’ve had several messages from folk saying Yarmouth would be ideal for him.

“It is a bit of a journey for us, but we know the track well enough having raced Bellmore Sally there in the past.”

Fenwick ended up with three winners from the opens on Thursday’s card with Elegant Shadow (28.79sec) also successful in a bitches’ one-off, although it was Scottish trainer Brian Fairbairn who topped that numerically with a four-timer.

Star of the show for his kennel was brilliant bitch Slingshot Poppy, who completed an unbeaten run through the Category Two Arc Angel of the North in trademark runaway style.

The 1-14 favourite made all (4.39sec sectional) to win unchallenged in 28.02sec, just one spot slower than Woltemade’s Northern Flat effort. “She’s some bitch,” said Fairbairn yesterday. “People think you just have to turn up to win with favourites, but she’s not straightforward to train and you have to keep on top of her.

“We’ve got her down to a tee now and she’s spot-on. I got her out of the kennels last night and she wanted to race again!”

Plans for the Craig Armstrong-owned star still include a likely tilt at Monmore’s upcoming Gold Cup, while the Oaks at Dunstall Park in October is very much in focus.

“She needs a week off after this competition,” Fairbairn said. “We’ll check her over again and decide about Monmore. It’s a track that should suit her really.

“The Oaks has to be a target all being well. She wants to be running through the months ahead when the going is quicker and then we’ll put her away over the winter period.”

Fairbairn’s other wins came courtesy of Slingshot Gazza (16.85sec, +5) in the Arc Summer Dash final over 290m, and Slingshot Louie (28.67sec) and Slingshot Blue (28.73sec) in two divisions of the 480m standard, both at 8-1.

“They’ve all ran well and I’m delighted for Craig who has spent good money buying dogs,” said Fairbairn. “It doesn’t always work out, but in Poppy he has a special one.

“Gazza decided to trap in the final and he did it well. He’s still cramping after his races so we’ll keep him to sprints for now.”

Earlier on the card Tom Heilbron’s Droopys Bookem made an eye-catching step up to six bends as he ran riot in the 640m maiden, scoring by nine and a half lengths in 38.62sec (+20), while Stephen Caile’s Crooks Mackemboy (16.92sec) won the maiden sprint.

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