Woltemade a warm order to score again

WOLTEMADE is a red-hot favourite for his Time Northern Flat semi-final at Newcastle on Thursday night after setting the standard in last week’s heats.

Representing local handler Jimmy Fenwick, who has won the event twice in the last three years, the Arc Northern Puppy Derby champion is chalked up at just 2-5 with Coral and Ladbrokes to progress through to next week’s £12,500 decider with a win in the first of the three qualifiers over 480m.

Tom Heilbron’s All England Cup runner-up Droopys Bookem, winner of his last three over C&D, shares 2-1 favouritism with Diane Henry’s talented Grouchos Cossie for the second semi.

Fenwick’s 2024 Greyhound of the Year, Wicky Ned, who won the event two years ago, is usurped in the betting by Savva Roberts’ Bockos Buster (6-4) in the third eliminator.

Three semi-finals of the £7,500 Arc Angel Of The North also feature and have been priced up by the Entain brands.

Dave Lee’s smart heat winner Untold Ariary is 5-4 for the opener, while it is unsurprising that Brian Fairbairn’s red-hot ante-post jolly and emphatic heat scorer Slingshot Poppy is 1-8 for her qualifier.

Fenwick’s Coppice Saphire, beaten favourite in last year’s final and a smart heat winner last week, heads the betting for the third qualifier at 11-8.

The David McLaughlan duo of Mossend Gala and Saleen Ri have been withdrawn from their respective qualifiers, leaving trap one in the first bitches’ semi and trap six in the last Northern Flat heat vacant.

Betting

Arc Angel Of The North 1st semi-final (Coral and Ladbrokes): 1 vacant, 2 Newline Kielty 7-4, 3 Fabulous Show 3-1, 4 Fabulous Leona 14-1, 5 Witton Gucci 14-1, 6 Untold Ariary 5-4.

2nd semi-final: 1 Proper Rocket 14-1, 2 Bluebell Teddy 8-1, 3 Ballymac Camilla 16-1, 4 Slingshot Poppy 2-17, 5 Fabulous Kira 20-1, 6 Fabulous Harmony 25-1.

3rd semi-final: 1 Travel Safe 8-1, 2 Coppice Saphire 11-8, 3 Elegant Shadow 6-1, 4 Droopys Calla 5-2, 5 Fabulous Hana 20-1, 6 Blackhouse Kim 7-2.

Time Northern Flat 1st semi-final (Coral and Ladbrokes): 1 Good Teddy 8-1, 2 Ballymac Sargie 20-1, 3 Ballymac Buddy 5-1, 4 The Other Kodi 8-1, 5 Woltemade 2-5, 6 Mossend Brute 12-1.

2nd semi-final: 1 Grouchos Cossie 2-1, 2 Kellies Emerald 10-1, 3 Droopys Bookem 2-1, 4 Deerjet Rocket 7-2, 5 Slingshot Louie 16-1, 6 Droopys Link 5-1.

3rd semi-final: 1 Droopys Sort 10-1, 2 Naochra 9-2, 3 Zenith Tanju 7-2, 4 Wicky Ned 5-2, 5 Bockos Buster 6-4, 6 vacant.

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