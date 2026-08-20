Wilton doing father proud as she aims for Monmore double

AFTER enjoying an emotional first Category One victory with Fortanach Col in Sheffield’s Three Steps last month, Nottingham trainer Kelly Wilton is now firmly in the hunt for further big-race success at Monmore tomorrow night.

Thrust into the role of trainer following the blow of losing her father Colin to cancer, Wilton has steered the ship magnificently and heads to Wolverhampton with Fortanach Col and Grouchos Gregor – finalists in the Ladbrokes-backed Summer Stayers Classic and Gold Cup.

“It’s been a rollercoaster of a year really,” said Wilton. “We entered the dogs not really knowing what to expect given how strong both competitions were, and to get them both into their finals has been a dream come true.

“I was more nervous before the first round than I am now. With Fortanach Col, although he won the Three Steps, he still had to prove he could mix it with experienced stayers.

“He missed his break a bit in the heats but his speed and determination got him to the front. He’s a proper racing dog, wants to get out and lead, and when he trapped as he did in the semis I was really proud of him.

“He’s got a chance for sure but he’ll need another fast start. It’s wide open but he’s running well and I’m delighted for Gary [Armstrong] and his partner Jen [Dykes], who own both the dogs. They’re brilliant supporters of the kennel.”

Grouchos Gregor will line up as outsider for the 480m Gold Cup showdown despite winning his heat and running Slingshot Poppy to half a length in the semis.

Wilton said: “He only came to us in June so we’re still getting to know him, but it’s clear he wants to be on the rails. Trap one in the heats was a brilliant box and now he has Headford Dane inside him, so a lot will depend on the start.

“His form in Ireland was good, but he was running over 600 yards and hasn’t got the early of some of the dogs in the final. But he’s strong, and if the gaps open on the inside he’ll be trying his best to pick them off.

“You need a bit of good fortune in races like this, but I do think my dad is watching over us and sending us a bit of luck – he’d be loving moments like this.”

Wilton, whose partner Sam Watson will lead the dogs out tomorrow, has not looked beyond Monmore for her talented pair, but has been making plans for her operation overall, with a move to Sheffield in the pipeline for next year.

She added: “We’re based near Hull, so it’s much closer to the kennel and to our families. Dad started off at Kinsley then moved to Hull but the track shut just as he graded the dogs in!

“After that we had a spell at Doncaster before joining Nottingham. I love Nottingham, but Sheffield is a great track too and we’re very much a family operation, so it will give us more of a chance to all enjoy the racing together.”

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