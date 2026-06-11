Williamson now anticipating a strong Judgement Night line-up

TEAMS for next week’s star-studded David Lipsey Trainers Judgement Night meeting at Monmore will be collected by the track’s racing office on Monday morning ahead of the live trap draws later that day.

The annual competition for the top six in the previous year’s Trainer of the Year standings sees a six-race battle on Thursday, with kennels represented in each leg on a point-scoring system, with a nominated joker carrying double points.

The recent withdrawal of Patrick Janssens will see in-form Paul Young taking on defending champion Mark Wallis, plus Maxine Locke, Kevin Hutton, Nathan Hunt and Tom Heilbron.

Monmore racing manager Tony Williamson said: “It’s sure to be some night given the quality of dogs we’ve seen racing and trialling here from the trainers involved.

“My only concern is that we get a decent spread of seeds, as in the past we’ve seen races overloaded with railers and dogs not always getting the draws they want.

“The event was at Perry Barr last year and we last staged it in 2022, so I’m looking forward to seeing it return here.”

Races comprise two 480m standards, a 480m bitches’ and puppy race, a 264m sprint and a stayers’ race over 684m, each carries a winner’s prize of £1,000, with £100 run money for others.

Williamson added: “There’s £5,000 up for grabs for the winning kennel as well. It will be interesting to gather the teams in and then make the live draws – and it gets even more interesting when the trainers nominate their jokers as they can really turn things around on the night.”

Romford-based Young sent a team up for trials on Wednesday, with Copney Queen, who only recently joined his Wickford set-up from Scottish trainer John Flaherty, fastest over 480m with a 28.56sec (-10) run, while his in-form sprinter Lesleys Buddy (15.33sec, -5) was best over 264m.

The trainer confirmed after the session that his Monmore Puppy Derby winner Underground Gold will miss the meeting after coming off a little sore following a 28.65sec spin, while Young also ruled out dropping his sensational marathon star Droopys Rated down in trip for the six-bend leg.

Both Heilbron and Hutton were due to give workouts to several of their likely runners before racing on Thursday night.

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.