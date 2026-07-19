Whirlwind finish lands Draper first Category One

HARTON WHIRLWIND lived up to his name to land the BGBF British Bred Puppy Cup final at Dunstall Park on Saturday, securing a first Category One title for his trainer Rose Draper.

The September 2024 whelp dropped on to the rail early on behind the leader and odds-on favourite Romeo Astron, and the pair quickly had the race to themselves.

Romeo Astron looked set to justify his 4-9 SP as led off the last, but Harton Whirlwind came powering up the home straight to hit the front right on the line, shading Tom Heilbron’s runner by a head in 28.54sec.

The 26-year-old Draper, who took over the training licence from her father Barrie at the beginning of last year, was elated after the race.

She said: “I’m over the moon but don’t know how I’m feeling. It hasn’t sunk in yet. It meant a lot to win tonight, my dad trained both the sire [Distant Podge] and dam [Black Racket]

“To clinch it right on the line was brilliant. The dog really deserved it.”

Trainer Rose Draper with her first-ever Category One winner Harton Whirlwind after landing the BGBF British Bred Puppy Cup at Dunstall Park Credit: Fortitude Communications

The £10,000 competition over 480m had long been a target for Harton Whirlwind, who is owned by the Harton Hopefuls syndicate (Andrew Brown, Steve Mcfall, the Kneafsey family, Andy Bennison and David Tompkins).

However, Draper revealed the winner’s preparation had been far from ideal.

“I’d planned to bring him and take in two trials beforehand, but due to kennel sickness we came into the competition a little bit undercooked,” she said. “He hadn’t run for nearly two weeks.

“He progressed and got fitter over the last couple of weeks. He did it well tonight. He came away and was brave around the second bend and strong coming home.”

Central Park handler Maxine Locke bagged the chief supporting race on the card, the £5,000 Arc Stayers Cup, but not with the finalist the market suggested.

Her odds-on favourite Bluejig Outlaw had to settle for second behind 14-1 winner Droopys Scratch as they secured a one-two finish for the JR Racing Syndicate.

Taking up the running at the second bend, the winner scored by just over two lengths and covered the 660m trip in 39.63sec.

Monmore’s Kim Billingham-Hine bagged a double, which included the winner of the Arc Dash Trophy final over 270m, her Beatties Lyra making all in 15.87sec after kennelmate and former 480m track record holder Pain Barrier struck earlier in a 480m standard in 28.45sec.

Kevin Hutton also had a brace, kicking off with a stunning debut from maiden sprint winner Magical Jason.

He showed brilliant acceleration into the first bend and cruised home almost five lengths clear in 15.82sec, while Hutton’s Signet Nayla also scored by a wide margin when clocking 28.15sec in a bitches contest.

Richie Taberner’s Holding Blaze was the fastest of the night over 480m with a 28.04sec romp in a one-off.

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