‘We’re not finished yet’ says Wallis after a dream night at the GBGB Awards

MARK WALLIS said at Thursday’s GBGB Awards night that he had “waited 40 years for a dog like Proper Heiress”, voted Greyhound of the Year by an industry panel.

Reflecting on a night that saw his team pick up an amazing seven awards for what was a stellar 2025, Wallis said: “We took 16 Cat Ones in the period, amassing over 2,000 points plus the Juvenile and Trainers’ Championship - an achievement that will be hard to beat.

“It has been headed by two special greyhounds in Harry [Proper Heiress] and Ned [Mongys Wild], who won both Stayer and Marathon runner of the year.

“I’ve waited 40 years to have a dog like Proper Heiress and then we have two at the same time with Mongys Wild - and they aren’t finished yet!

“We’d certainly like to win the Derby with Harry and we’re looking forward to it. The key is a dedicated team of staff and family. It’s also exciting to have youngsters like Strike It Skye coming through - she’s something special.”

Owner Mike Davis, who is also Towcester’s promoter, added: “The focus is the Derby. This is what dreams are made of. It has to be the pinnacle and a spectacle.

“Tonight has been a wonderful night at a superb venue, we’ve all loved it. One of the nicest moments came when New Destiny was announced Bitch of the Year. I felt she deserved that given her career has seen her win five Cat Ones. It’s been a great ride through the entire year and all the staff do a fantastic job.

“Garry Nash, MD of Premier Greyhound Racing, said: “We were proud to sponsor the Greyhound of the Year award, it has topped a brilliant evening. Proper Heiress is a fantastic winner and the overall quality of greyhound clearly better than ever.”

The Greyhound Writers’ Association made a Lifetime Achievement Award to the KSS Syndicate and Liz and Rab McNair - who are retiring in the summer.

Liz and Rab McNair, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award along with owners to the KSS Syndicate Credit: Fortitude Communications

Both looked relaxed and content. Liz said excitedly: “We’re going to see the world!, with Rab adding: “I’ve enjoyed every minute, we’ve had great fun. Now it’s time to enjoy life outside of it. We’re not getting any younger, roads are getting busier and tracks seem further away.

“But first King Memphis [December 21 whelp] goes for the Derby. If that doesn’t work out, then there’s the veterans’ race on Derby final night.”

Brendan Keogh, on behalf of the KSS Syndicate, confirmed they were going nowhere. “We’ve got some great pups coming through and are excited by a King Capaldi-Havana Lover litter,” he said.

“Liz Smith at the kennels will continue to look after the breeding and we’re looking to send racing dogs to John Mullins as well as others, and also to Ireland.”

Wallis said of the McNairs “The sport will feel a poorer place without them.”

Darrell Williams announced Romford just edged out Monmore to be Track of the Year - an award resurrected as part of this year’s centenary of the sport.

Gary Bolton, stadia director at Entain, said: “I’m chuffed to bits. All at Romford try so hard to deliver the best possible experience. It’s a proud moment for us all.”

Karen McMillan, the track’s general manager added: “This feels like the ultimate for us to bring home for our entire team. It’s a seven-day-a-week job and the reality is we see each other more than our own families!”

Tracey Mooney, the reigning Racing Post/SIS Betting Shop Manager of the Year (William Hill, Prestwick) made the presentation to Dave and Nicola Firmager after Romeo Steel landed the SIS British Bred Greyhound of the Year,

Nicola and David Firmager, owners and breeders of SIS British Bred Greyhound of the Year Romeo Tomcat Credit: Fortitude Comminications

Dave Firmager said: “Romeo Steel enjoyed a special year and deserved this.”

Mooney, a guest of SIS, added: “It’s a privilege to be here. It’s been an amazing five months. I’m now going to the Cheltenham Gold Cup next week.”

Richard Rees was delighted when his Shadow Storm was crowned Sprinter of the Year.

“The best moment for us came when he won the Scurry, something both my granddad and dad also did,” he said. £His target is the Silver Salver in June.”

Pat Flanagan, chairman of the Greyhound Racing Ireland, was in attendance, accompanied by CEO Tim Lucey and director of racing Derek Frehill.

Flanagan said: “Celebrating our sport’s high achievers is always important and it’s a pleasure for us to be here.”

Some 180 guests attended the ceremony hosted by Darrell Williams and Dani Jackson, with Jonathan Hobbs doing roving interviews.

Bookmakers, listening to the powerful case GBGB chairman Sir Philip Davies made in his speech regarding increased funding, indicated that the impact of the Chancellor’s tax increase that kicks in from April first needed to be seen. Patience and determination will clearly be required on the greyhound side.

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.