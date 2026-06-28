Warrior sets the Juvenile speed

ANNADOWN WARRIOR was quickest of Sunday’s four heat winners as the Orchestrate Juvenile Classic got under way over 500m at Towcester.

The Maxine Locke-trained ace enjoyed a runaway 28.72sec success in the last of the heats, while his Sean Parker-trained brother Annadown Shadow also impressed with a 28.88sec victory in heat three.

Paul Young took the first two qualifiers with Bowmers Buddy (28.81sec) and Underground Matt (29.32sec).

Draper's Dancer takes a Sheffield quick step

COOLADERRYDANCER, trained locally by Rose Draper, put her best foot forward to spring a surprise in Sunday's first semi-final of the Time-backed Three Steps To Victory at Sheffield.

Sent off a 14-1 chance given the presence of Nathan Hunt’s competition favourite Goldcash Warrior on her inside, Draper’s bitch was first to show when the traps opened for the 500m clash and never relinquished her advantage.

Goldcash Warrior, sent off the 2-15 favourite, sought to find a way past the leader on her inside, but never found a gap and had to settle for second spot, a length behind the 29.11sec winner, and a place in next week’s 660m final.

Also safely through to the £10,000 decider are Kelly Wilton’s Fortanach Col (29.03sec), who beat Jimmy Fenwick’s Brunssum Bubble a length in the second semi, and Carl Gardiner’s Easy Tizzy (29.32sec) who led home Pat Curtin’s Timmys Hunter in the final eliminator.

Draw for Sunday’s final: 1 Brunssum Bubble, 2 Cooladerrydancer, 3 Goldcash Warrior, 4 Fortanach Col (m), 5 Easy Tizzy (m), 6 Timmys Hunter (w).

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