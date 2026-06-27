Warrior can cash in again in Three Steps semi-final

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GOLDCASH WARRIOR was an emphatic first-round winner in this year’s Time Greyhound Nutrition Three Steps To Victory at Sheffield and the ante-post favourite can follow up with another smooth success in his 500m semi-final today, live on PGR at 4.03.

Lining up in the first of the three semis of the tri-distance event, Nathan Hunt’s Derby quarter-finalist is miles clear on the clock and will relish the step up in trip from 480m.

With a moderate starter immediately outside him in trap two, the coast is clear for the talented two-year-old to pace up and take control at the opening turn.

Local hope So Its Strate impressed last week when winning his heat from off the pace and can score in the second semi at 4.22 for Lisa Stephenson.

It is imperative he gains first run on Produce Stakes champion Eagles Respect and Puppy Classic third Droopys Poker, but he has the speed, class and draw to do so.

Diane Henry won this event a couple of years ago with Savana Eruption and has a live contender this year with her in-form Grouchos Cossie, who is taken to complete a five-timer with victory in the third semi at 4.41.

It is an all-open card at the Owlerton Stadium this afternoon, and Heather Dimmock’s Droopys Extragud, who is no stranger to success at the venue, is fancied to return to winning ways in the 500m opener at 2.29.

Jimmy Fenwick is a trainer with a superb record at Sheffield, and the Newcastle handler sends out well-regarded Zenith Pasha at 4.59 for a winner-of-one contest over 500m.

Local Musical Prince should offer little resistance on the inside to the opening bend and he is banker material.

Carol Weatherall’s Born Racer is the best dog with the best draw in the 280m sprint at 5.56 and he too is a favourite for punters to latch on to.

Towcester also has an all-open programme headlined by the opening round of the Orchestrate Juvenile Classic over 500m.

Romford trainer Paul Young is well represented on the card and his speedy Gav Nificent can make all in the opening qualifier at 3.13.

Kennelmate Underground Matt dug deep to score last time out over course and distance and can improve to win again in heat two at 3.32.

Sean Parker’s Annadown Shadow has kept good company at Doncaster recently and is a strong pick as he drops back into puppy class for heat three at 4.09. He can punch up on the inside from trap one and dominate from the outset.

All eyes will be on litter-brother and PCS Legal Puppy Trophy runner-up Annadown Warrior in the fourth and final heat at 4.28, but instead a chance is taken on Weatherall’s exciting and well-bred debutant Scooby Mustang.

He has moved well in trials and could be a spot of value first time up.

Patrick Janssens fields a strong team at the Northamptonshire venue and can strike with prolific sprinter Yahoo Megan over 270m at 2.54, while kennelmate and recent PricedUp.Bet Derby Plate champion Romeo Ability can again prove too hot for rivals with a decent exit from trap one at 3.51.

Stayer Fabulous Heka returns to action over 712m at 4.47 for Janssens and takes a big drop in class having chased home Droopys Flare on her last two starts over course and distance.

Fabulous Aria got the start wrong last time but is capable of much better and can get back on track in a bitches’ contest over 500m at 5.06 for Janssens. If producing one of her flashy starts the race will be over in a matter of strides.

Betting

Coral/Ladbrokes - Sheffield 4.03: 1 Goldcash Warrior 2-9, 2 Cooladerrydancer 14-1, 3 Getup Me Izzy 10-1, 4 Sir Chancealot 10-1, 5 Toddys Tank 8-1, 6 Farneys Tearaway 16-1.

4.22: 1 So Its Strate 5-1, 2 Eagles Respect 2-1, 3 Brunssum Bubble 11-2, 4 Droopys Poker 4-1, 5 Fortanach Col 3-1, 6 Bockos Frankel 13-2.

4.41: 1 Chasing Rachel 8-1, 2 Romeo Force 7-4, 3 Grouchos Cossie 5-4, 4 Gruszka 16-1, 5 Easy Tizzy 5-1, 6 Timmys Hunter 10-1.

Towcester 3.13: 1 Gav Nificent 2-1, 2 Salacres Select 33-1, 3 Bowmers Buddy 9-4, 4 Beachy Bullet 9-1, 5 Newinn Jolly 11-4, 6 Whyaye Mister 4-1.

3.32: 1 Bellini Bullet 6-1, 2 Swift Quick 6-1, 3 Underground Matt 15-8, 4 Salacres Dancer 6-1, 5 Puntos Opinion 10-3, 6 Redentor 10-3.

4.09: 1 Annadown Shadow 5-6, 2 Salacres Lucia 3-1, 3 Magical Hawk 13-2, 4 Jims Buddy 12-1, 5 Underground Adz 13-2, 6 Venetian Mario 10-1.

4.28: 1 Scooby Mustang 7-2, 2 Beatties Shine 8-1, 3 Salacres Showoff 33-1, 4 Arthur Bitter 6-1, 5 Annadown Warrior 1-2, 6 Droopys Fearless 14-1.



Open Check nap

So Its Strate

4.22 Sheffield



TV Hot Hounds

Goldcash Warrior

T1 Sheffield 4.03

1pt win

Annadown Shadow

T1 Towcester 4.09

1pt win

So Its Strate

T1 Sheffield 4.22

1pt win

Grouchos Cossie

T3 Sheffield 4.41

1pt win

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