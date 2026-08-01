Wallis: lady luck can play its part for 2026

AFTER a 2025 campaign where records were broken left right and centre as he annexed 16 major titles, champion trainer Mark Wallis was always expecting 2026 to be quieter.

However, with classy bitches Strike It Skye and Vhagar warming up for respective tilts at Monmore’s upcoming Gold Cup and Summer Stayers Classic, Wallis will not be relinquishing his crown without a fight.

He said: “Last year was unreal and almost impossible to match. This year the team is much smaller and we’ve lost some of our major stars such as New Destiny and Mongys Wild, who were a massive part of that success but are now retired.

“We’ve also been unlucky with injuries to a few others, losing the likes of Bruce Bay, also retired, who won a Cat One in February but then snapped an Achilles tendon at Central Park in March.

“To have won five Category Ones already this year is better than I expected, but we will be relying on the likes of Strike It Skye and Vhagar to win competitions if we’re to stay in contention.

“Maxine Locke and Paul Young have strong teams and numerically we can’t compete, so it’s all about placing the runners in the right races.

“I’m as gutted as everyone else that we won’t get to see Mongys Wild go against Paul’s marathon star Droopys Rated. He looks an amazing talent.”

One kennel star yet to be seen since his Derby semi-final exit is reigning Greyhound of the Year Proper Heiress, who was a serial competition winner last term as well as reaching the Irish Derby final at Shelbourne Park.

Wallis said: “He’s fit and well, but we’ve not done a lot with him since Towcester. The Select Stakes at Nottingham [August 31] is an option, but I’m not sure if it would come too soon, although we will give it some serious thought.

“Realistically we feel there’s probably a couple of competitions still in him, and he’s got a few options later in the year in terms of defending some of the crowns he won, so that might be what we go for.”

With regards to the longer-term, Wallis confirmed that he and Mike Davis are already looking to build again with their MWD Partnership team.

“Everyone will tell you the same, it’s very hard to find the top-class dogs these days,” he added. “But we are looking to build the team up. The focus is very much on quality rather than the quantity we once had.

“We’ve just had a new bitch in who looks promising, and there should be a couple of more dogs coming in later in the year.

“We’ve also got some nice dogs like Forgottotellya, who can definitely run, and Ballinakill Liam, who will be aimed at the big sprint races later in the year, so we’ll be giving it our best shot.”

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